Unconventional Monetary Policies: A Warning

Just as the Fed (and now with some grumbling on the horizon, possibly soon, the ECB) tightens the rates, the legacy of the monetary adventurism that swept across both advanced and developing economies since 2007-2008 remains a towering rock, hard to climb, impossible to shift.

Back in July last year, Claudio Borio, of the BIS, with co-author Anna Zabai, authored a paper titled "Unconventional monetary policies: a re-appraisal" that attempts to gauge at least one slope of the monetarist mountain.

In it, the authors "explore the effectiveness and balance of benefits and costs of so-called "unconventional" monetary policy measures extensively implemented in the wake of the financial crisis: balance sheet policies (commonly termed "quantitative easing"), forward guidance and negative policy rates".

The authors reach three main conclusions:

"there is ample evidence that, to varying degrees, these measures have succeeded in influencing financial conditions even though their ultimate impact on output and inflation is harder to pin down". Which is sort of like telling a patient that instead of a cataract surgery he got a lobotomy, but now that he is awake and out of the coma, everything is fine. Why? Because the monetary policy was not supposed to trigger financial conditions improvements. It was supposed to deploy such improvements in order to secure real economic gains. "the balance of the benefits and costs is likely to deteriorate over time". Which means that the full cost of the monetary adventurism will be greater that the currently visible distortions suggest. And it will be long run. "the measures are generally best regarded as exceptional, for use in very specific circumstances. Whether this will turn out to be the case, however, is doubtful at best and depends on more fundamental features of monetary policy frameworks". Wait, what? Ah, here it is explained somewhat better: "They were supposed to be exceptional and temporary - hence the term "unconventional". They risk becoming standard and permanent, as the boundaries of the unconventional are stretched day after day."

You can see the permanence emerging in the trends (either continuously expanding or flat) when it comes to simply looking at the Central Banks' balance sheets:

And the trend in terms of instrumentation:

The above two charts and the rest of Borio-Zabai analysis simply paints a picture of a sugar addicted kid who locked himself in a candy store. Good luck depriving him of that 'just the last one, honest, ma!' candy…