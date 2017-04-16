Let Profits In This 9.8% Yielder Run

The company has had no problems covering its dividend payout in the last nine quarters.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.'s (NYSE:ARI) shares have been on a tear in the last several months, edging from one 52-week high to the next. Though the commercial real estate debt provider is overbought in the short term, there are reasons to stay invested, namely because of the company's solid dividend coverage stats and its moderate valuation. Further, an investment in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance throws off a 9.83 percent dividend, which I think is sustainable.

Investors have piled into the high-yield sector in the last year, driving valuations of business development companies, mortgage real estate investment trusts and other high-yield income vehicles higher and higher. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is not an exception: Investors have chased the stock price ~17 percent higher in the last year. Though I have turned bearish on a lot of high-yield income vehicles lately and have sold most high-yield dividend stocks in my portfolio, including Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PSEC), Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE:MAIN), and Chimera Investment Corp. (NYSE:CIM), I think commercial real estate companies are at a sweet spot and have potential to grow.

The two biggest reasons to buy into Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance today are the company's good dividend coverage stats and its low valuation on a run-rate core earnings basis.

As to the first point, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had core earnings of $0.49/share, on average, over a period of nine quarters, and core earnings compare favorably against the company's average dividend of $0.45/share over the same time.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has earned its dividend in each of the last nine quarters, making the dividend relatively safe.

Source: Achilles Research

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's dividend coverage ratio has been 100 percent or higher in the last nine quarters with the lowest dividend coverage ratio occurring in the 1st quarter of 2015 (100 percent). The average dividend coverage ratio was 109 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Not Too Expensive Yet

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is not too expensive yet on a run-rate core earnings basis. The real estate finance company pulled in $0.49/share in core earnings in the 4th quarter, meaning that income investors pay only ~9.6x Q4-16 run-rate core earnings for this income vehicle.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's good dividend coverage stats and low valuation are the two biggest reasons to buy into the company, even though shares are slightly oversold - the stock's Relative Strength Index flashes a value of 67.93, indicating overbought sentiment.

Source: StockCharts.com

That said, though, I actually expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's dividend coverage stats to improve moving forward thanks to the company's positive operating earnings sensitivity in an environment of higher short-term interest rates.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Your Takeaway

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is a commercial real estate debt provider with a good history in terms of dividend coverage. The company has consistently earned its dividend in the last nine quarters, making Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance an interesting income and yield play. A low valuation on a run-rate core earnings basis and interest rate-related upside add to the appeal of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. An investment in ARI yields 9.83 percent. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.