Citigroup: Don't Fight It

After another quarter of strong results, the investment thesis on Citigroup (NYSE:C) keeps humming along. The once beleaguered large financial continues generating massive profits and returning billions to shareholders while the market frets over the stock.

At $58, Citigroup does trade near the highs of the last couple of years. The quarterly results though are consistently getting better while the stock doesn't make a ton of progress still trading below tangible book value.

The snapshot from AlphaStreet points out the impressive gains in the net income and EPS figure. As well, Citigroup is slowly making progress on growing return on common equity to 7.4%.

The amazing part of the story is that Citigroup now has hit nine consecutive quarters of surpassing an EPS of $1 and only had one quarter in the last three years where the large bank missed EPS estimates.

In addition, the turnaround is probably best encapsulated by the below chart on quarterly revenue growth. The large financial returned to revenue growth of 3% in Q1 after a couple of years of mostly reporting revenue declines. The wind down of the legacy assets has virtually come to an end of impacting results.

C Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Despite these consistently positive metrics, the stock still trades below the $65.94 tangible book value price. The justification for the stock trading so far below book value at $75.86 no longer exists. Citigroup should trade at multiples of tangible book value similar to other large financials like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

C Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that the market still irrationally fights the cheap value in Citigroup. Investors should continue riding the stock higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.