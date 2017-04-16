Target's Brick & Mortar Delivers Key Advantage In Digital War

As the shift to digital sales accelerated in the retail industry during 2016, Target's (NYSE: TGT) management continued work on a multifaceted plan to enable the return of earnings growth in future years. Of course Target's plan centers around an on-demand economy strategy. However, more interestingly, the fundamental competitive advantage Target intends to leverage in the digital war is their brick and mortar footprint.

Holy Grail

At the end of February, EVP & COO John Mulligan discussed the on-demand economy during Target's Q4 2016 conference call.

…for digital sales to work, you have to be able to deliver quickly and with as little cost as possible. That's why getting near the consumer has become the Holy Grail in retail.

Mulligan stressed the notion that Target still considers its stores as centers for customer inspiration. But they also look at them as "buildings stocked with product" and "local fulfillment centers" geared to transactional, new economy customers focused on ease and value. Mulligan forwarded that this duality offers "unique potential" for Target to compete both digitally and traditionally.

Target's digital segment is growing with December seeing a 40% increase. But importantly, stores are fulfilling demand. Targets stores shipped more than a 1 million orders the two days following Cyber Monday. Stores filled 70% of target.com orders the week before Christmas and on Christmas Eve that number rose to over 80%, half of which were set for in-store pickup. Over 1000 of the 1800 stores provide shipping.

Digital only competitors are at a time and cost disadvantage because Target is already closer to consumers. These competitors must raise and sustain fulfillment centers and warehouses to decrease the distance to the customers, or suffer competitively. Target claims 85% of their demand and about 75% of all people in the U.S. are 10 miles or less from a store. Most of Target's 1800 stores are in the suburbs, in a prime location. Poor locations have been culled each year.

More recently Target has opened 32 small format stores in urban neighborhoods and college campuses. These locations have twice the sales productivity of an average store and are profitable despite relatively high operating costs. They are important to the on-demand economy discussion with Mulligan saying:

They also serve as fulfillment hubs and a convenient pickup point for guests who would rather not have items delivered to the front step of their high-rise condo.

Target plans to open 30 of these small format stores each year. The focus will be on densely populated, city locations.

Change Management

To leverage existing brick and mortar stores as digital fulfilment centers, Target must execute on change management and integration. The new paradigm puts stress on local management and teams as well as straining floor space and buildout. Target is not just bolting-on a fulfillment center to each store; major changes to core retailing (through a refresh) and an attempt to increase the speed and agility of the supply chain are in the works. Management must maintain their commitment to basic store operations and verify that changes are actually simplifying operations at the stores.

To alleviate the stresses mentioned above, Target has mentioned a few new, simple best practices driving better integration of digital services. One is a departure from the past practice of cross training coworkers and the creation of special, "expert" teams to work digital fulfillment. Target also plans for the just-in-time style supply chain to free back room floor space for prepping digital orders, though questions remain in this area. A third example, the separation of order pick-up from the returns desk more closely aligns with the speed demanded by the standard digital customer. Target is currently piloting change plans and will soon begin transition to the new model in the Northeast.

Conclusion

The pressure on traditional retailers is accelerating as the new economy changes how consumers shop. Target has been working on a plan to leverage what at first seems like a weakness, their large brick and mortar footprint. Using the stores as fulfillment centers allows them to ship quicker at a lower cost. However, profitably growing the digital segment while retooling traditional operations is a challenge and requires a significant, multi-billion dollar investment. These investments will drag down future earnings.

However, following the recent pullback, Target shares are trading at a safe 13 times the lower expected forward earnings and yielding a respectable 4.50%. The pullback affords an entry opportunity as Target is positioned to be one of the winners of the seismic shift in retail.

