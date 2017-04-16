The Greenlight Plan For GM Is A Dud

The plan does not make the dividend on the “Dividend Shares” cumulative, nor does it require a dividend to be paid.

The plan calls for the “Dividend Shares” to have 1/10 of a vote per share, while the “Capital Appreciation Shares” have one vote per share.

The Greenlight Capital plan seems like a huge risk with little reward for General Motors (NYSE:GM) shareholders. General Motors is right for not chasing the idea. It could create big capital allocation challenges for the board.

Greenlight Capital would like General Motors to experiment with two classes of shares: a "Dividend Share" that would have one-tenth of a vote per share and a "Capital Appreciation Share" that would have one vote per share.

From the SEC filing:

Greenlight laid out terms for the Dividend Shares and clearly described that they could be structured as a preferred security or a second class of common equity. Greenlight provided this flexibility in its Proposal to allow GM to decide which approach was best for the Company. Greenlight went on to explain the substantial value creation opportunity that would arise from a two class structure. First, the structure would force the stock market to properly respect GM's dividend, and second, the structure would create a beneficial impact to future earnings per share growth from constant dollar amounts of share repurchases focused on the new and smaller Capital Appreciation Share equity capitalization. Greenlight estimated the Proposal would result in a value of $46.00 to $48.00 per GM share or more, vs. GM's share price of $30.71 as of September 14, 2016.

And:

WHEREAS, Greenlight Capital's proposal involves the creation of a second class of common stock (the "Dividend Shares") and a distribution of the Dividend Shares to the Company's existing shareholders at no cost. The Dividend Shares would trade separately from the existing common stock (the "Capital Appreciation Shares"). The Company would continue to pay quarterly dividends at the current annual rate of $1.52 per share to holders of the Dividend Shares. The Capital Appreciation Shares would continue to participate in all of the Company's residual earnings, share buybacks and future growth;

A reasonable person may look at the wording for the "Dividend Shares" and think that it is a fixed $1.52 dividend, akin to preferred stock. However, slide nine of the Greenlight proposal indicates that the dividend would be paid on "declared dividends." Therefore, the board could decide not to pay, lower or increase, the dividend on "Dividend Shares." The "Capital Appreciation Shares" would have ten times the number of votes thus mostly likely decide the election of board members. This could place the "Dividend Shares" holders at the mercy of the wishes of "Capital Appreciation Share" holders to receive income. Therefore, investors would be expected to demand a very high yield to shoulder the risk and would be unlikely to "properly respect GM's dividend."

Would a rational investor purchase the "Dividend Shares" when the dividend could be reduced or eliminated, and the "Capital Appreciation Shares" could be paid a dividend? That is my take from the wording on the Greenlight slides. If there were equal voting power between the "Dividend Shares" and the "Capital Appreciation Shares," then an investor might be more interested in purchasing the "Dividend Shares." Over time, the "Dividend Shares" should have a greater say in the election of the board, as the idea is to repurchase the "Capital Appreciation Shares."

It might be old-fashioned thinking that public shareholders should want a firm that they have researched and invested in to prosper - and that, when there is excess capital, it is shared via cash dividends paid to owners rather than using the owners' money to reduce the share count (share repurchase). That is, unless all investors are given the opportunity to sell shares back to the firm at the same price.

Since General Motors began the share repurchase plan, the market value of the firm has declined. Shareholders that want to use leverage can borrow to purchase shares, rather than encourage the firm to take on debt or other forms of financial engineering.

GM data by YCharts

The annual meeting might contain some fireworks as Greenlight Capital has nominated three persons to serve on General Motors board. Discussions with GM about creating a dual class structure have taken place. The idea was for General Motors to create a "Dividend Share" and a "Capital Appreciation Share" of stock and it wants a shareholder vote on the idea.

Bottom Line

The Greenlight proposal is interesting. However, it is doubtful that it would unlock value for shareholders. In 2015, an activist group pushed the board for a share repurchase plan. The board has approved $14 billion for share repurchases (in March 2015 a $5 billion authorization was announced, then another $4 billion in January 2016 and $5 billion in January 2017). Unfortunately for shareholders, the market value of the firm and the stock price has declined.

Currently, there is nothing stopping growth investors from bidding up the stock price of General Motors - unless they feel that the $14 billion allocated for share repurchases might be hampering future growth and earnings. When shares are repurchased no new assets, ideas or talent are acquired. General Motors shareholders might have been better rewarded had GM invested the funds allocated to share repurchases to purchase shares in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Income investors who expected the dividend to be increased have been disappointed so far this year. The lower share price had increased the stock dividend yield, making the stock more attractive on an income basis than before. However, the dividend yield is lower than the 2043 bond yield. This suggests that investors might be concerned about how General Motors will perform during an economic downturn.

The main catalyst that might send the share price higher would be General Motors declaring a dividend payout policy of 50% of earnings to be paid via a regular quarterly dividend plus a variable quarterly or annual dividend. An increased dividend would signal to growth investors strong earnings. Therefore, the stock may trade more on its earnings than on its yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also short puts and looking to sell calls.