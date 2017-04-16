41 Of 81 Top Yield Financial Services Dogs Called 'Safer' For Dividends In April

Broker one year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safer" Financial Services stocks projected 17.49% more net gain than gains from $5K invested in all ten.

An uncounted number of Financial Services big yield dogs were disqualified in this "safer" screening process due to their negative annual returns.

Besides safety margin, "safer" Financial Services dogs reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 4/13/17 to further test their dividend strength.

41 of 81 top yield Financial Services stocks showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 4/13/17. Those 41 were deemed "safer" for dividends.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

"Safer" Financial Services April Dividends

Yield (dividend / price) results from here April 13 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YahooFinance for forty-one of eighty-one stocks in the Financial Services sector revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

12 of 20 Industries Were Represented In 41 "Safer" Financial Services Stocks

The Financial Services sector contains twenty industries. The 41 stocks selected by returns and yield for this writing represented twelve.

Industry representation broke out as follows: Specialty Finance (1); Asset Management (20); Capital Markets (1); Insurance - Diversified (1); Banks - Global (6); Banks - Regional - Europe (4); Insurance -Reinsurance (2); Banks - Regional - Latin America (1); Insurance - Property & Casualty (1); Banks - Regional - US (2); Insurance - Life (1); Financial Exchanges (1). Not represented were: Banks -regional for Africa, Asia, Australia, and Canada; Credit Services; Insurance - Specialty; Insurance - Brokers; Savings & Cooperative Banks.

Top ten "safer" Financial Services dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of April 13 included the first two industries on the list above.

Financial Services Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Financial Services stocks. Below is the list of 41 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial success, however, is easily manipulated by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable dividend stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Brokers Estimated A 0.536% 1 yr. Average Upside and 8.72% Net Gain From Top 30 “Safer” Financial Services Dogs

Dogs on the “Safer” Financial Services stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 13, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 0.23% higher dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten April Financial Services "Safer" dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 0.65% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Analysts Assert Top Ten "Safer" Financial Services Dog Stocks Could Net 3.1% to 43.7% Gains By April, 2018

Seven of the ten top "safer" Financial Services dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for April proved 70% accurate.

The ten probable profit generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM) netted $283.37 per estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for FSAM.

Medley Management (MDLY) netted $245.06 based on estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for MDLY.

Arlington Asset Investment (AI) netted $221.08 based on dividends plus target price estimates from eight analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Fifth Street Senior (FSFR) netted $197.28 based on mean target price estimates from three analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

Capitala Finance (CPTA) netted $159.49 based only on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus projected annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Banco Latinoamericano (BLX) netted $137.25, based on men trger pice derived from three analysts, plus dividends, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% more than the market as a whole.

Dundee (OTCPK:DDEJF) netted $118.00 based on projected dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

FS Investment (FSIC) netted $114.48 based on median targets from seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for FSIC.

Ares Capital (ARCC) netted $109.12 based on a mean target price calculated from estimates by fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTC:ENDTF) netted $80.78 based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 16.66% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten “Safer” Financial Services dividend dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (5): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated Three Financial Services Dogs To Lose 3.24% To 15.9% By April, 2018

Three probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2018 were:

Gladstone Capital (GLAD) projected a loss of $32.42 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from four analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

Prospect Capital (PSEC) projected a loss of $35.32 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from nine analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 52% less than the market as a whole.

TICC Capital (TICC) projected a $159.34 loss based on dividend and a median target price estimate from four analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 7.57% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these three dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Dog Metrics Uncovered 17.49% Greater Gains From Lowest Priced "Safer" Consumer Defensive Dogs

Ten "Safer" Dividend Financial Services firms with the biggest yields April 13 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (5) Analysts Expected 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Consumer Defensive Dogs, To Deliver 13.69% VS. (6) 11.65% Net Gains from All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten “Safer” Financial Services kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 17.49% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced "safer" “Safer” Financial Services dog, Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM) showed the best net gain of 28.34% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Financial Services dogs as of April 13 were: Dundee (OTCPK:DDEJF); Fifth Street Asset Mgmt (FSAM); TICC Capital (TICC); Fifth Street Senior (FSFR); Medley Management (MDLY), with prices ranging from $2.65 to $8.30.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Financial Services dogs as of April 13 were: Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTC:ENDTF); Prospect Capital (PSEC); Arlington Asset Investment (AI); Capitala Finance (CPTA); Alcentra Capital (ABDC) with prices ranging from $8.99 to $14.48.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggestions for your "Safer" Dividend Financial Services stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Two of these “Safer” dividend Financial Services pups qualified as great catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I or among the 34 and growing DOTWII found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. Click here to subscribe or get more information. For a free copy of the monthly top dogs, the quarterly winners, and the dog of the year and runners-up from the 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW) I portfolio, from the marketplace site, plus a glimpse at the top dogs in DOTW II, click the gray envelope icon below my name under the headline above this article to send a message by SAMail and send your e-mail address, ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock, and name of your favorite team of any sport or activity. Remember: E-mail, ticker, team!

Root for the Underdog.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: bellashouseandpets.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.