Credit Markets Indicate Change To Come

Moving ahead from a failed healthcare bill, the reflation trade is beginning to lose steam. With renewed vigor in Treasuries, Japanese yen, and gold, we're looking at a risk-off market climate. High yield credit continues to be closely correlated with oil, and asset correlations across the board are rising. Topical evidence from 52-week prices across sectors indicates Defense, Telecoms, Utilities, and Tech to be further off from their highs; Energy, Financials, Gold, and Consumer Staples are closest to their highs. This makes me cautious to recommend the oil sector; however an improving oil forecast and still many attractively priced bond issues warrant sector research.

The flight to safety is interesting to contrast with equity outperformance. For the first time the S&P is about to report double digit earnings growth. Earnings revision expectations have come down since Q1. 70% of industrials have seen downward revisions but energy is driving earnings growth; growth sans energy is only 5.1%.

I continue to focus my efforts primarily in the oil sector for now. Bargains to be had aren't quite what they were in 2016 but opportunity is still there. However, positioning in high yield oil will have to be a highly selective process.

Treasuries

US 10-yrs have come down to 2.38% from their peaks at 2.63% in March, the highest since mid-2014. Combined with rallies in the Japanese yen and gold are indicative of a broad market flight to safety. The 10-yr has hit the bottom end of its tight four month range. Beyond this technical support, markets would see further downward pressure of yields.

In other news, yields trailed lower after Trump made comments on the dollar being too strong and "preferring lower rates".

Today as I publish this, yields have trailed further to 2.23%.

With the release of March economic data, March PPI was down 0.1% versus a flat expectation. Prices ex food and energy were flat versus a 0.2% increase expected after last month's 0.3% increase. Year over year, producer prices are up 2.3%, the most since 2012, however still below 2.4% expected.

Net positioning on US 10-yr futures has become more optimistic. Take a look at non-commercial positioning:

The spread is the tightest it has been since the Trump election. Take this how you will but I see market participants signaling a more neutral stance on yields. I try not to speculate on the actions of the Fed, but inflation numbers will be crucial to watch here as we approach an inflection point in rates. As I see it, a divergence is developing between "normal rate policy" and "normal economic policy".

High Yield

Basically oil these days, high yield saw a breakout year in 2016 following 2015s sharp decline; HYG gained 8.97% in 2016 but has remained somewhat even YTD. With a disproportionate chunk of high-yield bonds being issued by oil & gas companies, the performance of high-yield has become ever more correlated to energy. The short term has become tumultuous, suspect to swings in commodity prices.

The energy industry is growing revenues by 35%, with Integrated Oil & Gas at 43%, Exploration & Production at 38%, Downstream at 35%, Storage & Transportation at 21%, and Oil & Gas Equipment/Services at 11%.

Here's something that stands out. From the EIA report, crude inventories fell by 2.2M barrels vs. positive consensus. I certainly had not expected such an agile adjustment to market conditions.

With renewed hope in further OPEC cuts, as well as a surprisingly agile drawdown in crude inventories, the oil space still presents a sector full of opportunities. It will no longer be the low hanging cherry picking of 2016, where just about any corporate bond exposed to oil could be bought at severely distressed prices despite relatively fair balance sheets. Signs of stress in high yield have appeared for some time now, however higher than average correlations with energy and a bullish energy outlook signal the bull hasn't run out of steam quite yet.

The BlackVault Credit Portfolio

Following recent reallocation, the credit portfolio sits mostly in cash. One of our more lucrative plays recently, Intelsat (NYSE:I), a large satellite network operator, is on the radar for re-entry. Some issues are still trading at a large discount (~60 cents on the dollar) and so long as fundamentals do not change, Intelsat remains a viable opportunity.

Biotech is also another sector of interest; however biotech bonds are trading relatively high. I have seen some promising companies trading at potentially favorable equity prices, but the bonds always carry a premium (not necessarily above par, just a premium relative to the return you get).

Oil continues to be on the radar, screening for reasonable leverage, interest coverage, growth, and sound business tactics. There is still room here for alpha but the spread is tightening.

I've collected recent weighted avg. YTM by credit rating on high yield bonds for the purpose of benchmarking. It is included below for those that might find it useful. Though not all bonds are rated consistently or often enough (I've seen CCC bonds that should have been long since upgraded), these values allow contextual comparison.

Reference Data

BofA Merrill Lynch US High Yield Avg. Yield to Maturity % Change YTD BBB 3.75% -1.57% BB 4.74% -4.05% BB - B 5.38% -3.06% B 6.20% -3.58% CCC & Lower 10.64% -10.51%

