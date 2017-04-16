From Here To Where? One Person's View

In December I wrote an article "What to Do About 2017" that put forth not only my views for the upcoming year but an action plan. With Q1 now in the books it seems timely to reflect back and see if any and exactly what adjustments are appropriate.

Let me preface by saying that I'm not in the "prediction business". I'm firmly of the opinion that the market reflects a compilation of numerous factors ... factors so numerous that even the most sophisticated computers are incapable of making reliable predictions.

These factors go way beyond the fundamentals of a company or companies but include economic, political, geo-political, environmental and even psychological factors.

Cognizant of the impossible task confronting me, the best I can do is take a reasoned (calculated) assessment and use some common sense.

Let me start with a recap of what my previous article "reasoned" 2017 would look like. Simply stated ...

1) The "seasonality" of the market and the enthusiasm for fiscal relief would be positive for the market through March, possibly a little longer. We could expect gains of around 5%.

2) The enthusiasm would wane as the reality of the daunting task of actual fiscal relief takes hold. This would put pressure on markets and we could see a pullback.

3) It is unlikely that fiscal relief would come before October. By August optimism would be at its lowest and Q3 would be the most difficult.

4) The "seasonality" of the market suggests Q4 as strong. However, it may be either a) very strong or b) tepid depending upon the effectiveness of fiscal relief. My guess was up another 5% to end the year up 10%. If $1 trillion in stimulus plus tax reform takes hold ... who knows?

Now, an outlook without an action plan is meaningless so I put forth the following:

Given the reasoned outlook, I suggested:

1) "Risk On" for Q1;

2) "Neutral" for Q2

3) "Risk Off" Q3;

4) "Wait-n-See" for Q4 with a bias for "Risk On".

Everyone has their own way to add or subtract risk ... selling/buying holdings ... buying leveraged ETFs ... shorting ... using options ... etc.. Those that follow me, know I prefer options so ....

I would implement this action plan by:

1) "Buying the Dip" by selling naked puts at each opportunity in Q1,

2) Selling ATM calls and NOT write naked puts in Q2,

3) Selling ITM calls in Q3 and,

4) "Buy the Dip" through put-writes in Q4 or sell ATM or OTM calls depending upon legislative progress (or lack thereof) on fiscal relief.

So, how has this all worked out?

Through March 31st my portfolio is up 4.23% while the S&P is up 6.07%.

It is tough to compare my portfolio return to a benchmark, as my insistence on using primarily options greatly reduces my downside risk ... but in any event ... a portfolio return of 4.23% would equate to a return of over 7% on the equity portion of a standard 60%/40% equity/bond benchmark.

In the two weeks since March 31st close, the S&P lost 1.50% and is now at a YTD of around 4.5%. My "Risk Off" by selling calls actually increased my YTD, so everything is even closer to "on track".

If one hits the market view on the button and implements an action plan based upon that view they should expect good results. Receiving 100% of an up market with a fraction of the risk is exactly how that should translate. So far, so good.

Lest I become complacent ... what do I see for the rest of the year?

Let me break it down into three time-frames ... 1) April through July 2) August and September and 2) October through December

Before I go any further, let me re-produce a graph I've used time and again ... Stock Market Seasonality:

Average Monthly S&P Returns 1954-2014

This chart illustrates at least two concepts:

1) "Sell in May" is wrong. "Sell in August" is better as July is historically a very strong month

2) Most of the historical positive growth of the market is in the first and fourth quarters.

There are some causal factors that can help explain "Seasonality". So, "Seasonality" is likely more than just random or coincidental. But that's a subject for another day.

Back to my look ahead:

April through July: It seems more likely now than it was in December that fiscal gridlock .... especially around tax reform ... will delay anything meaningful being enacted before August. There are also some very real geo-political risks.

There is also the possibility of some "haggling" over the debt limit for political purposes ... outcomes uncertain.

As a result, I'll stick with my neutral view for these months .... only I'm NOW somewhat on the bear side of neutral. I will sell ATM calls and not write naked puts. I also think there is some risk over the next few weeks and I am considering some bear-put-spreads, but just for the short-term. No decision yet ... will decide shortly. For those using more conventional stock investing, I would issue a "Hold" ... maybe augmenting by selling OTM calls.

August and September: Starting out 2017 investors were hoping for tax reform and fiscal stimulus by August. I don't see this as realistic and the optimism has certainly waned. The legislative and executive branches are so obsessed with ideology that meaningful solutions are becoming less likely.

Whenever one mentions anything political they can expect "blow-back" and I accept this ... people want to believe what they want to believe. But that won't dissuade me from simply explaining my thought processes ... you can agree or not. I'm not trying to persuade anyone of anything ... just enabling you to evaluate my views.

Consistent with my view, I will be "Risk-Off" for at least these two months. I will hedge my positions by selling ITM calls. I'm also likely to implement any of a variety of option strategies. I will look to prepare for and profit from any drop. I won't just talk about it but implement a strategy along the lines of the "Put-Ratio-Dip-Buy" as outlined in a previous article.

Too many investors talk about how they will "Buy-The-Dip" but get cold feet when the time comes. Not me ... and the methodologies presented in that article explain how.

October through December: I would like to think that our government will start agreeing on something by then. I'll do my best to discern reality from spin, wants from objectivity and bias from facts.

If conditions seem normalized, I'll look for the seasonal 5% up for Q4 and adjust my risk appropriately. However, I'll keep my eye on what's actually happening and make my decision when the time comes.

If I'm uncertain, a Bull Butterfly as discussed in a previous article might work. I fully expect to write articles with updates after both Q3 and Q4 that will provide more clarity. Investing is always a work in progress.

Flexibility: As always, I will remain flexible and open to changing my view and the corresponding action plan. However, the factors that influence my view must change for me to change my view. i cannot stress enough that my "mantra" is that Price Action Alone is never a reason to change a view.

This "mantra" is in direct contrast to all those that use price action as an indicator of the future. But, once again, that's for another article.

Conclusion: Predicting the market is an impossible task. Either we abandon all hope or attempt some reasoned basis to invest upon. Whatever we think the market will do is meaningless unless we have a plan to implement our view.

My view and plan remains essentially unchanged from December 2016. Though I'm slightly more bearish for the next few months and remain apprehensive for August and September and hopeful for year end.

Since I'm NOT a "buy-n-hold" but rather an investing opportunist, paying attention matters.

Of course everyone has their own views and methods of investing. My views are based upon my observational and reasoning abilities but are also victim to my personal "baggage". My methods are resultant from 40+ years of refinement and practice coupled with years of struggling between discipline and fear.

It is my hope that readers understand that their view, whether the same or different, isn't as important as developing an action plan that is in concert with their views.

All too often, investors are quick to give their opinions about a stock, political "flavor" or whatever, but seldom do they spend time to develop an action plan that compliments their view.

It is my feeling that when someone has a view that can't be expressed as an action plan, they need to re-assess their view.

My advice to all ... don't just ponder about the market ... take a stand, develop a plan and implement it.

