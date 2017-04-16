Starwood Property Trust: Is The Dividend Safe?

Investors pay less than twelve times run-rate core earnings for an investment in STWD that pays shareholders an 8.42 percent dividend.

Real estate finance company and commercial mortgage real estate investment trust Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is a 'Strong Buy'. The REIT has excellent dividend coverage stats, and has pulled in a robust amount of core earnings in the last six quarters. Importantly, Starwood Property Trust's earnings upside tied to an increase in short term interest rates will likely translate into even better dividend coverage, tilting the odds in favor of a dividend hike. An investment in Starwood Property Trust throws off an 8.4 percent dividend.

Starwood Property Trust is part of a small group of high-yield income vehicles that I would still consider buying today. A lot of high-yield stocks are overbought these days, and sell for inflated NII/FFO/core earnings multiples while their dividend coverage stats are not always the best. In the case of Starwood Property Trust, however, I make an exception: The commercial mortgage REIT significantly overearns its going dividend rate, leaving plenty of room for a dividend hike.

Dividend Analysis

Starwood Property Trust pays shareholders a $0.48/share dividend, and the company has paid this rate for years. But if you compare Starwood Property Trust's dividend payout each quarter to the amount of money the company pulls in in terms of core earnings, there is definitely room for growth.

Starwood Property Trust pulled in an average of $0.53/share in core earnings in the last six quarters with core earnings falling into a range of $0.50-$0.59/share during that time. Starwood Property Trust has consistently covered its dividend payout in each of the last six quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Starwood Property Trust's average dividend coverage ratio (again, last six quarters) was ~111 percent, reflecting significant excess dividend coverage

Source: Achilles Research

Positive Interest Rate Sensitivity Is Going To Improve Starwood Property Trust's Dividend Coverage Even More

Since interest rates have begun to rise, it makes sense to invest some money into rate-sensitive assets. Starwood Property Trust's floating-rate loan portfolio translates into a lot of potential upside for investors as the company expects higher earnings in an environment of higher short term interest rates.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

The good thing is that higher earnings/cash flows from Starwood Property Trust's variable-rate assets are going to enhance the company's already robust dividend coverage stats, tilting the odds in favor of a dividend hike for the benefit of shareholders.

How Much Do You Have To Pay For Starwood Property Trust?

Not that much: ~11.4x Q4-16 run-rate core earnings.

Your Takeaway

Starwood Property Trust has consistently overearned its steady dividend rate of $0.48/share in the last six quarters. In other words, Starwood Property Trust's dividend has a high margin of safety. The company's average dividend coverage ratio in the last six quarters was 111 percent, leaving room for dividend growth, especially in an environment of higher interest rates that will lift Starwood Property Trust's earnings from its variable-rate loan portfolio. An investment in Starwood Property Trust yields 8.42 percent. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STWD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.