Students Of Bath Investment Club Share New Intel On Intel

Students of Bath Investment Club (SOBIC) Share New Intel on Intel

Based off our research from the following areas highlighted, we are led to believe that Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) currently sits at an undervalued position. This has been drawn from several areas including: the expectation that Intel will be able to successfully pivot into the driverless car industry via Mobileye, and the equity value per share displayed within our DCF models. We believe that Intel has now placed itself in a unique position leading to the recovery of Intel's market dominance in technology, given their weakened status by missing the smartphone movement.

The Big Issue

As the PC demand slowed, Intel started reducing its exposure in the CCG segment - which is by far the segment on which revenue growth is most dependent on. The segment's contribution towards the company's revenue fell from 70% in FY 2010 to 58% in FY 2015, clearly indicating that Intel need to pivot in order to generate profit growth from new sectors.

Solutions

Organic Growth and Acquisitions

Intel has a very capital-intensive structure, as developing technology from scratch and implementing it is both time-consuming and expensive. With competition picking up, the company resorted to acquisitions to secure new technology while continuing its organic growth. Intel's acquisitions mostly revolve around vertical integration where it integrates the acquired company's technology in its microprocessors.

In 2015, Intel acquired Altera to integrate its FPGA (field-programmable gate array) technology in its data center, IoT (Internet of Things), and memory chip business. In 2011, Intel acquired McAfee to integrate its security solutions in its chips. In 2010, Intel acquired Infineon's baseband segment to integrate its wireless technology in its chips.

Financials

Looking specifically at the Computer, Hardware and Electronics industry, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is clearly the industry leader with the highest market capitalization of $742bn. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and IBM (NYSE:IBM) follow Apple in terms of size, all with market shares of around $170bn. Despite this, Intel remains market leader in the Semiconductor industry. The P/E ratio in the technology sector is 26.02, while that of the Semiconductor industry 22.10. In addition, the Return on Equity (ROE) in the Semiconductor industry is 17.10% which is relatively high, suggesting good stock performance.

To understand the mechanics of the company further, we analyzed financial metrics and multiples to see how Intel compared with their competitors but crucially in terms of their growth. Intel Corporation reported revenue for the full year 2016 of $59.49bn. This was 7.46% above the previous year's earnings; this promotes the idea of strong future growth but also provides investor confidence for those who lost faith due to the poorly performing merger with Altera. Following the same trend, share price grew 11.16%, and observing the charts this mimics prior year-on-year figures with clear indication of this behavior from 2008 and continuing into Q1 of 2017.

Intel currently has a beta of 1.0133 which indicates a relatively safe stock, given their recent announcement but also the positive reaction from investors. Investing yields a risk rating of only 1.0133% higher than the market meaning a long position in a portfolio poses little to no threat. Still, investors earn a 1.04USD dividend yield per share with analysts expecting this to rise 1.92% for the upcoming fiscal year. In terms of investing and noting its low beta rating and rising dividend yield, this is certainly a stock that you can expect to be able to hold for the near future.

Valuation

Low Price Valuation

Across this valuation model due to the uncertainty in the ability for Intel to successfully pivot into new sectors, we have assumed no revenue growth due to the acquisition of Mobileye and a projected 5.03% revenue growth from FY17 to FY21 (This average was derived from previous year to year growth). Furthermore, given that Intel runs nearly debt free, we have assumed that cost of debt is approximately 3% lower than the cost of equity worked out using the CAPM method.

Mid-Price Valuation

During this valuation, our goal was to project the forecasts out until FY21 but crucially trying to make the enterprise value as close to the actual value quoted. By doing this, we can deduce whether the current price per share is overpriced. NASDAQ Analyst Research Valuation

Now observing our final model, this was based off the analyst research for revenue growth reported on the NASDAQ website. I think one of the main reasons we see the growth of revenue at almost 9% is down to the pivot that Intel will perform to become a key player in the smart-car industry. Consequently, this places Intel's share at a heavily underpriced position which is key to the buy rating we issued.

Recommendation - Buy