Still Not Buying Under Armour And It's NOT About Valuation

Based on the 3 growth pillars, already slowing growth, and currently the #1 brand ditched by teens, I'm passing again in my 12th Under Armour article.

While researching stocks I see smart people crunching numbers, plugging in models, looking at past performance and current valuation. "Ahhh hah! Based on PE, DDM,PEG, DCF, EV to EBIT, Graham, Coke (NYSE:KO) has a superior value to Pepsi (NYSE:PEP)!"

10 or 20 years later does it even matter if you bought Coke at a slight discount to Pepsi? Pepsi easily outperformed Coke (doubled it).

Because of revenue growth:

In my previous 11 articles I've (correctly) argued laying off Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) (NYSE:UA) because it's overvalued. My analysis this time is more qualitative, what you might call scuttlebutt from Phil Fisher's "Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits".

Everybody wants to be a long term holder, hold a stock for 10, 20, 40 years, but how many people actually do? I was reading Seeking Alpha today and people are arguing about dumping their Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock (a tremendous winner) that they are up BIGLY on because they want to try and buy it back later for a slightly cheaper price. A commenter called that an amateur move and I agree.

So who do you think is going to win the super bowl in 2050?

Aaron Rodgers will long be retired. So will Bill Bellicheck, Jaemis Winston, Khalil Mack, and rookies like Miles Garrett. The players, coaches, and management will turn over many times. Some teams will even change cities and team names. Maybe instead of guessing the Giants, Steelers or Patriots, an expansion team like the London Knights or Tokyo Dragons will win.

In many respects trying to guess the 2050 Super Bowl winner is like trying to pick a stock winner that far in the future. People like Buffett invest in winning businesses that don't have to constantly reinvent themselves, have moats, don't need a lot of capital and are predictable compounding machines. In that case, even an idiot could run those dominant franchises and win games. It's like saying, I don't know who will be playing for, coaching or owning the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they have always been a well run franchise so I guess them.

At this point, I don't think Under Armour's valuation matters that much. What matters is if they will grow or not. You laugh but in 20 years will it really matter if you bought Under Armour with a 40PE, a 23PE or a 62PE? I'd argue NO but I'd also argue maybe 2% of buyers today have the discipline, stomach, and cash flow to be able to hold the stock that long.

What are the drivers for growth? In the past we talked about footwear, international and woman's business. The more I think about it footwear is the long-term most important factor to the brand and the stock.

If Under Armour wants to rival Nike (NYSE:NKE), they first need to leapfrog "their dumbest competitor". Two years ago Kevin Plank called Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) just that. Oh what a difference two years make! Their dumbest competitor passed them in North American sales. Retro is in, Adidas is in (particularly with women), and Adidas was touting not just athletes but popular trend setters like Kanye West. You get popular people and their many Twitter/Instagram/FB followers to rock your clothes and sales grow. I'd call that smart and thinking outside the box. To Under Armour's credit they copied when they signed The Rock to a long term deal. While Adidas retro is doing well UA is new and doesn't even have retro throwbacks so how can they capitalize on that trend? In that same interview UA also said, "spending money wasn't a strategy" which is pretty hilarious considering they had just spent wasted $560 million on fitness apps. Not only did Under Armour's dumbest competitor pass them on their home turf, they just recently had a round of layoffs from their billion dollar blunder fitness app acquisitions.

International growth: Forget international growth, what about Under Armour in America? It's doing great in the Mid-Atlantic, SEC country, Iowa and the Dakotas but it has a self admitted West Coast problem. So how did they solve it? They threw a lot of money at Los Angeles and the Bay Area. What if UA stays a regional brand? (Then they probably eventually die a slow death). So if they can't pick up steam in California, can they grow in Europe and Asia? Will they have to spend hundreds of millions of advertising dollars to get Europeans/Asians to wear their stuff too? That would suggest the easy growth with UA has already been made and they are due for higher costs, slower growth and a weak stock price. They are growing in China, and a lot of that is that is from the Curry shoes and coming off a tiny base. Personally, I was underwhelmed with what I saw in 7 European countries. So if they ARE doing well that's great for UA bulls, if they aren't doing well the perma bulls say that's (sic) "even better, MOAR future growth opportunity".

Footwear is doing WORSE than people think. Found this gem at the Robin Report.

The brand's footwear sales grew a whopping 36 percent in that quarter. But, wait another second. That's what one might call an "alternative fact" (where's Kellyanne when we need her?). NPD, the leading industry source for apparel and footwear sales tracking, gives us the "alt-fact" that UA's footwear sales actually declined 20 percent in the quarter. It turns out that both numbers are factual. UA's number combines their direct to consumer sales with its wholesale revenues, while NPD only tracks total consumer sales. UA is not trying to fool the market with the higher number because the SEC demands the combined sales be reported. However, it does send a faux-positive message for the less enlightened people who don't understand the difference. Simply, UA sold lots of shoes to retailers, who in turn sold a lot fewer to consumers, which means tons of inventory was left sitting in those stores. And guess what happens to that inventory? You got it. It goes into the insane promotional machine. It also means that those retailers are likely to buy less of UA footwear in the future. Thus, NPD's alternative fact of a 20 percent decline in footwear sales is the truer metric on UA's performance. Worse, arch rival Adidas' retail sales (to consumers) nearly doubled in the second half of 2016, while their wholesale numbers will not be up for the year. What this means is that consumers were buying Adidas footwear at a rapid rate, thus reducing the brand's in-store inventory, thus reducing the goods they have to discount.

I wonder how many market participants even realize their shoe sales were down 20% for the quarter.

In February the Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) CEO caused Under Armour to sell off with his comments about Curry 3's soft demand. Keep in mind the Curry shoes are about 20% of Under Armour's footwear business. The Curry 1's cost $120, Curry 2's $130 and 3's $140, and they aren't as big of a success. Are customers more price sensitive or did the other models just look better? This is important because remember the theory that Curry was going to give credibility to UA's shoe brand and help them grow into a mega company to rival Nike?

Look at UA's website and then look at Nike's website. UA is heavily discounting their Curry (and other shoes). That goes to the point about the NPD, declining sales, high inventories and discounting. Under Armour's website shows:

47 pairs of footwear for men/boys

8 for women (including 1 sandal and 1 boot)

2 for infants

That speaks to another problem, the afterthought women's business. But look at the Nike website (a lot more female friendly) and on the second row of products they have a popular $190 pair of running shoes for women. Just think, that's $50 more than any on the main UA page including Curry's shoes. So is Curry really giving street cred to UA's shoe business? Now do you see why inventories are up margins are falling and the company is selling at Payless Shoesource and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS)?

The whole point of signing Curry was for him be to Under Armour shoes what Jordan was to Nike. It's not happening so far and Curry is possibly at his peak popularity. Doesn't mean it can't happen but Under Armour footwear does NOT have a good reputation and are in no way shape or form rivaling Nike.

Piper Jaffray survey: Under Armour is #1 brand teens are NOT wearing anymore. It's also NOT in the top 10 for apparel and NOT in the top 10 for footwear. Not a single upper income female teen named it their #1 apparel brand. I can already hear the perma bulls say this disastrous survey is, "MOAR opportunity for growth". This new survey directly goes against the, "all the grandkids are wearing it" anecdotal comment that always hits the comments page of any Under Armour article. More and more of your grandkids, especially grand daughters are choosing Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY).

So then is Under Armour a fad?

Perma bulls get mad when Under Armour is compared to Champion, Russell Athletic, And1. None of them had an MVP like Steph Curry or sponsored MLB. While Under Armour is at no risk of going extinct anytime soon, look at a few of these brands that died off.

British Knights

British Knights. Another company whose Nike Air-mocking technology-the diamond-shaped Dymacel cushioning-was one of their main selling points. Well, that and MC Hammer who was their endorsee in the early 90s and Kurt Cobain, who was pictured rocking some of their high-tops in Nirvana's early days. Also, they were worn by the LA gang The Crips due to their BK branding-BK, to them, stood for Blood Killer-The Bloods being their rival gang. Speaking of branding, BK were akin to SPX, Troop, and Travel Fox in that they were way over-branded, featuring logos at every possible centimeter of space. Like all the fashion brands, they moved onto the skate shoe-inspired, colored suede upper, white soles and laces trend in the mid-90s and thankfully disappeared. Some NBA ballers-Derrick Coleman, for one-actually sported these on-court.

Oversized ugly logos taking up way too much real estate.... Hmmm, sound like another company's shoes?

LA GEAR

Michael Jackson had his own signature pair of LA Gears, right, which featured studs and stuff akin to his biker jackets of the time. The black one was really cool. They were actually right up there with Nike and Reebok, in terms of sales, in the early 90s.

Not all fads are cheap junk. BKs, And1, LA Gear were once big and had popular people endorsing them. Majestic is the current sponsor of MLB and the sponsorship didn't blow their brand up. Just because UA has Curry and MLB doesn't mean they are a forever brand. As I've pointed out before, after a few big names they have a weak bench.

Growth: There has been a slowdown even in their main North American market.

Today's topic is not really valuation but with a 5.9% YoY growth in their home market they DESERVED to get hammered after the last earnings call. Throw in the fact they've had 3 CFOs in 18 months and that smells like a dead fish rotting from the head on down.

Politics: Under Armour is trying to break into the Left Coast and Europe the same time their CEO made pro Trump comments. You think the liberal students at Berkley will like that? Change.org already has a boycott petition because of hunters wearing UA gear in their trophy photos. The left loves to use the boycott as an offensive weapon - there is risk here. Steph Curry even said,

If I can say the leadership is not in line with my core values, then there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn't jump off if it wasn't in line with who I am. So that's a decision I will make every single day when I wake up. If something is not in line with what I'm about, then, yeah, I definitely need to take a stance in that respect."

This isn't what you want with your brand. What if Curry leaves? What if conservatives don't want to buy Curry gear because he's pro Hillary and anti-Trump? Business 101 says you try your best to keep politics OUT of business.

Conclusion

So why do I think footwear is more important than international sales? Because international sales are composed OF footwear sales. You want to be a premium brand... you can argue they are for apparel but definitely not for footwear. With brands it's easier to get cheaper over time instead of more expensive over time. How consumers interpret the shoe brand determines a lot of the fate of this company. The Piper Jaffray brand clearly shows that teens do not value the shoes. So sure, you can jazz up sales overseas... for a little bit but eventually you are going to lose relevancy because you aren't making quality clothing with staying power.

Right now I'd bet against getting the shoe game right. Not to say they can't fix things but they aren't on a good trajectory right now.

12th article and 12th PASS on Under Armour.

