Biotech Core 5 For April

One question I consistently get from readers is how to begin building their biotech portfolio when just starting out. Some are looking for lottery tickets without regard to potential pitfalls, while others desire medium-risk investments with high upside potential but aren't sure where to start.

After answering lots of messages, I realized that this could possibly be turned into a monthly series. Each month I plan to highlight five stocks that I believe are undervalued and could be bought as initial positions.

The monthly Core 5 will consist of two larger enterprises with multi-product portfolios, two companies with medium-term catalysts, and one stock with near-term catalysts. As always, remember to take partial or full profits after significant runups in stock price, depending on if you wish to retain long term upside potential and exposure to future risks, data-readouts, etc.

Stock #1: Gilead Sciences (GILD)

GILD data by YCharts

Thesis: See my original writeup here. Shareholders of this $86 billion firm have grown impatient, unable to see past shrinking HCV revenues even as the company's cash pile exceeds $32 billion. However, the company has a strong lineup of clinical candidates to exploit the NASH market, projected to grow in excess of $20 billion by 2025. Additionally, the company has the highest market share in HIV with eight drugs doing almost $13 billion of sales in 2016. Success with other partnered assets, such as Galapagos' filgotinib, international HCV revenue growth, and the ever present possibility of a game-changing buyout are other potential upside drivers.

Risks include greater than expected deterioration in HCV revenues, competition, disappointing data, and the possibility of overpaying for any potential acquisitions.

Stock #2: Shire PLC (SHPG)

SHPG data by YCharts

Thesis: See my initial writeup here. Shares have lagged the market, but this $51 billion dollar company reported 78% annual sales growth in 2016, while generating $3.464 billion in cash (43% growth over prior year). Their highly diversified product portfolio across several divisions is a key competitive advantage, while several product launches this year could drive future growth. Additionally, they have an impressive pipeline with over 40 clinical programs and 17 in phase three trials, with seven more phase 3 trial initiations to occur this year. Management has proven their capability to successfully acquire and integrate, as well as launch products and quickly gain market share as seen with Xiidra. Expectations are high for SHP643, the company's subcutaneous once or twice monthly prophylactic candidate for hereditary angiodema, with coming phase three data a key catalyst for the stock.

Risks include trial setbacks, disappointing data, competition, further integration risk, and headwinds in biotech due to continued political hard talk with high drug prices in the spotlight. Additionally, management needs to execute in continuing to lower the company's debt load.

Stock #3: Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

AIMT data by YCharts

Thesis: See my initial writeup here. This $1 billion company has almost $300 million in cash, as they progress lead asset AR101, an oral biologic drug candidate indicated for peanut allergy. The candidate has received both Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designation, and phase two data has shown the drug to be safe and efficacious, with statistically significant improvements in the percentage of subjects tolerating specific test dose levels at the six month exit food challenge. Considering the $21 billion market for food allergy drugs and the company's estimate of 3 million peanut allergy patients in the US with possibility of 100,000 patients annually on up-dosing, I still believe the stock has much room to run into the data readout for the PALISADE study year end. Their equity investment from Nestle also adds credibility to this story

Risks to the story include the possibility of negative data, competitors' products gaining more market share than expected (ie. DBV Technologies Viaskin Peanut patch), and the company's concentrated pipeline focused on a single advanced stage asset, with other programs at the preclinical stage. In the event of disappointing data or regulatory setbacks, the share price drop would be substantial

Stock #4: Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD)

BOLD data by YCharts

Thesis: See my initial writeup here. This small cap gene therapy biotech has multiple clinical candidates reporting data by year end. These include AT342 for the treatment of patients with Crigler-Najjar Syndrome, rare genetic disorder where patients' bodies are unable to convert and clear bilirubin, resulting in severe or life threatening symptoms. The drug would be a preferable alternative to the current standard of care phototherapy, where patients are exposed to a blue LED light in an apparatus for 10 to 12 hours per day to break down bilirubin into non toxic substances. AT132 for X-Linked Mytubular Myopothy has shown promising data in preclinical studies, including improved disease symptoms and survival rates. The condition results in patients experiencing severe muscle weakness, respiratory failure, and early death, while a single administration of AT132 has been shown to last four years to date. AT982 in Pompe disease would be a welcome alternative to enzyme replacement therapy, with current treatment Lumizyme generating over €650 million in 2015. With cash and equivalents exceeding $100 million, the company's gene therapy pipeline is being minimally valued.

Risks include the possibility of a dilutive financing, as well as any disappointing data in clinical candidates or unforeseen adverse safety events in early trials. As the company has multiple clinical candidates, downside caused by negative results in one would be cushioned to an extent by its deep pipeline.

Stock #5: Bluebird bio (BLUE)

BLUE data by YCharts

Thesis: See my initial writeup here. This $3.5 billion dollar company has enough cash for the next two years, while Wall Street can't wait to see updated data for their anti-BCMA CAR T product bb2121. Interim data in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma was promising and surprising, even to management. In doses above 5x107 CAR+ T cells a 100% objective response rate (ORR) was observed with certain patients achieving complete responses and/or elimination of residual disease. Most CAR programs have high efficacy but pay the price with adverse safety events- management has pointed to longer term data being presented at ASCO in June to see whether bb2121 can show a durable treatment effect with continued lack of severe side effects. As for the company's LentiGlobin drug candidate for patients with transfusion dependent β-thalassemia, management is optimistic that they can build on promising prior results and capitalize on this blockbuster opportunity. I am also optimistic on the company's efforts with addressing sickle cell disease, hopeful that changes to treatment protocol to align more with the profile of a prior "super-responding" patient.

The main risk here is the possibility of disappointing data, especially in the company's upcoming ASCO data. Dilution appears to be off the table after the recent secondary offering. Negative developments with the company's CALD program could sour investor sentiment, as well as any further setbacks with the company's SCD program.

