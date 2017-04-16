Maximum Drawdowns Of A Popular High Dividend Strategy

The S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index, replicated by the PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio (NYSEARCA:SPHD), takes the 75 highest dividend-yielding stocks in the S&P 500, selecting the 50 stocks with the lowest realized volatility over the trailing year. The number of stocks from a given industry is capped at 10. The index constituents are weighted by dividend yield, and rebalancing is done bi-annually in January and July.

The underlying index has data stretching back to early 1990, and the S&P High Dividend Low Volatility Index has strongly outperformed the S&P 500 over time with lower return volatility. The index has had an average return of 12.46%, besting the S&P 500 by 262 bps per year. While this level of outperformance leads to a near doubling of the market's cumulative return, this absolute outperformance was achieved with roughly four-fifths of the return volatility of the S&P 500 as measured by the standard deviation of annual returns.

The strategy delivered outperformance in each of the down years for the broad market. The returns discussed in this article are total returns including price appreciation and dividends, with dividends assumed to be reinvested into the respective index. The higher carry of the dividend-focused strategy certainly boosts returns relative to the S&P 500 over long-time intervals. This article examines the worst drawdowns for the strategy over the study period, including shorter horizons where the carry advantage is less impactful.

In the table above, I highlight the worst total returns for the strategy over 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, 1 year, 2 year, 3 year, 5 year, and 10 year periods. I have also included the same data for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). Unsurprisingly, the worst drawdowns for both strategies largely occurred as the market troughed in early 2009.

Importantly for practitioners of this strategy, the Low Volatility High Dividend strategy had a lower drawdown over all periods. The difference is most notable in the 10-year horizon. From March 1999 to March 2009, the S&P 500 produced a -35% return, but the Low Volatility High Dividend strategy produced a positive total return in all 10-year periods in the dataset. As seen on the first graph in this article, the Low Volatility High Dividend strategy lagged during the inflating of the tech bubble, so the broad market index experienced two major drawdowns through this period (tech bubble and financial crisis) whereas the dividend and volatility-focused strategy produced better returns in those down markets.

While the drawdowns for this strategy are lower than the broad market, they are still meaningful. Investors in this strategy should understand the performance in the worst market environments. Since the replicating exchange-traded fund has only been in existence since 2012, you need to look at the underlying index data to understand these results. The underlying index data can be hard to obtain for the average retail investor, so I hope this article provides a welcome service to Seeking Alpha readership. If so, I will look to publish additional articles on maximum drawdowns of market-beating strategies that I have covered on this site.

Disclaimer:

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.