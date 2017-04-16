Europe: A Basketful Of Trouble

There is no place, with the possible exception of North Korea and some kind of military conflict, more dangerous for the financial markets now than Europe. The Continent is stretched to the max, in my opinion. "More Europe" is now a distant memory. "Any Europe" is now the question.

Brexit is underway and the possibilities of Frexit, Grexit, Swexit and Italgo are looming. Fundamental and technical analysis may get rolled by events in the European Union and the issues in Europe must be carefully considered when pondering investment strategies.

In Greece, unemployment stands around 23%, rising to 44% among the 15-24 demographic. It is estimated that over 20% of the population cannot afford basic services like heating, while up to 50% of households rely on pensions to pay their bills despite these benefits having been cut by up to 40% as the EU and the IMF wrangle over further bail-outs and debt relief.

The sad fact, and point fingers where you like, is that Greece cannot, by any stretch of anyone's imagination, afford to either service their debt or pay it off. The total amount of public and private debt, bank debt, now exceeds $560 billion while the Greek banks have lost approximately $4 billion in deposits since the first of the year. You see, it is NOT the size of the country but the size of the debt that is the significant factor.

Imagine, if you will, if Greece decides to leave the EU, or is forced out of the EU, and they default on this amount of debt. The catastrophe would upend the financial condition of Europe and cause havoc, if not panic, throughout the rest of the European Union. The economic consequences of Brexit pale, when considered next to Grexit, and this is why a careful consideration of Grexit is absolutely an imperative.

It is NOT the size of the country but the size of the debt!

Greece is unlikely to survive in the Eurozone over the long term. - Bavarian finance minister, Markus Soeder

Three countries, Sweden, the Netherlands and Germany have all voted in their Parliaments to not proceed with any additional assistance for Greece unless the IMF also provides further relief. The American representatives of the IMF now report to the Trump Administration. I do not believe, regardless of the fantasies extolled in the European press, that any further help will come from the IMF.

Just stand by, the Athenian clock will be ringing soon.

Frexit, well, probably not, but Mr. Trump's election was viewed in the same manner. Swexit is an item barely discussed. The other real and pending possibility is Italgo and I take this issue quite seriously.

The banking system, for all practical purposes, in Italy, is bust. It is disguised by the EU and the ECB but still, bust. The ECB writes fairy tales and declares the Italian banking system solvent and the Brothers Grimm would be horrified by the composition of the tales.

This is exemplified by the travails of the Italian bank, Monte dei Paschi (OTC:BMDPD). The ECB says they have a $9.4 billion capital shortfall. In a footnote they recognize that the bank has almost $50 billion in non-performing loans. Last year the bank lost approximately $30 billion in commercial deposits.

It is just a matter of time, in my view, before the banking system in Italy implodes. The EU and the ECB cannot agree with the Italian government on how to handle the situation. The EU banking laws mandate that the equity holders and the debt owners have to take the first losses.

Politically, in my estimation, this would drive even more Italians citizens into the arms of the leading political party, the Five Star Movement. They wish to have a referendum on Italy remaining in the European Union. Italgo looms on the horizon and I am not the only person expressing concern.

Wolfgang Munchau, of the Financial Times, made this comment on April 10 concerning Frexit and Italgo:

If either country left the single currency, it would lead to the biggest default in human history. There would be bank crises throughout the EU. The bloc may struggle to stay together. The euro itself may be threatened. A euro exit is about as complicated and risk-prone as starting a war.

Think what you like but risk abounds. When risk is increasing both horizontally and vertically then I suggest a measured reaction. For me, the increase in risk means an increase in caution is appropriately warranted, as applied to the financial markets. To be quite clear; I am very cautious at this point.

I suggest 5-10 year investment grade Corporate Bonds combined with closed-end bond funds, to capture yield now. I feel this is a much safer strategy than riding the equity markets, which have had quite a run since Mr. Trump's election.