Peter Schiff Drops Golden Truth Bombs

Peter Schiff once again went toe-to-toe with one of his favorite foes on CNBC's Futures Now. After Peter explained why the Fed won't be able to shrink its balance sheet, Scott Nations challenged him, citing GDP growth, unemployment numbers, and low inflation as reasons we should view the economy as strong.

When Peter pointed out that the jobs numbers were not good, Nations suddenly reversed course proclaiming, "That has nothing to do with whether or not we're in a recession!" Then Nations went after Peter on gold. That's when Peter really let him have it. Check out the video.

"I recommend what I think is going to make investors money." Peter states. "And you know what? Gold is outperforming the US stock market this year by triple, and if you go back to 2001, people who bought gold have much more money than people who just bought stocks. So buying gold, having gold as part of your portfolio, has been a wise choice for investors."

Nations pressed on insisting gold is not a good investment; however, Peter offered some historical perspective to set him straight:

When I started buying gold for my clients in 1999, it was under $300 per ounce. It's now almost $1,300 per ounce. People who have been following my advice have made money. How many people came on CNBC in 1999 and touted dot-com stocks where they went to zero? Yet you don't give those guys a hard time. They blew their clients up. They lost all of their money when I was telling people to buy gold at under $300 per ounce.

During the interview, Peter also discussed the strength of the dollar, Federal Reserve policy, and the fact that it looks to be "business as usual there in the Swamp," despite Pres. Trump's campaign promise to drain it. Peter also asserted, "What Janet Yellen has done and what she is going to do is going to make me a lot of money. And it's going to make people who have been following my advice a lot of money."

