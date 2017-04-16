There Has Never Been A Bad Time To Invest In Philip Morris

For generations, Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) has been the best performing stock in the entire stock market universe. They have dominated their industry despite legal and ethical challenges, and today they are setting the stage for the next level of domination as they move into reduced risk products. The company has rewarded shareholders with decades of dividend growth and shareholder friendly share repurchases. Quite simply, there has been no time in history where a long term oriented investor would have not done well owning this company.

Back in 2005 Ben Bernanke stated that the only stock he owned was Philip Morris. Jeremy Siegel, who wrote the book Stocks For The Long Run, writes that Philip Morris was the best performing stock between 1925 and 2007, turning a $1,000 investment with dividends reinvested into a $380 million fortune during that time period. Since 2007 when the book's data stops, if we look at the charts of Altria (NYSE:MO) and Philip Morris, we can easily see that the stock would have doubled yet again, paying greater and greater dividends the entire time. Add in dividends and the value of a 1925 purchase of $1,000 worth of Philip Morris would now be approaching $1 billion. James Glassman, the author of the book Dow 36,000 writes on page 7 of his book that, "In the year 1999 alone, the dividend on a share of Philip Morris exceed the stock's 1980 purchase price". In a world where investors endlessly seem to chase after exciting, innovative stocks, somehow a boring cigarette company has crushed all other stocks as an investment.

Today, Philip Morris is a $113 stock with a $4.16 per share dividend. Going back to the before the separation of Philip Morris & Altria, the dividend has increased 50 times in the past 47 years. The company still churns out tons of cash, and even as it sits near all time highs, it still represents a compelling value based on its ability to endlessly churn out higher and higher profits and dividends.

With Philip Morris, the key driver of earnings growth over many decades has been pricing. Philip Morris manages to increase prices year after year almost like clockwork. Most people don't think of it this way, but the truth is, on the subject of pricing, governments are actually the biggest competitor for Philip Morris. Governments always want more money, and if Philip Morris doesn't raise prices, governments will.

One issue that can be either a headwind or a tailwind is currency exchange rates. Over the past few years, currency has been a major headwind. However, this is not guaranteed to be a problem in the future. At some point, the US Dollar declines, or at a minimum, stops getting stronger. Although currency headwinds negatively impacted earnings per share by 46 cents in 2016, $1.20 in 2015, and 80 cents in 2014, investors need to remember that at any time this can reverse. For 2017, currency headwinds are estimated to be only 8 cents per share, which would be the smallest headwind in many years. I believe the multi year strength of the US Dollar is approaching a point where it will level off. When we get a currency tailwind combined with increased pricing, Philip Morris earnings per share can immediately jump to a 15%-20% annual growth rate, and all of the sudden investors will be rushing to snap up a high yield, high growth stock. We've seen this happen before in 2010/2011. After a 2009 when the US Dollar was incredibly strong due to the global financial crisis, currency moderated and then reversed and Philip Morris's share price almost doubled over the following couple of years.

Another historical driver of earnings growth has been share repurchases. Currently, Philip Morris is pushing up against debt levels that leave it unable to borrow more without hurting their credit rating. At the moment, excess cash flow beyond paying the dividend has been mostly going towards increased production of IQOS, which is a rapidly growing reduced risk product. I believe after this year, with currency no longer a significant headwind, Philip Morris will be active in the share repurchase market again.

In addition to currency becoming less onerous, Philip Morris has a $2.5 billion debt maturity due in 2018 with a coupon of 5.65%. These bonds were issued as ten year bonds but today a Philip Morris ten year bond would yield around 3.2%, leaving an opportunity for significant interest savings when they refinance next year.

IQOS is the newest driver of earnings growth. Philip Morris estimates that 1.4 million smokers have converted to IQOS, and Bonnie Hertzog of Wells Fargo thinks that IQOS will revolutionize the tobacco industry and add significant earnings power and an incremental $27 per share of value based on the huge initial success it is having. Looking at the Q4 earnings release we see that IQOS Heatsticks volume is absolutely exploding, rising from 396 million in 2015 to 7.8 billion in 2016. IQOS volume is now at an annual run rate of 16 billion sticks, which is continuing to push the limit on existing capacity to manufacture them. This is leading Philip Morris to continue to spend in order to ramp up production capacity, which will reach 32 billion by end of 2017. This is a hyper growth business inside of a giant money machine and a huge part of why Philip Morris will continue to go higher in the future.

Source: Philip Morris Investor Presentation

Finally, I would like to point out one more piece of information that investors often do not think about but is a huge part of why Philip Morris is so successful. One way to appreciate just how incredibly profitable Philip Morris is would be to look at free cash flow as a percentage of net revenue, excluding excise taxes. Many people don't realize that the majority of the money spent on cigarettes goes directly to the government through excise taxes. After subtracting excise taxes, Philip Morris's net revenue is drastically lower than it appears at first glance. When you look at free cash flow as a percentage of net revenue, excluding excise taxes, we get a clearer glimpse of just how lucrative selling tobacco really is.

To highlight this reality I present to this data.

Year Revenue Excise Taxes Net Revenue excl. Excise Taxes Free Cash Flow Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Revenue excl. Excise Taxes 2013 $80.0 Billion $48.8 Billion $31.2 Billion $8.9 Billion 28.52% 2014 $80.1 Billion $50.3 Billion $29.8 Billion $6.6 Billion 22.14% 2015 $73.9 Billion $47.1 Billion $26.8 Billion $6.9 Billion 25.74% 2016 $75.0 Billion $48.3 Billion $26.7 Billion $6.9 Billion 25.84%

Source: PMI 10K filings

When one stops and thinks about the above data, they realize quickly just how special Philip Morris is. This is a company that consistently turns around 25% of their net revenue into pure free cash flow. There are very few companies on earth that can generate this type of profitability year after year after year.

For anyone who worries about whether or not Philip Morris can continue to dominate, or is worried about opening a new position at near record highs, I would encourage them to understand that going back nearly 100 years, there has literally never been a time when a long term oriented investor would have not done well by owning Philip Morris. The company has many levers to pull in order to achieve growth, with pricing being at the top of the list. That growth historically has been leveraged through steady share repurchases. With IQOS clearly showing enormous potential, I believe Philip Morris is about to achieve a new level of growth. With currency headwinds moderating, and with share repurchases likely to resume in the next year, this time is no different than any other time in history. This is a great time to own Philip Morris.

PM data by YCharts

MO data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.