IBM: Analysts Underestimate Q1 EPS (Again)

Wall Street analysts have been lowering their expectations for the first quarter quite a bit in the last three months. Three months ago, analysts still expected IBM (NYSE:IBM) to report EPS of $2.56 for the upcoming quarter. Now, these expectations have been lowered to a consensus of $2.34. This might sound like a negative development for the company's prospects, but I believe that it simply creates an environment where IBM can perform better than expected. The earnings release is expected on the 18th of April.

Wall Street's history

While management has provided a clear (Non-GAAP) EPS guidance for the full fiscal year, there are no specifics for what to expect in the first quarter. For the full fiscal year, IBM expects to report Non-GAAP EPS of $13.80 compared to last year's $13.59. Despite management expecting an EPS improvement yoy, Wall Street believes that the first quarter will not be part of this improvement. Last year, IBM reported an EPS of $2.35 in the first quarter. Now, Wall Street believes that EPS will be down once cent to $2.34. Of course this would not be a disaster, but it would be odd nonetheless. This seems less odd though when we consider analysts' previous performance when it comes to predicting IBM's EPS:

Source: Estimize.com (Analysts = Grey) (Actual EPS = Green)

As you can see Wall Street analysts have a history of underestimating IBM's EPS. Because of this there is a big chance that the estimate of $2.34 EPS is too low as well.

Turning the business around

It is no secret that IBM has seen its revenue decline for a couple of years now, which has also pressured the company's bottom line. But right now it looks like IBM is starting to be successful in turning its business around. In the most recent quarter, for example, the company managed to return to growth in the US. This trend is expected to continue this quarter. At the same time, the company saw great successes in its strategic imperatives, which have been seeing tremendous growth, with no sign of it slowing down. I talked about this in a previous article about IBM:

"One of IBM's promising segments is that of the cloud, which is part of its strategic imperatives. Over the most recent fiscal quarter, IBM saw cloud revenue grow by 33% yoy to $4.2 bln. For the full fiscal year IBM managed to generate cloud revenue worth $13.7 bln. In total strategic imperatives were good for $33 bln worth of revenue over the fiscal year, a 14% yoy growth. One concern investors have with the focus on the strategic imperatives is that the growth is slowing down. But this is only percentage wise. For the past two years revenue has grown by $4 bln, which actually means growth is consistent. Management had stated previously that their goal is to grow their strategic imperatives to $40 bln by 2018 and still believes that they will be able to achieve this."

Last fiscal year, the strategic imperatives were good for $33 bln in revenue, or over 40% of total revenue. As mentioned in the quote above, it is expected that this will reach $40 bln next year. This year, it is expected that it will grow by $4 bln. Because of a better margin that these strategic imperatives provide, the bottom line will be able to improve even if the top line does not.

Management is also very optimistic about the lesser headwinds that currencies might have, while adding that it expects improved margins:

"And next year, I don't know when currency is going to ramp but we do know it's much less of a headwind next year than it was this year at least at current rates. And we also know that we ramp on the acquisitions. So those things that have dragged us dragged our margins down are starting to go away and while gross profit... "

So everything points to improved results except for the current estimates.

Share buybacks

Another driver for EPS growth are the major share buybacks that IBM has been doing for years. IBM will continue to lower its shares outstanding, thus improving the net income per share:

Over the course of the year we've returned almost $9 billion to shareholders including dividends of over $5 billion and 3.5 billion in gross share repurchases. We bought back over 23 million shares, reducing our average share count by just under 2.5%, which is in line with our longer-term model. At the end of the year, we had $5.1 billion remaining in our buyback authorization.

IBM has a long history of buying back shares. And with $5.1 bln still remaining on its buyback authorization, I do not expect this to stop anytime soon.

Conclusion

While of course this is not hard evidence, investors should understand how IBM is currently developing itself and how analysts are consistently underestimating IBM's EPS. Management has worked hard on improving its results. We have already seen the success of this in the strategic imperatives segment discussed above and my previous article. The progress IBM has made on this point, along with a lower amount of shares outstanding compared to last year make it very unlikely that IBM's EPS has declined this quarter.

Therefore, I expect IBM to report yet another earnings beat.