Crown Castle: A Wireless REIT In A Rapidly Growing Environment

Crown Castle, unlike its competitors, is focused entirely on the United States, which is appealing.

We are glued to our phones, which is sending demand for mobile data traffic skyrocketing.

Our phones are glued to us. And it doesn't matter if you're 25, 45, or even 65. My 83 year old grandmother is glued to her phone, often on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), sharing bombastic political statements, and assuming that when I write something on my wall, it's meant for her because it showed in her feed. It's been an experience teaching her the ins and outs to say the least ...

Nevertheless, people are only using their phones more. And I mean ... a lot more.

According to the Ericsson Mobility Report published in November, 2016, data traffic per smartphone was over 5 GB/month in North America. In other parts of the world, it was under 2 GB/month, but that's expected to change.

As you can obviously see, demand in North America is going to go up by about 5x between 2016 and 2022. We're talking six years with 5x growth in demand.

So what I cared about was identifying an opportunity to take advantage of this. Although there are many strong REITs that are focused on the wireless tower model, including American Tower (NYSE: AMT) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC), the one that I was most intrigued with was Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI) because of its focus on the United States.

While it's true that Western Europe will experience demand growth from 2.7 GB/month to 22 GB/month, the overall uncertainty in other parts of the world leaves me less than enthusiastic to deploy resources there. And if I can enjoy a 5x growth in demand from the services provided by the company I'm interested, all the better.

A bit of backstory on Crown Castle ...

It owns approximately 40,000 cell towers with roughly 91,000 total installations. Recognizing where the bulk of the population is, 71% of its towers are in the country's top 100 markets. When I first learned this, I was surprised because I was under the impression that each mobile company owns its own towers.

On the contrary, it is better business for the mobile company to lease a tower from a company like Crown Castle than it is to build one outright. Let's look at the image below ...

The red line shows that a 20 year lease for a tower costs a mobile provider a bit over $250,000. On the contrary, over 20 years, it would cost just about $450,000. Now the obvious reason is because of the assumed construction costs of $275,000 per tower; the mobile company doesn't have to pay for that.

Now you might be asking yourself: how can a cell tower REIT make money when it's obviously better to lease than own?

Assume AT&T (NYSE: T) owns a tower. They're never going to lease their tower to anyone but themselves. That means that Verizon (NYSE: VZ) has to also own its own tower. But if Crown Castle owns the tower, it can lease to both AT&T and Verizon.

According to the Bloomberg article, "American Tower says "single-tenant" towers have gross margins of 40 percent from rentals, while towers with, for example, two tenants have 74 percent margins. Those with three tenants have 83 percent margins. In the U.S., both American Tower and Crown Castle have more than two tenants per tower, on average."

So obviously, the margins look great...

A Series of Smart Smart Acquisitions & Diversifying Strategy

On April 30, 2015, it announced that it had reached a deal to buy the small cell and fiber assets from Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) for $1 billion. This gave it exposure to 10,000 miles of fiber in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, the San Francisco area, and Northern New Jersey.

But it didn't stop there ...

In November 2016, Crown Castle announced that it was acquiring FiberNet Holdings for $1.5 billion. This deal closed in January and significantly increased Crown Castle's exposure to Florida and Texas.

All told, it acquired a company that owned or had rights to 11,500 miles of fiber that was either under construction or completely installed. 6,000 of those miles are in top metro markets.

These are both important acquisitions because they give Crown Castle the ability to support that growing demand for mobile data with a technology known as small cells. Here's why this is important ...

With the majority of the population in cities, it's often difficult for cell tower providers to get clearance to create an entirely new tower. I'm in New York City and, frankly, I have no idea where a new cell tower could go.

But there are tens of thousands of streetlights, telephone poles, and street signs. Small cells can be installed on these, which makes it very easy to expand coverage to densely populated areas. What's more important is that, because of how easy it is to install multiple nodes in one geographic area, it can actually create stronger and increased capacity, thus allowing more people to access the network or pump more data through it.

Although Crown Castle did have to issue 11.4 million shares in November to cover the cost of the acquisition, this acquisition was necessary if the company was going to keep up with demand. I would expect Crown Castle to look for other acquisitions of a similar size in other parts of the country to support its small cells roll out.

In the press release announcing the acquisition, Crown Castle said, "in the first year of Crown Castle's ownership, the transaction is expected to contribute approximately $105 to $110 million to gross margin and approximately $15 to $20 million of general and administrative expenses."

In my eyes, these were good deals.

How is the Business Doing?

The numbers speak for themselves ...

Year-over-year, 2016 was a better year than 2015. Site rental revenues and site rental gross margins were up in the high single-digits, and the company's adjusted funds from operations increased by 10%.

And going forward, the company is projecting that 2017 is going to be an even stronger year.

Back in October, it released its 2017 projections, which showed decent growth. But then the acquisition happened, so management updated its projections in the beginning of 2017.

And as the press release said, margins are expected to be up $115 million versus the old outlook, which was, itself, projected to be up by, at least, $66 million. Adjusted funds from operations were originally projected to increase by anywhere from $0.25 to $0.33 per share, but now it's projected that AFFO will increase by $0.26 to $0.35 per share.

One Risk Is Mergers

There has been talk that Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) might look to merge, especially with more favorable treatment in the United States government than in previous years.

The obvious risk here is that margins are greater for Crown Castle when there are multiple companies leasing from the same tower. When you've got AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile on one tower, the margins are great. Get rid of one of those and the margins decrease.

According to Dan Schlanger, CFO of Crown Castle in the Q4 earnings call, there is 6% overlap in tower sites. So if Sprint and T-Mobile were to merge, the obvious concern is that margins would drop because the combined company wouldn't need to lease from as many towers.

Right?

Not exactly ...

There are two reasons for this. First, creating a combined network would take time, so redundancies wouldn't be identified immediately. And second, which Schlanger alludes to in his comments, is that there's no reason to think that the combined entity would want to cut service. With more customers and a need to compete on network quality, removing towers might not be the way to go.

Nevertheless, whenever there are fewer buyers, it can force prices down. I just don't see this being a problem for some time.

Dividends Look Bright for the Future

To sum up the investment case for Crown Castle, it helps to look at one of its finest qualities: the dividend.

Management has a long-term goal of growing the dividend by 6-7% annually. It currently yields approximately 3.96%, which is good for a dividend of $0.95 per quarter.

During 2016, the dividend was increased from $0.885, which is good for an 8% increase. Therefore, management is already pushing beyond what its stated goal is.

In the event that AFFO increases as much as projected, I fully expect that the dividend will be increased. A 6% increase would have investors earning $1 per share per quarter and a 7% increase would have investors earning $1.016 per share per quarter.

Therefore, investors should feel comfortable knowing that they're owning a nearly 4% yielding stock, which owns assets that will have significant increases in demand, that should see the dividend grow by at least 6-7%.

On my Road to Financial Freedom, this is one stock that I'm seriously considering ...

