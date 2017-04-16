ConocoPhillips Bows To Lenders And Increases Sales Pace

Management is selling the gas assets at nearly the bottom of the gas market probably for rock bottom prices to raise cash to pay down debt.

The low cash flow of the sold properties points to a "milking" strategy whereby the properties were produced until cash flow dropped too low. Then the properties were dumped.

Now sales will continue until the proper financial ratio are obtained to maintain the credit ratings. Clearly the patience of the lenders has worn thin.

The ink was not even dry on the last sale. That one was a beaut; it was huge, awe-inspiring, a stroke of genius, and just a tremendous lift for shareholders. That $13.3 billion deal was supposed to be a great deal for shareholders with all kinds of wonderful things to follow. Now comes another sale that could potentially reach $3 billion and reality begins to sink in.

"... has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its interests in the San Juan Basin to an affiliate of Hilcorp Energy Company for up to $3.0 billion of total proceeds, comprised of $2.7 billion in cash and a contingent payment of up to $300 million." "Full-year 2016 production associated with the San Juan Basin assets was 124 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, of which approximately 80 percent was natural gas. Cash provided by operating activities for 2016 was approximately $0.2 billion." "... the net book value of the assets was approximately $5.9 billion, which includes approximately $2.8 billion of step-up basis associated with the Burlington acquisition in 2006. The company expects to record a non-cash impairment on the assets in the second quarter of 2017. "

So properties that were valued on the books at $5.9 billion are being sold for half of that value. Not only that, these are gas assets. ConocoPhillips (COP) management is selling gas assets near the pricing bottom of the gas market and taking a giant impairment charge to boot. One can argue that the sale is a big multiple of cash flow, but that cash flow is depressed by several years of decreasing prices. The odds favor this property is bargain for the buyer because ConocoPhillips management ignored these leases, so costs rose. There were simply too many reclamation projects on the management to-do list.

The buyer, Hilcorp, is a private company with a long history of producing mature properties profitably that other operators no longer wanted. Hilcorp is a low cost operator. They are not going to pay $3 billion in the hopes of raising that cash flow figure to $400 million (a double). They will have a goal higher than that. ConocoPhillips could not do this because the company was already too leverage. There was no money left to invest in these properties. So when management set priorities for whatever capital was available, these properties obviously could not compete with other projects. Therefore maintenance was ignored when possible and production costs rose from a lack of new production.

The lenders patience was wearing thin. ConocoPhillips management was always going to tackle the balance sheet leverage and the inadequate cash flow any day now. So mark this sale as another opportunity cost of not properly managing the assets to benefit the leverage incurred. As with many other companies in the oil industry patch, the cash flow needs to line up with the debt properly, or the debt needs to go. Obviously management has chosen to dump the debt and put the best public face on the action.

Source: ConocoPhillips April 13, 2017 Transaction Update Presentation

As advertised, management is basically dumping the gas properties at nearly the bottom of the gas market. Even though gas prices have rallied from their lows, they are still pretty poor. The impairment charge and the low cash flow reinforces this impression.

Management claims that the average cost has now decreased to $35 BOE. The production mix is now more liquids oriented. However, the lack of decrease in the operating costs shown in the second slide, lends credence to the observation that these leases were ignored. As a result of this transaction, operating costs decrease roughly 5% whereas production decreases about 9%. Gas assets can have that effect. However, properly managed gas assets can have decent cash flows even at market bottoms. The buyer, Hilcorp () is no dummy.

Remaining cash flow is going to hold up pretty well if these leases were just being milked for cash and not maintained. When the cash flow became insufficient, then management put these properties on the market. The buyer will probably review the situation and increase cash flow tremendously within a year or two just by doing deferred maintenance and beginning a development program.

Source: ConocoPhillips April 13, 2017 Transaction Update Presentation

The one thing still not tackled in conjunction with these dispositions is selling, general and administrative expenses. This management has the nerve to display that those expenses will remain the same even after these significant dispositions. At least they put the slide at the end of the presentation after all the exciting news. Lean and mean is still not in the vocabulary of this management.

Growing dividend and stock buybacks mean additional property sales to finance these extravagant plans. The cash flow is certainly not there to support the plans. There is not even enough cash flow to support the long term debt, or these sales would not be necessary. There is a time and a place for higher dividends and stock repurchases. Material asset sales should not be allocated to stock buybacks. Now is the time to increase cash flow from operations through cost savings and proper capital allocation.

Nonetheless this management has an official plan (such as it is). The stock repurchases should keep the stock from declining in value. But the cost will be additional property sales to reduce the debt to lender acceptable levels. Shareholders need to expect more property sales from this management. Lenders will agitate for more property sales until the debt is less than three times the projected cash flow from operations.

So the future of the stock is kind of murky right now until the debt issue is resolved. So far, management has managed to sell assets that have minimally disrupted cash flow. However, the debt still needs to drop about $5 billion or cash flow needs to increase to about $7 billion. The stock will be in a holding pattern until the market has a clear cut answer to the future plans of management. Right now it appears that more properties will be sold. So the market will wait to see what those sales will cost. Long term investors will probably want to wait for the outcome also. The stock is no longer over-priced, but there is also no reason to hope for any capital gains at the current time. At the current pace of property sales, the future of this company should be far better defined by the fourth quarter.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.