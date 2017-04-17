NewMarket Needs To Find New Markets To Drive Growth

NewMarket's new facility in Singapore should help it leverage vehicle volume growth in Asia, but it is difficult to see how these shares are undervalued today.

Improving components and systems are creating headwinds for growth in the North American and EU businesses, while growth in vehicles on the road in emerging markets offers a tailwind.

NewMarket Corp. (NYSE:NEU) is an unusual company in many respects. A strong player in additives for lubricants and petroleum-based fuels, it has an enviable track record for EBITDA margins, cash flows, and returns on capital when compared to other specialty chemical companies. The company has been fairly generous about return capital to shareholders, but a lack of stock splits has led to a high absolute share price and somewhat thin trading volume, as well as minimal sell-side coverage. What's more, while NewMarket is good at what it is and generates healthy cash flow, it has taken a different path from many of its specialty chemical peers that have been looking to deploy their cash flow into diversifying acquisitions.

I like how NewMarket operates, and I think the expansion of the company's presence in Asia will improve the company's top line growth prospects. That said, I still don't believe the overall top line growth outlook is all that good, and the share price already seems to anticipate quite a bit of cash flow growth.

A Top Player In Additives

The vast majority of NewMarket's revenue, profits, and cash flow come from its Afton Chemical business, a manufacturer of additives for petroleum-based transportation products like fuels and lubricants. These products demand a fair bit of manufacturing/formulation know-how and scale, and large players like Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP), Infineum (a joint venture between ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B)), Oronite (owned by Chevron (NYSE:CVX)), BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Lubrizol (owned by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) and NewMarket hold a majority of the market share, though there are small players that compete in specialty niches.

On the fuels side, NewMarket manufactures and sells a range of products like performance additives, cetane improvers, stabilizers, corrosion inhibitors, and lubricity additives, with a stronger focus on gasoline. Additives for gasoline make up close to half of the fuel additive market, but the diesel market is growing faster, and NewMarket is not particularly strong in the large heavy-duty diesel market. That's a notable contrast to Innospec, where additives for diesel fuel make up more than 80% of the company's fuel additives business.

On the lubricants side, its additives products include detergents, dispersants, antiwear agents, viscosity modifiers, and antioxidants. The market for engine oil additives makes up about 70% of the lubricants additives market, and NewMarket is active across the board in the transportation lubricants space.

Going Where The Growth Is

One of the bigger challenges with NewMarket is the lack of growth. Although fourth-quarter sales were up, the overall trend has been weak for a while now, with sales down about 12% between 2014 and 2016. Part of the problem is that auto OEMs and component companies are making better vehicles - cars can go longer between oil changes now, and increased fuel efficiency and improvements to engine designs are creating headwinds for the additives business. Mix is also an issue; many components of the diesel fuel additives market are growing at mid-single digit rates (if not a little higher), but that's not NewMarket's area of focus or strength.

The company recently announced the acquisition of Aditivos Mexicanos for about $183 million. Chevron's Oronite owns about 40% of this business, and it will bring NewMarket the only domestic manufacturer of fuel and lubricant additives in Mexico. Information is relatively scarce on Aditivos Mexicanos, but I get the impression that the product mix skews a little more towards diesel. This business isn't big enough to meaningfully change NewMarket's skew in terms of gasoline versus diesel, but I like the general idea of the company increasing its exposure to emerging markets and/or diesel additives.

To that end, I'd note that the company is also spending considerable capital on building a new plant in Singapore. One of the strongest positive drivers for NewMarket is the volume growth of cars and motorcycles on the road in emerging markets like China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, and I believe it is a good move to expand its presence in this market (a market where Innospec has been strong, albeit again more on the diesel side). With car sales growing at a mid-single digit rate (or higher) in many of these markets, NewMarket should be able to improve its long-term revenue growth rate by a point or two by focusing on these markets with higher volume growth potential.

I also wouldn't rule out the possibility of further M&A. The additives businesses of companies like Infineum, Oronite, Lubrizol, and BASF would be out of reach (even if they would ever come up for sale), but a company like Innospec may not be - the question here would be whether or not management would want to break with its historical focus on petroleum additives and get involved in the oilfield and performance chemical operations of Innospec. There are smaller niche-focused companies out there, but I would like to see NewMarket focus on building its presence in emerging markets and in diesel fuel additives.

The Opportunity

I think it's worth noting that NewMarket spends a meaningful amount on R&D, allocating around 5-8% of sales to product development. The company has put a lot of effort into developing fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, as well as lubricant additives to comply with new engine oil specifications that will go into effect in 2019. Management has also been working on new products for hydraulic fluids and industrial lubricant additives, and I don't believe it's unreasonable to think that NewMarket could innovate its way into a larger presence in the diesel fuel additive market. As the company often works closely with OEMs in its product development, I believe that reduces some of the risks tied to market acceptance of new products, as well as making those sales a little stickier over time.

I'm looking for NewMarket to generate around 3% long-term revenue growth, with gasoline-powered vehicle growth in emerging markets a key driver. The company already generates very healthy (and relatively consistent) EBITDA margins, and I don't expect a big change there over time. I do expect to see free cash flow improving after the new Singapore plant is finished, and I expect low-double digit FCF margins thereafter. I would like to see NewMarket direct that cash flow toward M&A and dividends (including potential special dividends); while further share buybacks seem likely, I have some concerns about the impact on liquidity for what is already an off-the-radar stock for most investors and analysts.

Unfortunately, none of the valuation approaches I use suggest that NewMarket is undervalued today. In fact, today's price already seems to anticipate a high-single digit FCF growth rate - an expectation that is not ridiculous, but doesn't leave a lot of room for outperformance or disappointment. So too with EV/EBITDA, as the shares trade more than 12x above my 2017 EBITDA estimate.

The Bottom Line

I'm used to the fact that high-quality specialty chemical companies often trade at a high multiples, but I think NewMarket is going to find it challenging to generate a lot of growth without diversifying its business. Management here has a strong track record with respect to margins, returns on capital, and returns of capital, but I just don't see the undervaluation that argues for establishing a new position.

