Buy Or Sell United Continental Holdings?

By Rob Otman

United Continental Holdings (NYSE: UAL) is a $22 billion company today. Investors that bought shares one year ago are sitting on a 21.76% total return. That's above the S&P 500's return of 14.21%.

United Continental Holdings stock is beating the market, but does that make it a good buy today? To answer this question we've turned to the Investment U Stock Grader. Our research team built this system to diagnose the financial health of a company.

Our system looks at six key metrics...

Earnings-per-Share (EPS) Growth: United Continental Holdings reported a recent EPS growth rate of -43.75%. That's below the industry average of 177.14%. That's not a good sign. We like to see companies that have higher earnings growth.

Price-to-Earnings (P/E): The average price-to-earnings ratio of the airline industry is 53.19. And United Continental Holdings’ ratio comes in at 7.92. It's trading at a better value than many of its competitors.

Debt-to-Equity : The debt-to-equity ratio for United Continental Holdings stock is 135.18. That's below the industry average of 175.53. The company is less leveraged.

Free Cash Flow per Share Growth : United Continental Holdings has increased its FCF per share over the last year. That's good for investors. In general, if a company is growing its FCF, it will be able to pay down debt, buy back stock, pay out more in dividends and/or invest money back into the business to help boost growth.

Profit Margins : The profit margin of United Continental Holdings comes in at 4.39% today. And generally, the higher, the better. We also like to see this margin above that of its competitors. United Continental Holdings’ profit margin is below the airline industry of 9.6%. So that's a negative indicator for investors.

Return on Equity : Return on equity gives us a look at the amount of net income returned to shareholders. The ROE for United Continental Holdings is 25.68%, and that's above its industry average ROE of 22.41%.

United Continental Holdings stock passes four of our six key metrics today. That's why our Investment U Stock Grader rates it as a buy with caution.

Price-to-Earnings (P/E): The average price-to-earnings ratio of the airline industry is 53.19. And United Continental Holdings’ ratio comes in at 7.92. It's trading at a better value than many of its competitors.

Debt-to-Equity : The debt-to-equity ratio for United Continental Holdings stock is 135.18. That's below the industry average of 175.53. The company is less leveraged.

Free Cash Flow per Share Growth : United Continental Holdings has increased its FCF per share over the last year. That's good for investors. In general, if a company is growing its FCF, it will be able to pay down debt, buy back stock, pay out more in dividends and/or invest money back into the business to help boost growth.

Profit Margins : The profit margin of United Continental Holdings comes in at 4.39% today. And generally, the higher, the better. We also like to see this margin above that of its competitors. United Continental Holdings’ profit margin is below the airline industry of 9.6%. So that's a negative indicator for investors.

Return on Equity : Return on equity gives us a look at the amount of net income returned to shareholders. The ROE for United Continental Holdings is 25.68%, and that's above its industry average ROE of 22.41%.

United Continental Holdings stock passes four of our six key metrics today. That's why our Investment U Stock Grader rates it as a buy with caution.

Disclosure: We expressly forbid our writers from having a financial interest in their own securities recommendations to readers. All of our employees and agents must wait 24 hours after online publication or 72 hours after the mailing of printed-only publication prior to following an initial recommendation. Any investments recommended by Investment U should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor and only after reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the company.