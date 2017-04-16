Time To Ditch 8.8% Yielding Gladstone Investment?

The BDC increased its monthly cash dividend lately and announced that it will pay a special dividend in June.

Gladstone Investment Corp (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced this week that it was going to pay shareholders a higher monthly cash dividend as well as a special dividend in June. While this is good news for existing shareholders, new investors pay a high price for the BDC's dividend flow at today's price point. Gladstone Investment's Net Asset Value has almost disappeared over the last year, making an investment rather unattractive from a reward-risk perspective. Waiting for a drop may be the best course of action.

Net Asset Value Discount Has Almost Completely Disappeared

BDC investors these days pay top dollar in order to access the dividend flow that comes with an investment in business development companies. That said, though, most BDCs are expensive today on a NAV and Net Investment Income basis, and Gladstone Investment is not an exception. While I have recommended the business development company as a "buy" a year ago when shares were on sale and changed hands for merely 76 cents on the dollar, Gladstone Investment is no longer a bargain, and it may be time to sell into the current strength.

Gladstone Investment's shares have risen ~34 percent in the last year. As a result, the steep Net Asset Value discount from a year ago has totally disappeared. Today, Gladstone Investment sells for ~Net Asset Value, making sustained capital gains harder to come by.

In order to access Gladstone Investment's 8.8 percent dividend, income investors have to pay ~13.8x Q4-16 run-rate Net Investment Income. The BDC's shares also sell for 0.96x last reported Net Asset Value (Net Asset Value at the end of the December 2016 quarter: $9.82/share).

Dividend Hike And New Supplemental Semi-Annual Dividend

Gladstone Investment said last week that it will increase its monthly distribution from $0.0625/share to $0.064/share, giving shareholders a 2 percent raise. The new dividend will be paid for the months of April, May, and June.

Further, Gladstone Investment announced that it will pay a supplemental dividend of $0.06/share in June. The company said that it

anticipates paying semi-annual, supplemental distributions each fiscal year, with the June 2017 payment being the first payment in fiscal year 2018. These payments are generally expected to be primarily made from undistributed net capital gains, but may also be made from undistributed net investment income.

The dividend raise is good news for existing shareholders, but the rate of price appreciation over the last several months is unsustainable. Investors thinking about buying into Gladstone Investment better wait for a drop instead of paying one of the highest prices in years for this BDC.

Your Takeaway

Though Gladstone Investment just gave shareholders a raise, the business development company is no longer a bargain. The BDC's dividend yield has fallen from ~11 percent to ~9 percent in the last year, and the Net Asset Value discount has almost completely disappeared. Income investors today pay a little less than 14x Q4-16 run-rate Net Investment Income, making Gladstone Investment not a steal. Investors love high-yield income vehicles again and the BDC sector is crowded. Time to tread carefully!

