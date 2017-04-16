The Sun Never Sets On Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management (APO) is the total package.

Source: Apollo Global Management February, 2017, Investor Presentation

Not only is the company worldwide (click on February 9, 2017 investor presentation), managing funds that permeate a wide range of industries and activities. So for the investor looking for diversification, an investment in a company like this is very similar to a mutual fund. This company collects management and other fees from the various entities and then distributes the profits from those fees to investors. That fee income can vary substantially from quarter to quarter. So the current distribution should not be viewed as dependable. However, as the market approaches a cyclical high, the various fees often peak with the market, so there could be considerable upside to this stock, as the market does not yet appear to be peaking.

Even so, should there be an economic downturn, there is also a burst of fees and income earned through the purchase of distressed companies at a bargain. So the stock will have some downside resistance. This management company is a very good all-weather stock.

However, for that part of the investor that does not worry about a steady distribution, this management company has a tremendously good long-term track record that should prove rewarding. Right now, the distribution appears to be on a cyclical upswing. But results are economically sensitive. The company invests in distressed companies, so the bad news usually comes first. But management usually weeds out the potential failures successfully. The results of those investments are normally cashed out during good economic times. So while the company has some counter-cyclical tendencies by buying a lot of distressed companies during the bad times, the earnings are far more visible during the good times.

Source: Apollo Global Management February, 2017, Investor Presentation

The long-term record is very impressive and definitely top notch (click on the February 9, 2017 investor presentation). It is all the more impressive when one considers that management must keep a fair amount of cash on hand to fund potential challenges and to manage fund outflows during the crashes.

Plus, the Apollo organization is extremely large and far flung. Oftentimes, sheer size causes results to head to average. That has not yet happened here. The tough investment discipline shown in the second slide may be the reason for that. Management simply does not get involved unless they can get an extremely good deal. Apollo deals are well known for their financial leverage. So that leverage risk must be offset by other very good advantages to ensure success. A bargain really decreases the leverage from what the market sees and enables a far safer investment than the market assumes.

Like many mutual funds, this company must not only manage the investments, but it must also manage to meet the cash needs of its clients. Some of the funds are closed and the funds committed. Still, this company has similar industry problems during cyclical downturns in addition to snapping up bargain deals shown above. Clients may want their money just when the company wants to snap up bargains. So far, management has adroitly handled the challenges.

Source: Apollo Global Management February, 2017, Investor Presentation

The top slide focuses on the private equity side (click on the February, 8, 2017 investor presentation) of the business for illustrative purposes. On the one hand, the ideal investment time was early on back in 2010 or so when the economic recovery was still dragging along. But the funds inflow did not jump until 2016. Still this management has invested profitably no matter when the funds flowed to the various investment funds.

Management simply shifts the creation of new funds and products to accommodate the changing economic conditions. For the most part, the products are already there and a fund is already operating. But the next fund may need to update some things or maybe alter its strategy slightly to take advantage of the latest market focus and investor demand.

One thing that never changes throughout the business cycles is the primary goal to be contrarian value-oriented investors. So the second slide gets across the potential specifics of that value orientation. If Apollo chooses to use leverage, then there has to be compensating protection. This management knows the basics of financial leverage better than anyone else. Publicly, the strategy can be seen in action in majority-controlled companies such as EP Energy (EPE). Individual companies are available for investment as well as BDCs and various funds. So investors have several ways to invest in the management abilities of the Apollo organization.

Source: Apollo Global Management February, 2017, Investor Presentation

Apollo Global Management funds typically (click on February 9, 2017 investor presentation) are last resort lenders. So the business can be very lucrative. It is also very risky, so proper evaluation of the credit stress is essential. An investigation of the pledged assets is also essential because the loaning funds usually get a fair amount of assets from borrowers that cannot repay their loans.

But the key to success is shown in the second slide. Endless variations of existing business are used to create "new" products that finance the expansion of assets under management. The company is large enough to manage a wide variety of funds that can fulfill almost every potential need.

Source: Apollo Global Management February, 2017, Investor Presentation

While the long-term track record of management is excellent (click on February 9, investor presentation), investors must be prepared for some year-to-year volatility. However, the profit taking, exiting of investments, and certain profits types tend to be economically sensitive. So the current economic upswing is very bullish for this stock. Fees earned will probably continue to climb to a cyclical peak. Some counter cyclical characteristics come into play by using the contrarian approach combined with a very tight fisted valued oriented attitude. So at market bottoms, management is determined to acquire companies at below market averages. Acquiring companies cheaply means that the distressed company will appreciate and earn management performance bonuses or increase the funds under management. The next economic upturn makes those value plays more obvious. But enabling the funds managed to acquire assets at a discount represents "income" to the fund during market downturns. So investor and sometimes management income is boosted by the appreciation of those distressed units as they recover. This boosts income when other fee income is lower. Those low acquisition prices are a very essential part of the management outperformance cited at the beginning of the article.

Investors should expect the long-term outperformance to continue. There is a whole world to invest in. Management has really just begun to expand to some parts of the world. There is still plenty of room for the growth that management projects. Quarterly distributions can vary with earnings very significantly. But overall, as long as the economy improves, the distribution and earnings trend should continue upward.

Should an economic downturn materialize, then management has the powder ready to acquire distressed companies for the next cyclical upturn. This formula has worked well for a long time. It should continue to work well into the future.

The stock price should tag along as the assets under management continue to appreciate and demand increases for the company to manage more funds. The company track record shown above is a prescription to attract more new funds. The challenge will be to keep growing with outstanding results at the same pace with a larger organization. So far, Apollo has managed that feat. This is one of the premier companies in the industry. The distribution is above average, and management has been repurchasing stock. Both are indications that the stock is a bargain. Given the track of this management company, it is a bargain that probably will not last. The sun will always shine upon superior management companies such as this one.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.