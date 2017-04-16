Reality Income: Short Term Price Drops Are Not A Reason To Sell

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is an equity REIT rightly called the Monthly Dividend Company. Potentially rising interest rates are not a reason for dividend growth investors to sell this stock.

What did The Fortune Teller say about Realty Income and why do I disagree?

The Fortune Teller published the latest in a series of bearish articles on O here. In this article he presented 6 time periods, most around 3 months duration or so, where the price of O's shares dropped by 20% or more. He also presented data on what the S&P 500 and interest rates on 10-year Treasuries did in the same period.

Looking at Realty Income's 20%+ corrections over the past 20 years shows that the combination of rising yields and falling markets might be lethal.

The above quote from the article, assuming that the adjective lethal was chosen for hyperbolic effect, sums up The Fortune Teller's conclusion that now is not a good time to hold eREITS. While an investor who intends to make a significant portion of his returns by capturing capital appreciation should certainly be concerned by a 20% price drop, as a dividend growth investor with a comparatively long investment horizon, I think focusing on short term price moves while ignoring how the business of a company is doing is counter-productive.

As a dividend growth investor with a long time horizon, how do I look at O?

Looking at the time period starting in December of 2008 when the 10-year Treasury rate went up, it is clear that in the first 3 months or so the price of O shares did decrease. But this was a fairly short lived reaction as by the end of September the share price was almost 10% higher than before rates went up.

On the plot above, there are several things to note. First, interest rates didn't just increase for the first 3 months of this period. The increases continued over 9 months, but after about 3 months the share price of O stock increased. Also note that the dividend payment increased in April, after the initial price drop and around the time the price began to recover. Seeing as I am a dividend growth investor who intends to hold stocks for long periods of time, price changes over such a short time period - as long as the dividends kept coming and nothing fundamental changed for the company - would be very unlikely to cause me to sell. Much more important to me are the two dividend increases that happened in this 9 month period. And for an investor who was regularly reinvesting the dividends O paid, the short term price drop actually increased their returns.

Looking at a longer period of time, I see that the price of O shares varied, sometimes up, sometimes down, but generally trending up. Now certainly there wasn't a big run up in price, which is why investing in O is a better choice for those looking for income than for those looking for capital gains. Comparing price action to what interest rates were doing, it's clear that the correlation is not particularly strong. For instance I can see periods where interest rates went up and share prices went up, and other periods where share prices went down. And in all cases, dividends went up.

The 10 year period shows more of the same. Of particular interest, following a big dividend increase, interest rates also spiked. And yet O was not only able to maintain the much higher dividend, but to increase it. This shows pretty clearly that while interest might have short term impacts on the share price, O manages interest rate hikes quite well.

Looking at the last 5 years (because YCharts only has FFO data for that period), it can be seen that the profitability of O as measured by FFO isn't not significantly undermined by increases in interest rates. Note how interest rates spiked in mid-2013 and then gradually declined, while the increase in FFO remained the same. When I talk about O not being adversely affected by interest rate changes, this is what I mean. Share prices, especially in the short term, do whatever they do.

As a dividend growth investor who is not yet retired, I reinvest my dividends. Many who do this reinvest the dividends in the company that generated those dividends (and I did that for many years myself). O is a very good stock for doing this, especially since it pays out its dividends each month. While the monthly dividend payment gives a marginal boost over quarterly payments, the smaller and more frequent purchases that allows makes the dollar cost averaging more effective.

I went to this site to get a simulation of what making a $10K purchase into O versus the same purchase of SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) would yield if held until the present and reinvesting the dividends. The site allows comparisons of portfolio, so for the purpose of this test, Portfolio 1 contains shares of O and Portfolio 2 contains shares of SPY. I ran the test from the start of 2007 until the market close on April 13 th.

This first figure shows the starting balance and the ending balance as well as several MPT parameters evaluating risk. While SPY increased in value by about 4.5x, the O investment increased more than 17 times. And looking at the MPT parameters did it with a lot less risk (basically price volatility). Note the parameter at the end, which is a measure of how each investment correlated with the market as a whole. O is only 30% correlated to the market as a whole.

The graph above is a plot of the value of the positions in O and SPY. The red line, which is the value of the SPY position, looks nearly flat in comparison to the blue line showing O's performance. I will point out that such a dramatic performance by O would likely cause many investors to trim that position, so not many investors would actually get this good a performance. But using hindsight look that nearly any time one might have thought it was a good time to trim would result in foregone gains later on.

As a dividend growth investor, I like the plot above best. Notice the steadily increasing dividend income from the O position. Contrast that not only with the much smaller income from the SPY position, but also note that it doesn't steadily increase either. While the general trend of income from SPY is generally upward, it doesn't increase each year, and in some years even decreases (and with dividend reinvestment you are buying more shares every year so that means the per share dividend decreases by more than the previous year's yield).

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I can see a lot of information on how O raised its dividend over the years. I will use the same parameters I used in this article, except I will use the annual dividend out to 3 decimal places instead of just to the nearest penny, to get a value for the present value of the dividends.

With my buy target being $59, the share price has inched up above my buy price. Paying less than a 5% premium might work for many, especially those who are dripping the dividends.

Conclusion

Different investment strategies value stocks differently and often dictate different actions as to whether to buy, to hold or to sell the same stocks. For dividend growth investors, O is a good stock to continue to hold, and in some cases buy. In my opinion the risks involved is selling now with the hope of buying back later at a better price are not worth the risk and the lost dividends.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.