My Portfolio Returned 15% In The Last 6 Months

What worked out well in the last 6 months? What are my current high conviction positions?

Since opening my new trading account at Interactive Brokers in November 2016, my performance has been surprisingly high. In less than 6 months, the portfolio is up 15% which equals to an over 30% return on an annualized basis. It beat the S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) by about 430 basis points and the World Equity Index (NYSEARCA:VT) by approx. 520 basis points. While these pre-determined benchmarks of Interactive brokers are not perfectly comparable to my portfolio, I still like to see that the portfolio is in fact outperforming the broad equity indexes.

Source: IB

The largest sector by far in my portfolio remains REITs today. I have explained in a separate article that I overweight REITs simply because I have experience in private equity real estate and believe that it is one of the only sectors where I can realistically expect to outperform passive indexes.

Today, the portfolio is allocated about 40% into REITs, so a better benchmark would probably be a broad REIT index. The portfolio was initiated on the 15th of November when the broad REIT index closed at $79.73. Today, it trades at $84.46 and underperformed my portfolio by about 700 basis point over this time period.

The rest of my portfolio is constituted of very diverse equity types and it is therefore difficult to determine an adequate benchmark. I hold all sizes: small, mid and large caps, invest in growth and value as well as in the US and abroad. I do not discriminate any types of equity alone based on its category, and do not identify myself as a "small cap" investor or any other specific type.

What I do is simply follow a disciplined contrarian strategy with a strong focus on the sectors that I understand best. This include real estate, retail and certain specific consumer goods. As such, I am always looking for situations where a company has hit new 52-week lows due to recent market fears. I strongly believe in market overreaction and have found that investors very often excessively sell off at the first fear; leaving an opportunity for contrarian investors to buy mispriced assets.

A 6-month track record obviously does not mean much at all, but it shows that at least during this time frame, many equities got oversold which allowed me to earn excess market returns by following my contrarian approach.

My Best Picks of the Last 6 Months

Most of my gains came from positions bought after a recent sell-off caused by market fears.

As an example, in late 2016, the market aggressively sold off major Health Care REITs such as Omega (NYSE:OHI) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) due to the perceived risk of a changing administration. Trump was set to repeal Obamacare, and investors decided that it was safe to get rid of health care REITs. This caused many quality names such as OHI and MPW to trade at historically low valuations with yields over 8%. Today investors are getting back into the sector, and I am enjoying my gains.

A very similar case happened last year following Brexit. Investors panicked and aggressively sold off UK equities. According to my assessment , the implications of Brexit did not appear to be that major and so I picked up many strong UK names including British Land (OTCPK:BTLCY), Big Yellow Group (OTC:BYLOF) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO) at their 52 week lows. Today, less than a year later, the market is slowly warming up again to these equities.

Another great contrarian play that I identified here on Seeking Alpha (Thank you Ian Bezek), was Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC). It is a Mexican airport operator that dropped down to very opportunistic levels following the victory of Trump. The fears however appeared to be greatly exaggerated given that the airports were experiencing fast growing traffics and the cheap Mexican currency was going to boost tourism going forward. Shortly after the decline, the stock is up more than 35%.

PAC data by YCharts

Finally, I have now written 3 articles on Fogo de Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) ( here , here and here ) which is my favorite restaurant stock. The stock run up in value by about 15% during the last two month; and over 40% since the 52 week lows.

FOGO data by YCharts

My Current High Conviction Ideas:

I believe that the retail sector has gotten oversold over fears of e-commerce. This has led to many new 52-week lows among Retail REITs and other retailers. MY favorite pick in this sector is class B mall landlords including Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) which today trade at 4-5 times FFO and double digit dividend yields. I also like Dollar General (NYSE:DG) which trades at historically low levels despite still growing at a fast rate and being less affected by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) than many other retailers.

The broader REIT sector also presents many opportunities as a result of the fears over rising interest rates. The last hike of the fed created substantial scare and the market is getting more and more pessimistic on the future performance of the sector. Many quality names including W.P Carey (NYSE:WPC), Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) trade at 8-13 times FFO which I consider opportunistic in a low interest rate environment.

Finally, I believe that UK equities will continue to outperform as people forget about the Brexit event. My two main positions remain British Land and the Big Yellow Group.

Final Thoughts

My recent performance obviously isn't sustainable. I do not expect to keep on outperforming broad equity indexes by +500 basis points and will not continue to generate 30% annualized returns. The longer the time frame, the more difficult it becomes to outperform the market. The first 6 months of my new account are very encouraging and hopefully we will see this success continue into the future.

Finally, I would add that I am particularly satisfied with this outperformance given that I am a foreign investors and pay significant withholding taxes on dividends, have suffered currency losses and pay relatively high transaction cost due to my low trading volume and necessary currency translations.

Source: IB

