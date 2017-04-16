Valeant Will Bounce Back To $10

Instead of considering many positive developments for Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX), markets continue to put significant selling pressure on its stock. The stock closed below $10 a share and is at risk of making more new lows on a daily basis. The company has hope. First, it refinanced its debt and won looser covenants. Second, B+L is releasing new eye products. Third, asset sales are still on the plan. Fourth, the company will host an annual meeting on May 2 and will follow up a week later with reporting fourth-quarter results.

1/Debt Raised

Valeant raised $3.25 billion in debt that will mature in 2022 and 2024. The covenants are less stringent, effectively giving the company more room to make strategic decisions for its business. Its move also removes any chance of the company technically defaulting in the near-term.

Valeant still has a heavy debt load. With $30 billion of debt, the company's debt/equity is a frightening 9.5 times. This is three times bigger than that of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP). Investors exposed to drug companies facing generic competition should watch Endo. Similar to Valeant, Endo priced $300 million of senior secured notes maturing in 2024 at 5.875 percent. Endo's balance sheet is more manageable: its debt/equity is 3 times.

If drug pricing pressures moderate for generic drugs due to lower government interference, generic drug makers will benefit. Even Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) is hovering near yearly lows again. The company launched generic Pristiq in the U.S. on March 1. On March 17, it launched an authorized generic version of Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) Minastrin, an oral contraceptive.

Of the companies mentioned, Allergan has the most favorable debt/equity profile:

AGN Financial Debt to Equity (Quarterly) data by YCharts

2/ New Products at B+L

After years of insufficient product development of contact lens product, Bausch + Lomb finally released ULTRA for astigmatism. On March 30, the company released contact lenses that promises 95% lens moisture retention for 16 hours. The unit increased the manufacturing capacity at its facilities in New York and in Ireland. The $200 million costs, along with the staff hiring of 120 should pay off as sales for the contact lenses grow.

Before this milestone product release, B+L handed over market share to J&J (NYSE:JNJ), Cooper Vision, and Ciba Vision when it failed to develop good products. If B+L's ULTRA lives up to its hype, the unit may exceed CEO Joe Papa's expectations for single-digit revenue growth.

3/ Asset Sales

Valeant's failure to announce a sale of an iNova subsidiary for $1 billion is not worrisome just yet. The company is not in any hurry to sell quality assets at fire sale prices. Ideally, Valeant will sell either B+L or Salix for a fair price. But until the sales teams at those units, especially at Salix, deliver on prescription growth, Valeant will only get low-ball offers. Fortunately, Valeant should generate $1.5 - $2.0 billion in free cash flow annually. That is more than enough to fund R&D, capex, and to service the debt.

4/ Earnings Call Confirmed

Valeant will host an annual meeting on May 2 but investors will care more about first quarter results set for May 9. At worst, the company will report revenue falling again at Salix and B+L. Since the stock trades at a share price of under two times free cash flow, the stock should not fall by much.

Takeaway

Valeant has many new drugs set for launch this year. Siliq's launch in the second half of this year is one milestone investors should look forward to. A sale of iNova for $900 million - $1 billion will only temporarily lift Valeant's stock price, perhaps back to the $10 level. The company need not rush in selling the unit if bids are too low.

