When Coming To Stock Profits, Is It Better To Be Lucky - Or To Be Right?

Both luck and smarts work, but which do you think works better?

But surprises happen. Then how do you explain them?

Especially if you keep doing it. Then the regulators may start asking questions.

To score big Capital Gains from a stock in only a month or two suggests you might be “in” on something.

Here's an example

Suppose you decide to buy a stock like Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) in the middle of May of last year. The stock had been bumping along at around $33 for a month or so after getting up over $34 briefly. An investment service on the 12th of May said the stock might pick up ten percent or so in a few months.

So, on the 13th you buy some on the close at $33.83. It was up only a dime from $33.73. And after the close the service repeated its forecast, so you buy again at the next close on Monday the 17th when it had been run up to $34.39.

And despite that it was still being favored, so more was bought as it backed off to $34.18 at the close on the 18th. And again the next day as it rose to $35. With still higher price expectations of $37.50 on Friday, the next Monday, 23rd more was bought at $35.65.

On Wednesday, May 25 came the announcement that CSC was to acquire Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (NYSE:HPE) enterprise services business and form DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC). CSC closed at $50.65 for gains of +42% to +50% in holding periods of 2 calendar days up to 13 days - less than two weeks!

Weren't we smart!

No, we were lucky, because we were only looking for +10% kinds of gains, not +50%.

Here is the scorecard, showing how it happened:

Figure 1

source: blockdesk.com

The strategy of buying at the close of the day after the forecast, and selling the first day the close exceeded the forecast high, worked magnificently here. It worked because there was no information leak of the coming merger and the price change was a stair-step, one-day move.

That made the "speed" of the change (in basis-points per day) enormous. A basis point is one 100th of one percent. If we had made our hoped for +10% in two months, the 1,000 basis points divided by 61 would be 16 basis points per day. Compounded 6 times a year it would produce a 79% gain. Pretty good!

But what happened is astounding. The longest holding period of 13 days, the first row of Figure 1, captured 4,972 basis points, or 315 a day. That's over 3% each day. Sounds like mobster loan-interest rates.

And the rates of gain multiplied as the holding periods declined to 5 days, and finally only 2.

But this is luck, not being smart. It can't really hope to be regularly repeated. So we need to find an example of being smart. Fortunately, it exists later on in the same stock, CSC as it transforms into the new stock, DXC Technology.

Here is the picture of how CSC moved into that transformation:

Figure 2

(used with permission)

The vertical lines in Figure 2 are once-a-week forecasts of coming price range expectations, not the typical "stock charts" offered by "technical analysts". This is an image from market-making professionals looking forward in time to picture what may be coming, not one of historians looking backward in time at what has already happened.

Their forward look is implied from how they hedge to protect their firm's capital that must be put at coming-price-change risk as they fill their market-making role.

The heavy dot in each price range forecast line is the market price on the date the forecast was made. It splits each forecast into upside and downside price-change prospects.

The sudden jump in CSC prices already described is visually apparent. But what happened next is interesting.

The actual legal transition from CSC to DXC took several months. During that time CSC traded, with public anticipations of what values might be created by the merger. The initial $50 price rose further and in a couple of months sagged back into the mid-$40s. It once again became attractive to the investment information service, prompting the actions seen in Figure 3.

Figure 3

source: blockdesk.com

Now the forecasts of prices higher by ~+10% once again seemed viable, and by late September they rose to the "High" levels being forecast by the market-making professionals. This time being smart paid off with basis point per day rewards mostly in double digits, averaging 32. That produces annual rates (CAGRs) of over 200%.

So while being lucky is great, being smart is not so bad, too.

And it happens again, more currently with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) of San Diego. Here is a daily forecast picture of the past 6 months market-maker price range forecasts:

Figure 4

(used with permission)

Late last year NBIX traded in the mid-$50 range, but retreated to the high $30's - low $40s as FDA approvals dragged on.

But volume market-makers [MMs] saw continuing interest in NBIX by their big-money investment organization clients. Where multi-thousand-share "block" trades required MMs to be short NBIX in balancing sellers with buys (by clients with the money muscle to move markets). There the MMs sought price-rise protection up into the high $40s to low $50s.

A few days ago the regulatory dam burst, the key product approval was granted, and overnight NBIX jumped to $51+. Figure 5 shows what was seen as investing opportunities in NBIX, competitive with over 2,500 other investment alternatives, day after day.

Figure 5

source: blockdesk.com

These persistent opportunities were presented during the 3 months prior to the FDA approval. When the cork came out of the price-profit "champagne bottle" even the 3-month long investments in January returned over 25 basis points per day, or a CAGR of +150%.

Portfolio strategy adds its support

One of the advantages of an Active Investment Management strategy is that it forces regular re-appraisal of portfolio holdings by forcing their periodic liquidation and reinvestment in competition with the best then available.

NBIX met that test 28 times in the 63 market days. If you had been lucky, like in the first CSC experience, and not paid attention to NBIX until April started, the +25% to +30% payoffs in a couple of weeks were a bonanza. But only on a half dozen lucky positions.

The smarter, persistent manager had 28 positions averaging 23% gains with over 30 basis points per day, a compounding speed of +206% CAGR.

It is a personal choice as to what part of a 100-thread portfolio (which could easily be managed in today's investment information-handling technology) the investor might want to devote to any one stock. But concentration is one of the management options contributing to wealth-building.

Conclusion

The point here is that from time to time the choice of emphasis is available to the active investment manager when smart information guidance presents it. A record of the occasional influence of these examples is shown in the record of accumulated days' basis points collected from daily market-maker Intelligence Lists since the start of 2016. Their stair-step contributions are evident in the green and yellow profit and gains net of losses lines.

Figure 6

source: blockdesk.com

Which is better, being lucky or smart? Both are desirable, but smart is more repeatable.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.