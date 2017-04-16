Why L Brands Is A Buy At Its 52-Week Low

Written by Bob Ciura on April 15th, 2017, for Sure Dividend.

Retail is a difficult industry. When trends shift, companies that were on top of the heap one day, can soon find themselves on the way out.

There are only two retail stocks - Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) - that are on the list of Dividend Aristocrats, a group of stocks with dividend increases for 25+ consecutive years. Click here for the full list of Dividend Aristocrats.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) has not raised its dividend quite that long, as it kept its dividend steady from 2005 to 2010. But in the years since, L Brands turned its dividend growth into high gear. The stock now has a hefty 5% dividend yield. And L Brands has paid 169 quarterly dividends in a row, going back more than 40 years.

Fears of the death of the American mall have punished L Brands, but the negativity is overdone. L Brands is an attractive investment because the stock is cheap, and there is plenty of growth opportunity for the company going forward.

Business Overview

L Brands is an international specialty retailer, with more than 3,000 company-owned stores worldwide. It operates the following brands:

Victoria's Secret (62% of annual sales)

Bath & Body Works (31% of sales)

Other (1% of sales)

The 'Other' category includes the La Senza and Henri Bendel banners.

This is a challenging period for L Brands. First, it is no secret that mall traffic across the U.S. is declining. Consumers are increasingly spending online, thanks to the convenience and low prices of Internet retail. This is a headwind for L Brands, which has a heavy presence in malls.

In addition, L Brands exited the swim and apparel categories, which reduced full-year sales by two percentage points. Finally, L Brands discontinued its long-running shopping catalogue. Cumulatively, these actions have resulted in very weak results to start 2017. Comparable sales, which measures sales at locations open one year or longer, fell 10% in March. However, this could simply be a short-term downturn.

L Brands generated excellent earnings growth for many years, in the aftermath of the Great Recession.

Conditions have slowed down recently, but total sales still rose 3% in 2016, an admirable performance given that last year was a brutal one for the retail industry.

Earnings per share declined 6% for the year, but this was because the company increased its restructuring and investments in future growth.

The decision to discontinue the catalogue is the right move for the long term. In the Internet age, people don't read catalogues as much as they used to. By discontinuing its catalogue, L Brands can allocate greater marketing resources to digital advertising, which will be a much more effective way to reach consumers.

Growth Prospects

L Brands expects 2017 earnings per share of $3.05-$3.35. At the midpoint, earnings are expected to decline by 20% this year. However, this is because 2017 will be another year of strategic investment, particularly in growing its international footprint. L Brands' international sales rose 10% in 2016. Its international business has grown at a high rate.

Future expansion in a huge new market - China - means there is plenty of growth potential up ahead. China is a major growth opportunity. It has a population of 1 billion, a high-growth economy, and an expanding consumer class. The company ended 2016 with just 33 stores in Greater China, but that is about to change.

In 2017, L Brands opened its first full assortment Victoria's Secret store in China. It is a 25,000 square foot, four-story store in Shanghai, that the company believes will be a global flagship for the brand. Plus, L Brands will open another store in Beijing in December.

In addition, L Brands understands the importance of e-commerce. That is why it has built its own digital platform.

Direct-to-consumer sales have increased significantly over the past several years. The investment in China and e-commerce will likely pave the way for a return to earnings growth in 2018 and beyond.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

L Brands is a compelling investment, because of its undervaluation and total return potential.

The stock currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12. This is a multi-year low for the stock. For comparison, the S&P 500 Index as a whole has an average price-to-earnings ratio of 26.

It is unlikely L Brands will receive a market multiple. Retail stocks typically trade a below-market valuation, and there are significant pressures facing the retail industry. However, a multiple of 15-16 for L Brand stock would seem justified, given the company's strong brands and consistent profitability. Even a modest uptick to a price-to-earnings ratio of 15-16 would mean a 25%-33% return.

And, future earnings will be supplemented by earnings growth and dividends. A reasonable breakdown of future returns is as follows:

1%-3% sales growth

1% margin improvements

1% growth from share repurchases

5% dividend yield

In this case, total returns would reach 8%-10% per year. And there could be upside potential to this forecast, if the company's turnaround brings about better-than-expected growth.

L Brands' dividend will be a significant contributor to the total returns generated by the stock. The company has more than doubled its regular stock dividend over the past five years. And L Brands occasionally distributes special dividends. For example, L Brands paid a $2 per share special dividend in 2016 and 2015, and a $1 per share special dividend in 2014. There was no special dividend declared for 2017, which is understandable given the company's ongoing turnaround. Excess cash flow is better utilized investing in the business, to stabilize earnings and restore growth.

However, there could be special dividends in the company's not-too-distant-future, once the current period of elevated investment spending passes.

Competitive Advantages

L Brands has several competitive advantages that separate it from the pack. Its most important competitive advantage is brand strength. The key for retailers to successfully avoid being made obsolete by Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is to differentiate themselves. Amazon is killing off physical retailers by selling the same goods for lower prices, and offering the convenience of shopping at home. In order for brick-and-mortar retailers to survive, they have to offer consumers a reason to get them to leave their homes.

Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works are strong, category-leading brands. Victoria's Secret, in particular, is the company's flagship brand, and represents its best shot at fending off Amazon. It is the #1 lingerie brand, and L Brands also has a pipeline into younger generations. Its PINK brand is the leading collegiate brand, and has doubled its sales in the past five years. That said, lingerie is a product category that could be Amazon-proof. Consumer loyalty is much higher for lingerie than most other apparel categories.

The company has a modest debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.3. And it has a strong balance sheet with a 'BB+' credit rating from Standard & Poor's. This provides L Brands with the ability to make additional investment in building international stores and enhancing its U.S. e-commerce business.

L Brands' strong financial position is a competitive advantage over weaker retailers, some of which will not survive the onslaught from Amazon.

Final Thoughts

Despite the pervasive negativity, not all retailers are doomed. This just means investors have to separate the winners from the losers in retail.

There have been many retail bankruptcies in the past - including RadioShack (NYSE:RSH), Payless ShoeSource, and Sports Authority, just to name a few. Rest assured, there will likely be more to come - Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) is a potential candidate that comes to mind. But L Brands has made it through difficult times before, and will do so again this time.

With such a low valuation, L Brands is significantly undervalued, given its growth potential. And its 5% dividend yield pays investors very well to wait.