Boost Your Yield On Cisco To 4% Using Options

In February, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced an increase in its quarterly dividend from $0.26 per share to $0.29. Since initiating a dividend in 2011, Cisco has increased it 7 different times. As the firm has generated more than $12 billion in free cash flow over the last year and has a net cash balance of nearly $37 billion, this level of dividends seems sustainable.

However, even with the recent dividend increase factored in, based on its current share price, Cisco yields approximately 3.6%. If you are a dividend investor looking to receive at least a 4% yield from Cisco, you can sit back and wait for the stock to pull back approximately 10% from where it trades currently to $29. An alternative choice is to use a simple cash secured put option strategy. This will either allow you to purchase Cisco shares at that $29 level (if a pullback occurs) or collect an option premium that is more than 4% on an annualized basis.

A cash secured put is an option strategy in which an investor sells an out of the money put (with a strike price below the current stock price) and sets aside enough cash to pay for the stock if the share price falls below the strike price and the option is exercised. This tends to work best with stocks with large cash balances (and or low debt levels), fairly consistent earnings and a dividend that is not in danger of being cut.

As outlined above, the $29 level here is what you should be aiming for to achieve a 4% dividend yield. This becomes the strike price of the options that should be sold. In regards to the expiration date, there are a few different options here (the exact prices will change by the math remains the same).

2 Month Expiration [June]

$29 put options expiring June 16th are currently trading for approximately 20 cents. The $29 cash used to secure these put options would therefore be "earning" a yield of 0.007%, which equals 4.2% on an annualized basis.

3 Month Expiration [July]

Jump ahead one month and the price of the $29 put options rises to 30 cents. That 1% yield is a reasonable return over a 3 month period and of course also leads to an annualized yield of slightly over 4%.

6 Month Expiration [October]

To increase the yield slightly, one can instead sell options that expire half of a year from now. Based on a current price of 75 cents, the cash used to secure these put options would earn 2.5% over 6 months, or slightly more than 5% annually.

I find the costs and complexity (although this is a fairly simple strategy as option strategies go) are such that going either the 3 or 6 month route tends to be most efficient.

Obviously, selling options can be a risky strategy. In any of the above scenarios, if Cisco's share price falls significantly for any reason, you will suffer meaningful "paper" losses by being forced to buy the stock above its current market price (or buying the option back on the open market, but then you are giving up Cisco at the 4% yield).

Of course, if Cisco's stock price rises significantly over the coming months, the cash secured puts strategy will work out well (in the sense that the options will not be exercised), but buying the stock outright would have been the best course of action.

Cash secured puts require patience and confidence in the underlying stock. If you have confidence in Cisco Systems but the current dividend yield does not quite meet your income requirement, consider using this strategy to either buy in at a lower price or earn meaningful option premiums on the cash in your investment portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.