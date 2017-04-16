EnPro Industries: Not Buying It

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) is a multi-industrial company that designs and manufactures proprietary engineered industrial products. EnPro Industries serves a variety of end markets including oil & gas, automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and governments (2016 10-K). The company generates a majority of its revenues from the United States and has a significant presence in Europe.

GST Bankruptcy

In 2010, three of its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy due to tens of thousands of pending and expected future asbestos personal injury claims. According to company filings, since the first asbestos-related lawsuits were filed in 1975, NPO subsidiaries have processed more than 900,000 claims and have paid over $1.4 billion in settlements and judgements and over $400 million in fees and expenses. By filing for bankruptcy, its divisions could not pay asbestos claims as per the tort system (2016 10-K). Basically, the plaintiffs (those who sought relief from NPO) could no longer pursue actions against NPO's subsidiaries (GST and Anchor LLC) while these divisions were in the bankruptcy process. As a result, GST's or Garlock Sealing Technologies (a division of NPO) financials was deconsolidated from NPO's financials. In March of last year NPO agreed to establish a trust settling all future claims against GST for $480 million pending the approval of a judge.

Management decided to release a detailed plan citing its plans to de-lever from roughly 5x Net Debt/EBITDA to 2.4x. In short, all one needs to understand here is that its asbestos liabilities had been placed on the balance sheet which left debt looking significantly high and left investors shying away from the stock. So basically, with the final settlement of these claims via the trust, debt levels should come in line with the broader industry.

Where do we go from here?

Since the management released this detailed plan, investors view on the company has relatively changed to a net positive. Over the past few months, the company's stock price has risen ~21% (some of this gains have also came in part due to the election and increased prospects for the industrials space). Most sell-side research has been centered on how the company's reconsolidation of its GST unit should bode better for earnings and that with the company's recent win of a contract with the US Navy, the business should be fine in the long-term. Peer companies (as per management) trade at around a 13.4x EV/EBITDA multiple while NPO trades at roughly 10x. In its recent investor presentation management implies that there should be some reversion to this median multiple of 13.4x. In addition, bullish sell-side analysts also use this as a justification for their bullish call. It makes sense right, that if the company trades at a multiple less than peers, the company should one day (if things go right) trade at that multiple. Or if NPO's financials are reconsolidated to include GST that earnings should increase and the company should be in much better financial shape.

I believe investors as well as analysts are getting ahead of themselves here. Among its peer companies NPO has one of the lowest Returns on Invested Capital (which Bloomberg calculates as NOPAT/Invested Capital). The broader industry has been facing a material headwinds stemming from weak demand which has seen revenues and margins decline significantly over the past 2-3 years. However, peer companies have performed better over this same period. Majority of its peers (include names) have been able to manage costs (which has improved margins) and in some cases, grow revenues as the industry has declined. Asset turnover as well as inventory turnover have declined over this same time period. Interestingly, inventory days (which describes how long it takes for the business to turn inventory) has increased over the past two years alone. So, if GST has performed materially worse than peers, how and why should it trade at a similar multiple to peers? I went as far as including GST's financials over the past two years and the story is not all that different. GST's revenues have declined 23% over the past two years while operating cash flow has declined roughly 26%. Remember that management in its recent investor call mentioned that they usually do not have so much visibility on demand over a very long time frame. All of this makes me question the bulls' thesis which centers on how including GST's financials and a lower debt level and maybe higher earnings should lead to a share price appreciation over the long-term.

Bloomberg as of 4/12

Valuation

I conducted a discounted cash flow analysis (see below) and arrived at a share price of $49.75 in a bullish scenario. In this scenario, I assume total revenue growth of around 3.5% and a derived cost of equity of 12.6% and a terminal growth rate of 2%. Most research shops have a buy rating on this stock. In their valuations and justification for their buy ratings, they each assume growth in revenues and EBITDA across all business lines (with the exception of GST)-bear in mind that each business line has seen significant declines in recent years. In addition, they assume multiple expansion for each business line with no transparency on where this assumption comes from. In my S-o-P analysis which is based on 2016 data released recently and not future expectations, I get a derived share price of $52.39 (which is much closer to NPO's current trading price than my DCF valuation).

Conclusion

Management has been cutting costs aggressively in hopes to boost margins. Unfortunately, these cost reductions have not been able to translate into improved margins. I believe that stock prices are a reflection of future expectations and I believe that investors are expecting too much without thoroughly considering the risks that may arise. In addition, I cannot seem to find rationality in the bulls' justification for a higher valuation and that is why I am bearish on this stock. Diligent investors would do well to carefully observe results over the next few quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.