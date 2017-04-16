Retail REIT Pair Trade

A pair trade should be able to work regardless of what happens to retail.

We do not know how the retail environment will turn out, so we have designed a pair trade that can be profitable if retail does poorly, well, or anywhere in between.

The pair trade

Long CBL and Associates (NYSE:CBL) and short an equal dollar value of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC). I do not see an economic outcome in which BOTH malls fail and free standing retail does well, yet this is what is priced in. ADC is priced for resounding success while CBL is priced for high risk of bankruptcy. The market seems to think the fate of these 2 companies is uncorrelated yet they share near 100% exposure to the same macro factor; US retail.

The environment

Retail real estate is hotly debated as to how it will fare in the coming years. Both the bulls and bears have strong arguments and it really is difficult to tell who is right. Relative valuations have gone askew given the fungibility of retail space. First, let us give a brief synopsis of the bear and bull views.

Bear thesis

Retail in the United States is overbuilt with 24 square feet per capita which dwarfs that of other countries. The UK is second highest with 12 square feet per capita, so that suggests the magnitude of supply we have here (statistics from CNBC).

One could argue that we support more retail square footage due to higher GDP per capita, but it still seems excessive. With overbuilt retail in combination with the growing threat of E-commerce, much of America's retail space is in for hardship.

Bull thesis

Retail space can be repurposed to other forms of shopping rather than the traditional apparel and supplies. Restaurants, barbers, theatres and gyms are increasingly filling retail space left by failed apparel stores. Thus, retail is not in trouble if it can successfully adapt to a more service oriented tenant since certain services cannot be sold online.

My take

I do believe retail is overbuilt beyond what can be mitigated through clever re-tenanting and this should cause downward pressure on rents. However, I believe this downward pressure will be spread fairly evenly across all forms of retail real estate which greatly differs from the market's view.

As evinced by prices and multiples, the market has adjudicated that the damage is contained to malls and shopping centers while giving impunity to free standing single tenant retail.

Malls and shopping centers are down 16% and 12% respectively over the past 52 weeks, while single tenant retail is largely untouched.

Notice that ADC is a clear outlier here, returning 34% while its peers are basically flat. This disparate pricing is not reflected in fundamental performance as the malls and shopping centers grew FFO/share causing an even steeper fall in P/FFO.

In contrast, ADC's multiple rose substantially over the past year.

Just as ADC was the outlier in the single tenant retail space, CBL has been an outlier among malls with a negative return of 41% over the past 2 years.

If your eyes are glazing over from too many charts, bear with me as this next one is the most telling. The valuation gap that has emerged is tremendous.

For every dollar of FFO one gets from investing in ADC, they could get over $4.00 of FFO from CBL if they invested the same amount. This superior cashflow allows CBL to pay a dividend yield nearly triple that of ADC's while maintaining a lower payout ratio.

I don't buy the idea that the results for these companies will be all that different. They are both exposed to retail as their dominant driver and each has properties spread throughout the US. In a recent presentation, ADC describes itself as "pure-play retail" and posts the following comparison.

I think it would be fair to suggest that CBL is also pure-play retail and I believe this makes their outcomes tied to the same economic environment. In contrast, the market has priced in a scenario that does not make sense.

Fictitious scenario

With the tremendous gap in the multiple of ADC and that of malls and shopping centers, one has to accept the premise that ADC can increase its rent while retail rent everywhere else is plummeting. If ADC cannot increase its rent, its multiple is far too high and if retail rents are not plummeting elsewhere, then CBL's multiple is far too low.

Essentially, the market is pricing in a scenario which economically cannot happen; one in which malls are doomed while free standing retail flourishes. If such a scenario were to happen, tenants would simply move to take advantage of the pricing disparity.

ADC cannot continue to charge its Taco Bell tenants $18.00 per square foot when the desperate mall across the street is charging only $8.00 in its food court. Either ADC will have to lower rents upon lease renewal or the space will go vacant.

Even if we accept the premise that tenants prefer free standing locations, there is a price tag to that preference. They may choose free standing if the gap is $3.00 per square foot, say if ADC was charging $18.00 and the mall was asking $15.00, but there hits a point where the reduced rent is worth taking a slightly less desirable location. The switching point will vary tenant to tenant and location to location, but through basic mechanisms of economics, the wider the gap the more tenants will flock to shopping centers and malls.

ADC's tenant roster is shown below.

Source: ADC

Nearly all of these tenants fit nicely into shopping centers or malls and therefore are not bound to ADC's free standing locations.

Pharmacies and grocery stores are often the anchor tenants for shopping centers. Fast food and other QSR is rampant in both malls and shopping centers Gyms and theaters make excellent mall tenants Discount stores are often seen across all kinds of retail

In fact, the malls and shopping centers in my area have many of the same tenants as ADC.

This fungibility of retail space will likely hold rent per square foot in some sort of parity or ratio. Therefore, I do not see a situation in which ADC is a raging success while CBL fails.

Returns to pair trade

One of the hardest aspects of shorting is the carrying cost since one has to pay out the dividends of the security they are short. This is not a worry with the opined pair trade as its net yield is quite positive.

Assuming an equal dollar value invested in CBL as is short ADC, one would collect a net dividend of 7.3% (11.28% from CBL and -3.98% from ADC) as measured against the capital in the long position. This means one can hold the position as long as necessary to fulfill the capital gains side of it.

As hinted at the start of the article, we believe this trade can pay off in any macro situation which we have broken into 3 scenarios; tepid, rosy and weak. For each scenario we have calculated the present value of each stock using a standard dividend discount model. Since these models are so sensitive to the assumptions, we have included the assumptions in the tables and will justify them below.

First, let us explore the values in a tepid retail economy; one in which the health of retail remains approximately as it is today.

In such a scenario we are anticipating 4% annual growth for ADC and 0% for CBL over the next ten years. For each company we are using a 2% annual growth rate beyond 10 years to approximate inflation. We assume payout ratios remain the same such that the FFO growth translates into dividend growth and we then discount future dividends back to the present to obtain the present value.

Both companies have historically grown faster than I am projecting because even in the base case scenario, retail is slightly struggling. ADC will not be able to develop as accretively since retail space is already overbuilt and CBL likely will not be able to raise rents. CBL has a payout ratio under 50%, so even with a few rocky quarters it would have no trouble maintaining the dividend.

Given these assumptions, we reach fair values of $35.71 and $14.69 for ADC and CBL respectively implying very strong returns for the pair trade with ADC going down 29% and CBL going up 56% for a net return of 85% as measured against the capital in the long position.

This number seems unreasonably high, but it is the result of assumptions that we feel are reasonable and is backed up by our previous analysis that ADC is substantially overvalued and CBL deeply undervalued.

Beyond the base case tepid retail scenario we tested assumptions for a rosier retail outlook shown below.

In this scenario we bumped ADC's growth rate up to 9% as it will be able to continue its development strategy at an accretive spread. CBL, we believe, could achieve 4% growth as it has some vacant space to lease up and some tenants paying below market rent. In a healthier retail economy, demand for space would give CBL leverage in tenant negotiations.

CBL arguably has a higher beta to retail as its weighted average lease term is shorter so whatever happens economically will affect CBL sooner. For this reason, the rosy scenario presents the best net return of 114% when we subtract ADC's 12% return from CBL's 126%. This higher beta swings the other way in the weaker retail outlook scenario shown below.

If retail gets ugly, ADC will be largely safe due to the long leases with high credit tenants, but we believe it will lose all of its growth potential. CBL's leases will adjust faster culminating in rolldowns and eventual failure which we have modeled in as -5% growth for the next 10 years followed by -2% in perpetuity. Even with a dismal outlook, CBL's dividend is so high relative to its price that it has a present value of $8.76 or just 7% below current market price of $9.40. The pair trade in this outcome nets a return of 42%.

Summing it up

This opportunity comes entirely from valuation differences between the stocks. In every scenario we have ADC fundamentally performing materially better than CBL, yet the pair trade works due to the valuation disparity.

The market is pricing ADC for a rosy outcome while CBL is priced for retail doomsday. For the reasons we detailed above, we think the fate of these 2 retail pure plays is linked and therefore, one cannot do well while the other fails. Note that CBL is investment grade with an experienced management team, so its only troubles lie in the retail environment to which ADC is not immune. By going long CBL and short ADC, one can hedge the retail macro factor and capture the mispricing.

Risks and concerns

ADC is a good company with a solid track record. We find their management to be skilled in navigating difficult situations as they demonstrated in dealing with previous tenant bankruptcies. This is a short based on excessive valuation, but valuation can always become more excessive. We would not recommend this trade to the risk averse or those with a shorter investment time horizon.

On the CBL side, the risk is in cotenency clauses which could accelerate revenue loss. Theoretically, when anchor tenants vacate, the smaller stores which have contractual cotenency clauses with the anchor can use the opportunity to renegotiate or get out of their lease. This creates a potential for rapid collapse in failing malls. Our opinion is that CBL has gotten rid of a majority of its susceptible malls, but we could be wrong.

Disclosure: 2 nd Market capital and its affiliated accounts are long CBL and short ADC. I am personally long CBL and short ADC. This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.