Chevron Starts Out With A Lead Over Exxon In The U.S. Shale Game

Thanks to its legacy acreage in the Permian, Chevron has the largest exposure to U.S. shale sweet spots among oil majors on a per-share basis.

The technical and economic optimization in U.S. shale and tight oil plays is still work-in-progress. However, already at this point, it is abundantly clear that U.S. shales represent a "baseload" component of the global oil supply, generally beating Deepwater and Harsh Environment exploration in terms of overall cost (and by a wide margin). It is no surprise, therefore, that oil majors, who have bet big on Deepwater and Harsh Environment, can no longer afford watching from the sidelines and have to consider participating in the shale game in earnest. In the last two months, two oil majors, ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), indicated that they are betting on the Permian Basin's shale and tight oil plays to become their primary production growth engines.

In its Analyst Day presentation, Exxon guided that it expects its existing assets in the Permian to add over 600 Boe/d of production by 2025. The projection can prove conservative: a case can be made that Exxon is still in early stages of asset capture in the Basin.

Even more intriguing is Chevron's announcement of a plan to run 20 operated rigs by the end of 2018, in addition to the estimated 15 non-operated rigs run by the major's partners, such as Cimarex (NYSE:XEC), on JV acreage.

Chevron - A Permian Advantage Over Exxon

Both Exxon and Chevron have significant legacy production in the Permian. However, in terms of shale activity in the Basin, both companies have been late and slow movers. Their posture appears to be changing.

In a radical departure from their "wait and see" approach that has prevailed to date, both Exxon and Chevron now emphasize operatorship and aggressive, above-cash-flow investment (at least in the next several years).

At this point in the game, Chevron has a notable advantage over Exxon, being endowed with a much larger - on a per-share basis - acreage position in the Permian Core. Chevron estimates that it has ~1.5 million acres in the Midland and Delaware Basins that are prospective for shale and tight oil development. Excluding the ~150,000-200,000 acres that Chevron considers non-strategic (designated for monetization, consolidating trades or farm-outs) and assuming that only a portion of the acreage falls with the "core" bucket, I estimate that Chevron has over 600,000 net acres available for priority development. Please note much of Chevron's acreage is owned in fee or is burdened by low royalties. Fee ownership of land in the Permian, where royalties in core areas tend to be high, significantly enhances drilling economics and represents a cost-of-supply advantage.

In terms of prospectivity, Chevron's acreage position in the Permian is enviable, rivaled only by that of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), the leading Independent in the Basin. Taking in consideration the royalty rate advantage, Chevron has an asset base that is essentially "destined to succeed," if only the oil major can match leading-edge cost structure and well performance.

In my assessment, Chevron's existing resource base in the Permian is adequate to support the company's growth plan that calls for a production increase from ~140,000 Boe/d currently to as much as 700 Boe/d within a decade. Exxon, on the other hand, may have to pursue additional, potentially costly acquisitions to support its production target.

While Chevron is currently running 11 rigs in the Permian, the oil major is a relative novice as it relates to shale oil. During its Analyst Day in March, Chevron highlighted its progress in improving cost structure and well results. Specifically, the company stated:

We are competitive on cost, we are competitive on recoveries and we are getting better every day. With advanced planning and our ability to leverage our global scale, we have secured the crews and materials necessary to execute our program. We source tubulars directly from a global supplier that maintains inventories and provides the pipe at globally sourced prices. Our rigs have staggered contract durations and competitive rates and we've secured key services with a variety of indexed or performance-based contracts. We took advantage of the recent market downturn to secure pipeline capacity as well as NGL and gas processing and offtake at desirable rates. We have access to multiple market centers to capture the highest realizations and we have contracted capacity with options for expansion to support the majority of planned levels of production through the end of this decade. Our current production forecast through 2020 is between 325,000 and 450,000 barrels a day, representing a compounded annual growth rate of 20% to 35%. …And remember, this represents our base case. With continued strong performance, we have options for even faster growth by continuing to grow our rig fleet.

Despite Chevron's confident claims, the oil major still has to prove its ability to match leading-edge operating performance in the Basin. On the following slide, Chevron compares actual 2016 average cumulative production from its 26 operated Midland wells with the range for 68 competitor wells that the company has chosen as relevant (the graph on the lower left). It is obviously difficult to interpret this graph without looking at each well in granular detail (including specific locations, oil yields and well cost). However, the chart on the lower right appears to indicate that Chevron sees significant room for performance improvement going forward (which appears to indicate that the company's 2016 well results have fallen behind leading-edge well results by a wide margin).

In 2017, Chevron will spend $2 billion in the Permian and expects recoveries per lateral foot to increase by 30%-50%. While the target may appear ambitious, there is no reason to think, in my view, that Chevron cannot ultimately achieve top-tier well performance, given the vast amount of capital the company is committing.

Succeeding in cost optimization, on the other hand, may prove to be a bigger challenge. While generally strong on technology, oil majors have been notoriously week on cost control, speed of best practices adoption and ability to incentivize performance the same way the Independents have.

Will The Permian Basin Marginalize Deepwater?

An important implication from the oil majors' increased interest in the Permian is the trajectory of production growth in the Basin. By simply adding across the operating outlooks provided by Exxon, Chevron and Pioneer Natural Resources, ~2.2-2.3 million barrels per day of oil equivalent incremental gross production will be added by 2025 by these three companies alone. Of note, Pioneer has the largest production target of the three.

The arrival of the oil majors to the Permian game, albeit late, supports the thesis that production from the Permian could grow at a rapid pace for years to come. For example, Pioneer Natural Resources projects that production from the Permian could reach 5 million barrels of oil per day and 23 Bcf of natural gas per day by 2025. If achieved, such production level would equate to United States' full energy independence by 2025 (and possibly as early as 2020, if looked at on a combined basis with Canada).

Perhaps the most interesting question is, could the downcycle in Deepwater Exploration last for another several years, resembling the previous big downcycle that started in mid-1980s and lasted until late 1990s?

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.