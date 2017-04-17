Inflation Data May Be Signaling Relative Inflection Point For Kroger

The last few months has shown stabilization in key CPI and PPI data series for Kroger. A continuation of that trend could lead to relative outperformance in the market.

Introduction:

The last year has been a difficult one for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). KR's stock price is down over (30%) from its high set at the end of 2015, and it touched a new 52-week low of $28.29 a month ago on 3/14/17. The valuation multiple certainly has come in over this time period, but it has traded for a lower multiple in the past as well. The grocery store business is a traditional safety sector for investors. It's a low margin and high volume business model that tends to have fairly consistent, all be it unexciting, growth characteristics. The stock has been in decline since the end of 2015, and the culprit has primarily been food price deflation. However, recent consumer and producer price index data suggest the trend may have at least stabilized, offering some reason for optimism regarding KR's absolute and relative stock price performance going forward. If the deflationary forces continue to reverse back to inflation, then history suggests KR's stock performance should ring up in the near future.

Thesis:

The recent struggles for KR's stock price came after an amazing run exiting the financial crisis of 2008. A large part of that run was generated by KR's mid-single-digit Identical Store Sales [ISS] figures, which were approximately twice the rate of growth produced during the recession. The stock price responded predictably.

There are many variables that go into the manifestation of a market stock price. KR is no different from any other stock. Competition and investor sentiment around long-term business prospects can have huge impacts on the valuation multiple the market awards. In KR's case, I'm going to argue that the 30,000 foot view of what drives the stock price has been about food inflation/deflation trends.

This might confuse some investors as to why inflation should be so important to a business like KR. The truth is that inflation is important to every business in the economy to some degree. That is essentially the entire point behind the Federal Reserve's policy decisions since 2008. The degree to which inflation impacts a given business model depends on their mix between fixed versus variable cost structures. The higher the fixed cost rate, the more impactful inflation's effects will be.

While KR is not a manufacturing business with permanent fixed costs of operations, it does have a degree of costs that are not variable enough to completely offset price deflationary effects in the goods that they sell. General operating costs, like rent, are not going to adjust to a deflationary cycle in food. Thus, while gross margins can be maintained in deflationary periods, the lower overall revenue effect will cover the fixed costs to a lesser degree. Thereby placing pressure on KR's operating margin from deflationary forces.

Here is the impact of inflation on KR in chart form. First, a five-year chart of KR's stock price:

Next, a five-year chart of KR's trailing twelve-month Operating Margin:

Finally, a view of the deflationary forces KR has been fighting since the end of 2015:

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CUUR0000SAF11

The above chart is of the non-seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index [CPI] figures for the Food At Home category. The timing of the peaks all line up pretty well between the stock price, the operating margin, and the CPI data. The correlation appears to be there visually at least, but what about the quantifiable impact to KR? If Inflation/Deflation trends impact KR to the degree I'm arguing, then we should also see it on the top line revenue figures.

Source: sec.gov, 8-K company press releases.

The above data is KR's Identical Same Store Sales [ISS] figures excluding the impact of fuel sales. I've included two separate periods. The last three years you can see the impact of the deflationary forces that started at the end of 2015. The first point I'd like to note here is that you don't see the impact immediately on the top line. In fact, it took about three quarters before it really started to show up in these figures, with its most recent report being the first negative quarter it posted.

Management has been open about the impact of deflation on their business. A review of their last conference call will produce numerous references and discussions around the issue, but here are some of the basic points:

Looking at ID sales, deflation was the primary driver of our negative results for the quarter. Inflation adjusted ID sales were positive in the fourth quarter. Deflation excluding fuel persisted at 1.3% compared to 1.1% in the third quarter. - Mike Schlotman, CFO. We're obviously disappointed with our identical supermarket sales number in the fourth quarter and our performance on several other KPIs, including FIFO operating margin and return on invested capital, which were driven by the deflationary environment. - Rodney McMullen, CEO

I added that second period in the above data for the time exiting the financial crisis, in order to show the last time KR had to experience a deflationary effect. It's not the best comparison considering the impact was sharp and quick. This is a ten-year chart of the CPI data so you can see the trend versus KR's sales figures:

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CUUR0000SAF11

KR's ISS figures stabilized pretty quickly in the mid-2% area once the deflationary forces subsided. That would be a significant uptick in KR's current performance if that were to happen again this year.

Another way to drill down into this relationship is to look directly at KR's ISS figures excluding the CPI data. As the quote above shows, management is open about estimating the deflationary impact on their figures, but I'll always prefer a company neutral data set to confirm or deny a company's claims. Here's how KR's ISS data looks with the CPI for Food At Home impact removed:

Sources: sec.gov, 8-K company reports, bls.gov.

Again, so the figures above are KR's Identical Same Store Sales Excluding Fuel minus the year-over-year change in the CPI Food At Home data series non-seasonally adjusted. A few points I take away from this chart are: 1.) KR's inflation neutral ISS have generally been between 2-3%. 2.) KR's ISS figures tend to react to changes in inflation trends with a bit of a delay. In other words, assuming KR can keep that 2% type, let's call it core ISS growth rate, going forward, don't just add CPI inflation on top of it immediately. Thus, I wouldn't expect to see instant ISS resurgence later this year, assuming inflation really has returned to KR's business model.

Fundamentally, we should be conservative in our expectations for significantly improved ISS figures. However, as I displayed before, stock prices tend to discount into the future, and KR's stock can move ahead of those fundamental returns when it sees the governments inflation data signaling a change. Obviously, I'm making the case that the trend change has already begun.

Source: www.bls.gov/cpi/

The last four months are always partial data figures to be finalized at a later date, but as you can see, the CPI figures are off the low set last November. At a minimum, it looks to have stabilized, and outside of that late fall dip, its been pretty close to this level since last summer. This clearly explains why management has been confident enough to suggest the second half of 2017 should see reduce pressure from deflationary forces. The next report for March of this year is released on April 14th at 8:30 am. Let's see if there is any further progress in the easing of the deflation trend. (Note: The CPI Food At Home was released this morning, and while the overall headline figures might have disappointed some, our Food At Home category continued to increase. The March figure came in at 238.256. Down less than a percent year over year, and up again sequentially. If this trend continues, then there should be only a few more months before this data series shows positive inflation rates.)

The CPI data gives us an idea of KR's prices charged to consumers, but of course, we can also look at the input side of their business using the Producer Price Indexes [PPI] for indications. For this, I use two data sets: Processed Foods WPU02, and Farm Products WPU01. The series tend to be more volatile and extreme than the CPI figures I'm using, but the trend tends to be just as instructive in terms of direction, and usually leads in terms of timing. The data for March was just released on April 13th, and the outlook is encouraging:

Source: bls.gov/ppi/

Both data sets bottomed in the fall of last year and have bounced off the deck, and both data sets showed a positive year-over-year figure for the month of March this year. Notice how the PPI figures both turned negative long before the CPI data set began to retreat. Both of the PPI figures also started to show significant inflation in 2010 before the CPI figures lifted materially in 2011. Therefore, they both look to be good early indicators of inflationary trend changes, and both have turned positive for the first time since 2014.

Stock Performance Outlook:

I'm not a bull on the outlook for the market. I've been cautious regarding expectations for equity returns for a number of reasons: Historical valuation, rising interest rates, muted EBITDA growth at best, and the potential in reduction for global Quantitative Easing from monetary institutions to name a few.

Valuation wise, KR's price to earnings multiple has clearly pulled in, but the absolute level is not all the way at the bottom of its range over the last six years. I am giving this idea a target of $43.80, which is a 20x multiple on current year earnings. That's a general area where we have seen the valuation on the stock peak out, but I just want to emphasize that that it is a very ephemeral target in meaning. The more important determinant of the investment conclusion will be the trend in inflation itself. However, if the market takes KR's multiple up to that level this year in its eternal wisdom, then bank it.

Instead of focusing on KR in an absolute sense with my target price and multiple, I'd rather focus on it in a relative sense versus the market.

Above is a five-year graph of the ratio between KR divided by the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). Once again, KR peaked right at the point that the CPI data began to recede. That's not terribly surprising given what we know about KR's stock price history and what the market has been doing. It certainly had a decent relative pullback as well as absolute, but it doesn't suggest any particularly interesting point of opportunity for relative outperformance. However, a longer term perspective of this relationship may provide something of greater significance.

There are a number of points I'd like to make about this chart. First, note the relative ratio has pulled back to that late 1990s high. It's not a chart of an actual stock price, but for whatever reasons that seemed to be a decent resistance point in the past, as it touched there in the early 2000s, and appeared to pull back initially in 2011 before blowing through it. Second, the 2008 relative spike is of course because the rest of the market cratered. This exemplifies that usually KR is more of a defensive stock. One that should be more attractive to those investors who aren't very bullish on the current expectations for future equity returns. Finally, I would discount somewhat the period between 2000-2007's relative underperformance. The market had gotten extremely pessimistic concerning the supermarket industry's outlook, as investors feared that Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was going to destroy it. I will address this issue as it relates to the current environment in the next section. For now, let me just conclude that there may be reasons to be optimistic about KR's relative performance given its historical ratio to the market: past resistance can be current support. Also, that the traditionally defensive nature of the business could prove to be attractive over the next few years relative to the rest of the market.

Risks:

As I just alluded to, competitor threats can severely impact investors perceptions of future viability of the business model. In the past, WMT was viewed as a potential game changer for the industry, and the price to earnings multiple contracted significantly.

Wall Street research reports back then generally focused on the degree of supermarket chains direct exposure to WMT Superstores, and the likelihood of future expansion of the footprint from population density trends. The multiple could often be found with a single-digit handle.

Once again, WMT is pressuring investor sentiment on the industry, as analysts focus on reports of WMT using price on groceries to drive customer traffic. If that wasn't enough, the logistics behemoth and margin destroyer, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), has reportedly been meeting with packaged food companies to push for radically altering the distribution model of their products away from supermarket chains. Considering the history here with this industry, an investor must be conscious that things could go right fundamentally with inflation trends, but the multiple could still shrink if investor sentiment continues to sour.

I think WMT is less of a risk in this case. If inflation does return like I am suggesting, then even if WMT uses price to drive traffic, I suspect that KR's ISS figures will still improve just to a lesser degree than the usual 2-3% plus CPI. Earnings improvements would likely be enough to drive the stock higher. AMZN, of course, is another story. The big question is to what degree is it likely to go after entire sections of the supermarket store?

The question is will it replace the traditional brick-and-mortar format that KR represents. That answer appears to be no for a few reasons. You can read through a recent article for more of the details, but here's one excerpt that summarizes the primary point:

"Online grocery is failing," said Kurt Jetta, chief executive officer of TABS Analytics, a consumer products research firm. Only 4.5 percent of shoppers made frequent online grocery purchases in 2016, up just slightly from 4.2 percent four years earlier despite big investments from companies such as Amazon, according to the firm's annual surveys. "There's just not a lot of demand there. The whole premise is that you're saving people a trip to the store, but people actually like going to the store to buy groceries." Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos now seems to understand that he can't win the grocery game with websites, warehouses and trucks alone. The world's biggest online retailer sees brick-and-mortar stores playing a key role in a renewed grocery push, documents reviewed by Bloomberg show. And like it did with Amazon Fresh, the company is launching its newest projects in Seattle, its home town. source: bloomberg.com, Inside Amazon's Battle to Break Into the 800 Billion Grocery Market.

This doesn't mean that AMZN can't have a large negative impact. However, it does suggest that the degree and timing of which is less likely to occur as quickly as a solely shipping method utilizing its extensive logistic network strategy could do overnight. In fact, there is even some reason to consider AMZN's presence as a potential positive for shareholders. I stress potential because earlier this week it was reported that AMZN considered a possible takeover of Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last year to speed up its push into groceries. It passed on the idea, but it suggests that the per store value of KR may itself be attractive to someone like AMZN as a takeover some day.

The news of AMZN's interest in WFM came out because earlier it was reported that Jana Partners had taken a significant stake in WFM and is agitating management to change for the better. While I don't view WFM's competitive situation as a direct comparable to KR's, hence, I don't view this news as directly impacting sentiment around KR. However, generally when industry participants tend to get attention from activists, investor interest in the industry as a whole will increase as well. It's a rising tide lifts all boats phenomenon.

Therefore, while there are potential risks out there that could sour investor sentiment towards the industry, there are also some potential situations that could sweeten that sentiment as well. It's enough of a toss-up in my mind to consider it a neutral impact at the moment. Thereby, it should allow us to focus on the primary issue under discussion concerning inflation trends going forward.

Conclusion:

To summarize, KR's stock price has historically traded inline with the prevailing trends in CPI inflation data. The relevant PPI data is already starting to signal a change in the deflationary trend, and the CPI data looks to have stabilized. KR's ISS data will probably lag a bit from the total impact, but if inflation has at least stabilized, then ISS figures should start to improve materially from the recent quarterly reports. The stock is trading just off its 52-week low, and over (30%) off its late 2015 high. While the valuation multiple has pulled in, it has been lower in the past, but on a relative basis to the market, KR might be at an area of support. Considering its historically defensive nature, KR could be a good absolute and a very good relative investment versus the domestic equity market going forward. Watch the inflation data for more signals to see if the trend has changed for the better. Good luck investing to all.

