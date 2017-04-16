Fastenal - Post-Election Run Was Too Much, Too Fast

Even as Fastenal is a very well-run business, and cash flow conversion is great, I am not paying today´s 25 multiple.

Shares have given up half their post-election gains as growth acceleration is less impressive than it looks while gross margins face structural pressure.

Fastenal's (NASDAQ:FAST) shares have seen a big run-up from levels of $38 in the days heading into the elections, to a recent peak of $52. This big move took place on the back of increased optimism surrounding US industrial production, the general economy and prospects for lower taxes.

That move might perhaps have taken place too fast as shares have given up half these gains following the release of the first quarter earnings report, now trading at $45.

Despite a 50% pullback from pre-election levels, I am not convinced that this is a buying opportunity yet. Despite a great track record and management team, a 24 times forward multiple remains elevated as gross margins are predicted to contract in the coming years. While I think that the business is very strong and cash flow conversion is great amidst a light capital business model, I would only start buying around the $40 mark.

A Structural Outperformer

The one main reason why I like Fastenal is the consistent sales outperformance versus its peers and thereby the rest of the industry. Despite last year's troubles, amidst a strong dollar and turmoil in the energy sector, Fastenal delivered on 2.4% sales growth for 2016. This was driven by daily sales growth (synonymous to comparable sales growth) of 2.0%.

Trends have been accelerating into the start of this year, although the comparables have been easy following a weak start to 2016. Daily sales rose by 3.8% in January, as growth accelerated to 6.1% in February. The growth number for March topped at 8.4%, but that number looks better than it is. The shift of Good Friday into April boosted growth for the entire first quarter by an estimated 50 basis points. This has the impact of inflating March's growth number by some 150 basis points. If we adjust for this, the 7% growth number looks decent, but shows no real acceleration from February.

To accelerate growth, as Fastenal itself has been closing some stores as of late, the company announced the acquisition of Mansco. This Texas-based company was acquired on the final day of the quarter and is set to become very modestly accretive to earnings. Its $50 million revenue contribution will boost pro-forma sales by some 1.2%.

Changing Business Model

Fastenal has long relied on store growth to drive its sales, but it is changing its strategy. The company now operates 2,480 stores, little over 5% less than the year before.

To offset the headwind from store closures, Fastenal has successfully tried formats which serve its customers better. The latest trend is the so-called onsite location, in which a mini-Fastenal shop is basically located in the plant of a customer. The number of onsite locations has rise by 50% over the past year, currently standing at 437 units. Momentum surrounding this program is very strong with 64 signings this past quarter alone!

The other long-term innovation is the continued increase in deployment of vending machines. The company now operates more than 64,000 units, a 13% increase compared to last year.

Momentum surrounding this method of distribution remains very strong as well with 5,400 signings being made this quarter. All these 3 distribution methods, of which the vending machines and notably the onsite store are quite innovative, combined process over 37 million transactions each year!

First Quarter Start Is Solid, Mind The Margins

Based on the acceleration in the monthly sales numbers, it should not come as a surprise that first quarter sales rose by 6.2% to $1.05 billion. Daily sales came in at the same percentage, being the highest levels since the first quarter of 2015.

While topline growth was good, gross margins fell 40 basis points to 49.4% which the company blames to growth in lower margin non-fastener parts and higher freight expenses, among others. Worse, on the call executives indicated that the gross margin headwind is expected to last for years to come. This warning comes after these margins have fallen below 50% for the first time, driven by the increased sales portion of non-fasteners, among others.

This gross margin pressure was in part offset by leveraging of operating expenses, limiting the fall in operating margins to 10 basis points. Operating margins remain sky-high at 20.3% of sales which combined with the topline sales growth allowed earnings to increase by two cents to $0.46 per share.

If the current pace of improvements can be maintained, it would not be unthinkable to see earnings improve by some $0.10 per share this year. Based on the $1.73 earnings number reported last year, that still implies that at $45, shares trade at a 24 times forward multiple.

Of course, Fastenal has a very sound balance sheet (as always) as it operates with merely $230 million in net debt. This is just a tiny amount with EBITDA running at close to a billion. Even better, the very low cash-intensity of the business makes that cash flow conversion is great, allowing Fastenal to employ a high payout ratio without impairing the growth opportunities. The company now pays out a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, for a decent 2.8% yield.

Final Thoughts

Fastenal is a structural growth play and with little over $4 billion in sales, it is still a medium sized player in a $140 billion North American MRO market. The company is challenged in its core business model, potentially by Amazon in a more pronounced manner over time, but management is acting smart. Besides offering greater convenience and distribution capabilities with its vending machines, I really like the onsite store concept which the company has developed.

As such we are weighing the pros of a very strong and consistent outperformance, combined with great management team, versus stiffer competition. Competition is certainly felt in terms of gross margins, despite the fact that economic times are relatively good. The company blames lower margins on changes in the mix, but I suspect that price competition might be heating up as well, potentially eating into the lucrative 20% operating margins of the business.

Given the great track record of the business and great cash flow conversion, I am lowering my required earnings yield before I would like to become a shareholder. Taking these qualities into account, a 20 times multiple seems acceptable for me, as I have been well aware that Fastenal's multiple has remained very strong in the past. Based on the current earnings potential and circumstances, I am a buyer in a $38-$40 window, levels actually seen in the days below the US election. If shares would unexpectedly revisit those levels again, I would be initiating a position in this great long term value creator.

