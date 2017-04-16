Apogee Enterprises: Not Made Out Of Glass

Using an estimated $3 earnings power throughout the cycle, I am a buyer on further dips into the mid- to lower forties.

While organic sales growth is slowing down, the company is making continued progress with regards to its margins.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) just reported record sales and margins. This achievement has been "rewarded" with a 12% drop in its share price.

While Apogee sees another year of margin expansion, the projected sales growth of 10% for 2018 is disappointing. After backing out the contribution of the recent acquisition of Sotawall, growth comes in at just low single digits, coming as a negative surprise to investors.

That being said, Apogee trades at just 15 times projected earnings, and it has a strong balance sheet and has been making decent bolt-on acquisitions in recent years.

On the other hand, margins are currently far above their historical average. While they have structurally improved over the past decade, the company remains a cyclical play which finds itself at a relative favorable point in the cycle. If shares were to retreat further towards the lower to mid-forties, I am eager to start building into a position.

A Glass Architecture Business

Apogee is a pretty distinctive business that has been around for nearly 7 decades. The company offers architectural glass, framing systems and services, mostly for commercial buildings across North America.

The company posted $1.1 billion for the fiscal year of 2017, as these revenues are classified under four segments. Architectural glass, which makes high-performance glass for customized window and wall systems in large buildings, is the largest segment. It generates sales of $411 million, accompanied by margins of nearly 11%.

Architectural framing is the second largest division with $386 million in revenues. This unit makes aluminum frames, which are used to create distinctive features to these commercial buildings. Its margins just exceed 11% of sales, making the segment equally profitable as the architectural glass business.

The architectural service business is the third largest segment with $271 million in sales, yet its margins of 7% are not that impressive. This segment actually designs, fabricates and places the glass walls, windows and curtainwall products.

The so-called large scale optical segment is relatively small with sales of merely $90 million, yet is near 25% operating margins are very impressive. This segment provides both glass and acrylic products for custom picture frames and fine arts.

Emerging Strong Out Of The Recession

The projects in which Apogee is involved are typically higher-end and have longer lead times. This means that its revenues peaked as late as the fiscal year of 2009 during the recession, as shares were down a third through 2011.

Margins came in at 6-8% of sales ahead of the crisis, but fell to levels surrounding the zero mark during the crisis. Both sales and margins have started to recover in a meaningful way from 2012 onwards.

The sales recovery has been decent, with revenues surpassing the billion mark at this moment. Sales actually came in at $1.11 billion in the fiscal year of 2017, as the company has comfortably surpassed its previous revenue peak of $926 million in 2009.

Even better, (gross) margins have improved meaningfully over time. Margins are now coming in at the low double-digits. Not only is this more than double the 5% margin being achieved on average over the past decade, margins are now 3-4% points above the peak years of 2006-2008. Both margin and sales improvements have been driving shares higher, trading at just $10 in 2011, to a peak of $60 in 2015. Ever since, shares have traded in a $40-$60 range, with shares now trending towards the middle of the range.

While the market has shown organic growth again, Apogee has been involved in some dealmaking as well. The company acquired Glassec in 2010 in what was a minor deal. This $24 million deal gave the company access to the growing Brazilian market and added some $30 million in sales. In 2013, Canadian-based Alumicor was acquired in a $52 million deal, which added CAD 60 million in sales.

Apogee announced the larger purchase of Sotawall by the end of 2016. The curtainwall supplier was acquired for $135 million, as the business is expected to contribute nearly $100 million in sales, while being margin-accretive.

The Current Stance

Apogee just finished a record year in terms of sales and margins. Despite this achievement shares fell by more than 12% in response to the results. Following this correction, shares are still trading with gains of 15% over the pats year.

The company reported sales of $1.11 billion for the fiscal year of 2017. Apogee posted operating earnings of 122 million and net earnings of $86 million, equivalent to $2.97 per share. Note that Sotawall contributed roughly $17 million in sales to the 2017 numbers, as the impact on earnings was likely to be very limited.

The guidance for 2018 looks relatively soft, as the company calls for revenue growth of approximately 10% which would translate into sales of $1.22 billion. That suggests that revenues would grow by some $110 million on an absolute basis. Note that Sotawall is anticipated to add some $100 million in sales this year, versus a modest $17 million contribution in the past year. That reveals that organic sales growth is anticipated to be very limited, seen at 2-3%.

The company does anticipate that margins continue to improve towards 12.5% this year, supporting earnings to come in at $3.35-$3.55 per share. With shares trading at $51, the multiples are non-demanding at slightly less than 15 times forward earnings. Despite this non-demanding multiple, investors are not happy with the guidance. As recent as February, Apogee guided for sales of $1.2-$1.3 billion, as the 10% growth target either is very soft or very conservative.

The balance sheet remains sound despite the recent Sotawall deal. Holding $20 million in cash, Apogee operates with merely $45 million in net debt, which is a very small number with EBITDA running at roughly $160 million a year. That leaves plenty of room to pursue more dealmaking.

The 29 million shares of Apogee value the business at roughly $1.5 billion (including debt), being equivalent to roughly 1.3 times sales. Even if the company would at a maximum be willing to leverage up to 1 times EBITDA (which remains modest), it still has sufficient financial room to acquire another $100 million in sales. Important to realize is that Apogee has to deliver on growth for its investors as the mere 1% dividend yield is not really inspiring.

Putting It All Together

Apogee has been running on all cylinders, but the 2018 guidance is somewhat disappointing which the company blames to architectural project awards shifting into 2019. That being said, the company is a leader in a distinct market segment. Its focus and delivery of higher margins suggests that investors should price in structurally higher margins, even as the company remains cyclical.

Trading at merely 15 times forward earnings, while leverage is very low, and the company is playing a consolidating role by making nice bolt-on deals, the picture looks decent. It can be argued that a forward sales multiple of 1.2 times (on an enterprise basis) looks expensive compared to the ten year average of 0.8 times. On the other hand, the improved margins make that earnings and EBITDA multiples look fair on an absolute basis, and on the cheaper side versus the historical average.

So if we look at the current earnings multiple, growth and underleveraged balance sheet, it is easy to argue that Apogee looks cheap. The 15 times forward multiple looks particularly interesting as Apogee has the financial and organizational capabilities to make nice bolt-on moves. The issue is that this multiple relies on +12% margins this year, roughly double the average over the past decade.

Of course this average was impacted by the harsh times during the severe recession of 2008-2009, while the company has structurally become more competitive and profitable by reducing costs and improving pricing.

If we assume that 8-10% margins are sustainable throughout future cycles, which results in structural earnings power of $2.40-$3.00 per share, shares would trade at 18 times average earnings. That sounds rather appealing as using the excess capacity on the balance sheet should make a $3 earnings per share number attainable throughout the cycle. While current levels look reasonable, shares are still up nicely over the past year. If shares were to retreat towards the $45 mark, trading at 15 times average earnings throughout the cycle, I am eager to gradually initiate a position.

