A Long Case For Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

However, the increasing rate of capacity growth within the industry could put pressure on yields, though RCL's 2016 passenger ticket revenue has not yet indicated any cause for concern.

Introduction of Ovation of the Seas to Chinese Market in 2016, with strong future position in Asia Pacific (highest future growth rate of all major regions).

Introduction

The cruise industry has enjoyed significant growth in the past few years, aided by positive economic outlook in North America and Europe and increased penetration into the Asia Pacific markets. The three main industry players, Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ: NCLH), have all enjoyed substantial growth in share price since 2014, with RCL enjoying the greatest growth with a 120% increase in price. We break down the reasons why RCL has significantly outperformed their competitors and why we believe they will continue to do so in the near future.

Key Highlights

(+) RCL recorded high booking curve outlook. Booked % of available capacity at new record, beating 2016 record high. Positive demand for new ships Harmony of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas in the Caribbean and Asia Pacific, respectively

(+) Positive active long-term management decisions. Management has displayed competency by making active changes and achieving 'Double-Double' commitment; doubling adjusted Earnings and ROIC consecutively in 2015 and 2016.

(+) 4-6% net global industry capacity growth expected for 2017-2020. Industry data shows that market penetration rates are still very low and significant portion of cruise guests carried are first-time cruisers. This presents opportunity for long-term growth and potential for increased profitability.

(+) Potential to further drive onboard spend through technology innovations. Onboard spend has been experiencing a strong pick up post large negative growth in 2014, with the momentum continuing throughout 2016. This is likely to continue, thanks to technological customer experience platforms being introduced in the second half of 2017.

(-) Yields could come under pressure from large increase in industry capacity. The current cruise ship construction pipeline indicates industry capacity to grow at around 6% per annum for the coming year.

Company background

Founded in 1968, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is the world's second largest cruise company, owning 23% of market share in the cruising industry. It owns six brands - Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Pullmantur, Azamara Club Cruises and CDF Croisieres de France, as well as TUI Cruises through a 50% joint venture. Together, these brands operate a combined total of 44 ships globally with a selection of itineraries that call on approximately 490 destinations on all seven continents. RCL's brands will introduce seven more ships by the end of 2020, increasing the fleet to a total capacity of approximately 140,050 berths.

Positive Drivers

Strong Management Track Record

RCL management has displayed impressive operational and financial discipline over the past few years. Prior in 2014, RCL underperformed due to over investment in ship assets and lack of cost discipline. However, since then, RCL's KPIs have all shown signs of improvement. Management's commitment to the Double-Double program introduced in 2015, which represents the long-term strategic plan of RCL to attain double-digit Return On Invested Capital and a doubling of 2014 adjusted earnings by 2017. The three pillars of the Double-Double program are: grow revenue yields, maintain cost consciousness and moderate capacity growth.

Up until now, RCL has successfully executed on their strategy, driven by a combination of strong cost control and revenue growth. The key cruise performance indicators: Constant currency net yields increased 5.3% and 3.4% on current dollar basis from 2015 whilst Net Cruise Costs excluding fuel in constant currency are down 1.9% and down 2.4% in current dollar from 2015.

RCL has shown increasing consistency in generating free cash flow since 2014, opening the potential for a share buyback. Corresponding with it, RCL has increased dividend payout from $1.35 per share in 2015 to current $1.71 per share in 2016, an impressive 27% increase. The consistent increase in cash flow position could indicate further raise in dividend in 2017. Dividend hike, an indicator of management confidence in financial position of RCL, may signal price tailwind in the future.

Another significant milestone for RCL could be an expected upgrade in credit rating from BB+ to investment grade by mid-year 2017. Though RCL has relatively higher Net Debt/EBITDA ratio as compared to the other two competitors, it has improved from 4.7x in 2014 to forecasted 3.0x in 2017.

Rapid expansion in Asia, a market with expected long-term demand growth

Asia is the fastest developing cruise sector in the world, with CAGR at 24% annually from 2011-2016. Amongst the three major competitors, RCL has the strongest position in this region and is poised to take further advantage of their position by entering Asia's largest market China with the introduction of Asia's largest ship, Ovation of the Seas, in Hong Kong last year. In fact, RCL currently owns the three largest ships in Asia: Ovation of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, and Voyager of the Seas. Furthermore, RCL is shifting away from Europe and increased their ship capacity in Southeast Asia by 30%, a region that has also seen a steady rise in cruise-goers over the past few years, mainly attributed to relatively stable economic growth in the region. Though Asia only constitutes around 21% of RCL's current capacity, given the uncertainty surrounding the US and Europe, the shift towards the Asian market makes strategic sense.

Management has also displayed active decision-making in the Chinese market: RCL responded quickly to the recent political turmoil between China and South Korea (US THAAD incident) by removing South Korea from their cruise route. It indicates management has a strong cultural understanding of Chinese consumer sentiments which is a positive sign for growth in the region.

RCL record high booking curve outlook: Booked % of available capacity at a new record, beating 2016 record high, contributed partly by positive demand for new ships, Harmony of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas, in the Caribbean and Asia Pacific, respectively, which bodes well for future growth. Breaking it down further, all regions have displayed a strong demand for RCL cruises, which is a positive trend. Ticket sales outlook looks rosy in the long run with the introduction of Oasis, Solstice, Quantum and EDGE class ships in 2020-2022 that coincides with growing industry capacity. This will improve net yield and leverage costs on the ships. Furthermore, management is looking to increase capacity through active reallocation of cruise routes throughout the year. For year 2017, redirecting ship capacity from slow growth areas such as Europe by 23% to the under penetrated growing market in China could lead to more optimal booking capacity. This should enable RCL to enhance yields, leverage costs on a growing scale and expand operating margins over time.

Good understanding of current consumer trends

As displayed in the graph below, RCL has been extremely successful in driving strong onboard revenue growth over the past two years, after large negative growth in 2014. Consequent, onboard revenue growth has been responsible for driving the group revenue growth, compensating for the subdued growth in ticket revenue. Note, a two-year growth rate (2015 plus 2016 growth rate) has been included in the graph to account for the comparable growth rates from the previous year.

The introduction of customer experience enhancing technology in second half 2017 will look to increase onboard revenue for RCL, which currently constitutes 28% of total revenue, and increasing year on year, with net onboard revenue yield increasing by 7.0% in constant currency from 2015. RCL has begun to take measures to enhance customer experience. Given market penetration of smartphones is 70% of consumers, the first measure is to introduce an upgraded consumer app in mid-2017 that allows RCL customers to find cruises and deals easily through their app. The second measure is the expansion of high-speed internet at sea which could be a significant generator of revenue given the increasing dependency on smartphones. Furthermore, RCL has embraced the growing trend of big data analytics by building greater analytic/CRM capabilities in cruises, which in the long run could assist in driving productivity and onboard spending.

A fast growing industry with strong upside in terms of scalability and profitability. The cruise industry has been growing by leaps and bounds for the last few years, bolstered by stable economic growth in the US. For the past ten years, demand for cruising has increased 62% from 2005-2015, and 4-6% net global industry capacity growth is expected for 2017-2020, with 25.3 million cruise passengers for 2017. Cruising is considered a well-established sector in North America (2011-2015 CAGR in cruise guest: +2%), a slow-growing sector in Europe (2011-2015 CAGR in cruise guest: +1%) and a fast developing sector in Asia-Pacific (2011-2015 CAGR in cruise guest: +24%). However, despite optimistic growth rates, market penetration of cruisers to total population is still very low, ranging at 3.49% for North America, 1.24% for Europe and 0.09% for Asia Pacific. Most importantly, industry data shows that significant portion of cruise guests carried are first-time cruisers. Hence, this presents an opportunity for long-term growth and potential for increased profitability as RCL works towards attracting more young consumers to cruising.

Negative drivers

Yields could come under pressure from large increase in industry capacity

The cruise ship building industry comprises of three key players, which effectively possess full pipelines up until 2020. Their pipelines indicate that the capacity growth rate is expected to grow at a 6% CAGR over the coming four years (vs. 3.6% CAGR between 2011-2016), raising concerns as to whether the industry demand can absorb the growth. This has been evidenced by a new entrant recently lowering prices in the Caribbean market.

RCL has been experienced a decline in passenger ticket revenue throughout 2016 which may initially raise concerns. However, 2015 experienced very strong growth, hence creating a tough comparison base. This indicates that the recent drop can mostly be attributed to tough comparables, yet this metric should be monitored closely in the coming periods to assess the effect of the increasing capacity. The graph below shows that there is an inverse relationship between the 2015 and 2016 growth rate in the same quarter, and attempts to normalise this by introducing a 2-year growth rate which is the sum of both growth rates.

Valuation

We used the Discounted Free Cash Flow to Firm (DCF) method in arriving at a conservative target price per share of $109.05 (15% upside).

Projection of values - Each of the following was estimated using relevant drivers:

Revenue - We estimate global macro economy to perform poorly in 2018 to 2020, which will have a direct impact on sales in the cruise industry. Adjusted revenue to drop 5-10% y-o-y for this period. Introduction of four new ships by 2020 combined with improved economic outlook will promote sales by 10% y-o-y from 2020 onwards.

COGS and SG&A - Cruise operating expenses and Selling, Goods and Administrative expenses generally account for 70-80% of revenue. Due to stellar management record in reducing operating costs and improvement in technological efficiency, we expect COGS to reduce by 10-15% year on year.

Depreciation and Amortization - Figures derived as a percentage of projected revenue.

CAPEX - Due to high investment in ships in the cruise industry, capital expenditure is determined to be around 25% of revenue.

Terminal Value - Terminal Value is computed using Exit Multiple model with EBITDA multiple determined by the mean of forward EV/EBITDA of industrial comparables at 11.79x.

Weighted Average Cost of Capital - Cost of equity calculated using CAPM. Risk free rate of 2.36% based on US Treasury 10yr yield. Equity Risk premium of 5.5% determined by Damodaran's research on Country Default Spreads and Risk Premiums. Cost of Debt determined to be 7.0% as per reported in annual filings. This arrives at WACC of 8.16%

Discounted Values & Target Price - Unlevered free cash flow to firm for year 2017E to 2020E as well as terminal value derived from Exit Multiple model discounted by WACC to arrive at enterprise value of $31.7B at 11.79x EV/EBITDA. Equity value determined to be $29.3B after adding cash and discounting net debt. Assuming constant shares outstanding at 241M, target price estimated at $109.05 (15% upside).

Investment Risk

Global Geopolitical Risk

Demand for cruise is heavily affected by geopolitical instability and safety and security incidents. Such events will have a significant adverse impact on demand and pricing of the travel and vacation industry. For instance, European cruises demand was negatively impacted in 2016 due to a series of terrorism incidents.

Market Risk: Exchange Rate, Fuel and Interest Rate Risk

RCL is exposed to significant market risk. Value of earnings in foreign currencies is adversely impacted by a strong US dollar, which seems increasingly likely given signals by US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. Increase in interest rates will also impact operating results due to increase in debt financing costs. Increase in fuel prices, which again seems likely in 2017 given signals by OPEC, will heavily impact operating costs given significant weightage of fuel as part of cruise operating costs.

Conclusion

Based on positive historical trends, the cruise industry will continue to enjoy significant growth, barring a global economic crisis. With its strong management track record, we believe RCL is best poised in the industry to take advantage of this growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.