Century Casinos: Great Performance But A Lot Of Concerns

I've been concerned about Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) for some time now, and have on occasion even considered trying to short CNTY. Century is a bit of an odd company: a global casino operator not in Macau and Las Vegas, but in Colorado, western Canada, Poland, and international waters (Century runs onboard casinos for a number of cruise ships). The international exposure, in particular, has created some headwinds for CNTY, among them the stronger dollar, the oil and gas bust in Calgary, and macro/political issues in Poland (notably the departure of Russian VIPs from Century rooms in that market).

But CNTY has hung in there:

CNTY data by YCharts

Century Casinos has underperformed larger peers like Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), to be sure. But CNTY also has had less leverage than those rivals (which has helped equity values as sentiment toward the space has improved). And given the external headwinds, I'd say Century Casinos management has done a fine job, adding two properties in Canada (with a third on the way), growing the business in Poland, and rebuilding the cruise ship business after a series of defections. And it's been management and strategy that has kept me away from the short side, and likely kept CNTY stock growing, even if that growth is at a lower rate than the space as a whole.

The problem heading into 2017, however, is that those headwinds aren't gone, and it's still tough to turn bullish on CNTY. The stock is reasonably cheap, trading at a 1.5-2.5 turn multiple to larger peers on an EV/EBITDA basis. Recent approval for a new racetrack in Edmonton could add some value to a company with a market cap under $180 million. But some level of discount to peers seems required, given differing macro exposure, and in a space where consolidation seems likely to continue even after the Eldorado-Isle of Capri deal, Century is an unlikely target, at best. Century has done enough to fight off its headwinds, and I expect it to continue to do so. But I wouldn't be at all surprised if CNTY continues to underperform its space - and it's tough to see the stock driving real upside in the near term without significant improvement in some of its operating environments.

Region By Region

Canada

The core question about CNTY going forward is whether its strategy in Canada is on point. While concerns about a housing bubble rage, and Alberta struggles through a recession largely caused by the oil and gas bust, Century is doubling down on the region (almost literally). Century had legacy casinos in Calgary and Edmonton; it has since developed Century Downs in Calgary (which opened in April 2015), acquired the former Apex casino in Edmonton, built an off-track betting network, and is now planning to develop a race track in Edmonton as well.

From a macro standpoint, the question is whether and/or when Century will be impacted by weakness in the province. From a micro standpoint, the question is whether the new properties are providing synergies - increased loyalty penetration, shared marketing expense - or dis-synergies - cannibalization of existing customers - among one another.

So far, the region has held up better than I expected, certainly. Full-year revenue at the legacy Edmonton property was down 3% in CAD, per the company's Q4 investor presentation. Adjusted EBITDA declined 11%. But the property had lower-than-usual hold in Q4, per that quarter's conference call, with a near C$1 million impact equivalent to the full-year revenue decline. Construction also disrupted visitation over the summer. In Calgary, revenue fell 1%, with margin compression leading to a 12% decline in profit (both figures again in Canadian dollars).

But the new properties are performing well. Century Downs more than doubled net profit in USD, per the 10-K, even though it was open for over two-thirds of 2015. Century Bets is a small contributor (C$0.5M in EBITDA, barely 2% of the total), but grew nicely. And the rebranded Century Casino St. Albert seems to be performing well under its new name and ownership. Overall, segment revenue grew 15%, with EBITDA up 14%; the figures were 11% and 10.7%, respectively, in USD.

Looking forward, there are still concerns. Calgary's economy continues to struggle, and Edmonton is bracing for a weaker 2017. Much of the current housing bubble focus is on the Toronto and Vancouver markets, but it would seem naive to assume there would be no impact on Alberta.

Canada still generated 50% of segment-level adjusted EBITDA in USD in 2016, so it remains the key driver for the business. And that still creates a significant near-term risk, in my opinion. It does appear like the worst isn't over from a macro standpoint in the region. That almost always reads across to casino spend - at some point. Added to that risk is potential labor pressure, from a minimum wage hike that cost ~US$0.5 million in 2016 and likely an incremental US$1 million-plus in 2017.

Longer term, Century management may come out looking like geniuses. Buying Apex for what the company said on the Q2 call was at 8x EBITDA may be a brilliant decision if that EBITDA was cyclically low (and given that the property likely has room for improvement). Spending an estimated US$40 million to develop the Edmonton property similarly could add significant value if it can come close to the nearly $9 million in contribution from Calgary's Century Downs - and if the new track isn't pulling customers from the company's other two properties. But there's a lot of 'ifs' there, and it's hard to believe that a weakened Canadian economy won't read across to CNTY's share price at some point along the way.

U.S.

Century had a solid 2016 in its two Colorado markets, Central City (west of Denver) and Cripple Creek (outside of Colorado Springs). The Central City market had lost significant share to its larger, more developed neighbor, Black Hawk, but has rebounded sharply the last two years. Century's Central City property beat the market, per the 10-K, while share in Cripple Creek was flat.

Both properties look reasonably well-positioned going forward as well. The major concern in Central City is the completion of the new hotel Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) up the hill in Black Hawk, which could pull further market share away from Central City. That aside, there's still a question as to whether a market that was pretty much dead for some time (gaming revenue fell over 20% between 2007 and 2014) can continue to grow at 5-6%, as it has the last two years. In Cripple Creek, a new hotel may help business, with management on the Q4 call citing a 5-7 year payback on ~$6.5 million invested. Full House Resorts (NYSEMKT:FLL) is planning of a hotel of its own, though Century's appears likely to be built first.

All told, the Colorado properties look solid, both in terms of 2016 performance and going forward. But with the U.S. representing just 22% of 2016 adjusted EBITDA, they're not quite enough to offset the concerns in Canada.

Poland

The business in Poland - two-thirds owned by Century - has performed extremely well over the past few years, though weakness in the Polish zloty has offset some of the strength on a reported basis. The zloty weakened 19.5% in 2015 and another 4.6% in 2016.

The segment still managed to grow USD revenue 5% and adjusted EBITDA 15% in 2016, however. A closure of a major competitor in Warsaw and a broadening of the client base (segment results, per the Q1 call, actually relied on one whale) both have helped.

Here, too, concerns are growing, however. A court ruling forces Casinos Poland to collect taxes on employee tips, which the company estimates will add about $1.2 million annually in operating cost - a ~$500K incremental headwind next year. EBITDA margins are at 15%; management has said in the past (see the Q3 2015 call) that high gaming taxes essentially put a high teens ceiling on those margins. With the new tip tax adding 200 bps+ of pressure, there's probably not much more room for margin expansion in the segment.

Meanwhile, Century's Polish operations have benefited from a crackdown on illegal slots in amusement arcades - but that supply may be returning under a new gaming bill. And that could portend a return of competition - and some top-line pressure - for Casinos Poland.

Valuation

To be sure, I've been reasonably pessimistic toward CNTY for some time, and peer performance aside, the stock still has appreciated. There isn't a case for a collapse here, even if western Canada's macro situation weakens: net debt is under $17 million, or about ~0.7x trailing twelve-month EBITDA.

Meanwhile, CNTY still could post some growth in 2017, if only because of the contribution from a full year of St. Albert. That property should add about $2.5 million or so, assuming some early synergies and based on a run rate at the time of acquisition of about $2.7 million. The new Polish tax and the Canadian minimum wage hike would offset most of that contribution, but even a weaker year in Canada could be offset by continued strength in the U.S. and Poland. (Century should have some growth in its cruise ship business as well, but at 4% of total EBITDA, it's not moving the needle just yet. A concession offshore China is an interesting long-term driver, however.)

There is a case that flat growth probably supports some upside from a current price of $7.21. It's not as if the major US regionals are roaring: Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) originally guided for a modest decline in 2017 profit (though raised Q1 guidance likely implies some growth this year), and Boyd is projecting low-single-digit organic profit growth. MCRI and ERI both are trading around 9.6x EV/EBITDA on a forward basis, while PENN is at ~7.7x despite a huge amount of leverage from its master lease with Gaming & Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI). Lower-leverage and lower-risk CNTY easily could merit an 8x+ multiple on that basis, which would get the stock up toward $8, with a potential benefit from the new Edmonton facility possibly getting fair value near $9. (Assume an 8x multiple on $9 million in EBITDA, in line with Century Downs, discounted back less US$40 million in development and construction costs.)

That case requires a level of trust in the story both in Poland and in Canada - and I'm skeptical on both fronts. The Polish business probably flattens out rather than declines, but leverage is going to be difficult over the next few years. Canada easily could have a leg down - and at the very least, a stock with well-covered macro concerns covering a region generating half of profits is going to have a ceiling. The Colorado markets kind of are what they are - there's not really room for a 'renaissance' or a major long-term change similar to ERI's market in Reno or Boyd's emphasis on North Las Vegas.

That said, shorting CNTY as a proxy play on Canada's real estate and/or macro weakness is probably too aggressive. Management has done a fine job, there isn't enough leverage to drive huge downside, and there's some ballast in the US and European operations. CNTY really comes down to multiple and valuation - and neither is high enough to support much of a short case.

But they're high enough for me to remain skeptical toward the stock. A lower entry point could be interesting, particularly if the western Canada properties continue to hold up well. Book value is $5.41 per share, a price which represents a sub-7x EBITDA multiple (barring a major decline in 2017); something closer toward that level, perhaps around $6, would be more tempting. (It's worth noting that CNTY rebounded sharply off that level in early November, helped by a post-election rally across the space.) But above $7, there's just too much risk. Management has done everything it can, and deserves credit. But their work isn't done, and I fear that at some point, they'll be out of levers to pull.

