Too Big: Gold Mining Juniors ETF Shows Cracks In Indexing Model

GDXJ's problems will be mirrored in more and more index funds as passive investing picks up more market share.

The ETF's index is making changes that will cause performance to drag and mission creep away from the ETF's original intent.

Active investors love to complain about how passive investors are terrible for the stock market. Some deride passive investors as "freeloaders", others suggest worse yet fates for the market as a whole involving illiquidity, mispriced assets, and various other ills. I discussed Bill Ackman's annual letter last year, where he aired these sorts of complaints about indexing.

However, many people have viewed these objections as simply wealthy fund managers grumbling about the competition. And to a degree that's quite fair. Many hedge fund (and especially mutual fund) managers get paid fat fees despite not doing much - so-called shadow indexing is a huge problem at the moment. Fund managers charge a high fee yet buy 80% or more of the same stocks in similar quantities to which you'd find them within in an index fund. For a fund manager used to getting 1% of AUM or more as a fee to simply buy blue chip stocks, seeing that competition defect to 0.1%/year index funds is certainly unpleasant.

That said, the defenders of asset management do have a point. Sour grapes aside, there are real problems with passive management to the extent that it becomes dominant and crowds out alternatives.

Recent developments with the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) illustrate one of the problems with indexing well. To put it simply, GDXJ has simply gotten too big for its own good. See this chart of its assets under management over the past couple years:

This massive inflow of money has created a serious problem for GDXJ - it simply has too much capital in proportion to its limited market space. Under the old index construction rules, GDXJ's sector - junior gold miners - was a $30 billion market cap space. With GDXJ having a $5.5 billion asset base, that would have meant that GDXJ would have to buy nearly 20% of the equities across the whole industry subsector to deploy all its capital if it strictly followed its index and sector.

That would be a problem for a multitude of reasons. Among them, an ETF can't trade in and out of positions that large without sending the price to the moon/floor when the index changes and forces it to add or drop a position. 20% positions would run afoul of shareholder concentration limits for investors not taking an active position in the company's management. And it creates a management problem as well; if a company has a large holding from passive ETFs that don't care about governance, it makes it much easier for executives to line their own pockets rather than treat public shareholders fairly. A passive ETF isn't going to go activist against a rogue management team.

To avoid taking oversized positions in individual companies, GDXJ had previously decided to deviate from its index. This is problematic in and of itself - as an index investor, you expect to get the returns of the index minus management fee. Instead, with GDXJ, you're potentially getting major slippage since they haven't exactly followed the index.

Making matters worse, GDXJ bought a large stake in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). In fact, GDX's stock is GDXJ's third largest holding currently. This is deeply problematic. For one, GDX is full of large cap mining stocks - someone buying a junior mining ETF isn't wanting exposure to the big boys. And by having one VanEck ETF buy stock in another VanEck ETF, it sets the stage for multiplication of fees as the ETFs start buying each other Russian nesting doll-style.

Broader Problems For Indexing Lie Ahead

One big issue with indexing is that it spreads money around without due diligence. Anything that meets the mechanical criteria for index inclusion gets a flood of passive money, regardless of how shaky fundamentals may be.

GDXJ itself ran afoul of this back in 2013 when its then-top holding Singapore's LionGold collapsed overnight. The company appears to have been a sham, shares were last quoted at a fraction of a penny and the company's website appears to have stopped updating. Yet, for a time, it was a high-flying stock and GDXJ sunk 5% of its money into it. That position was virtually wiped out overnight, plunging 71% in a single trading day - leaving GDXJ holders with sizable permanent losses related to that firm.

The Guggenheim Solar ETF (TAN) got hit even worse in 2015. TAN had built its position in Chinese seemingly too-good-to-be-true solar company Hanergy, at one point reaching 20% of its assets under management. Hanergy suddenly collapsed, causing a sizable loss to the TAN ETF. Hanergy's stock was halted in 2015 in Hong Kong and remains frozen to this day.

Index investors think they are getting a diversified mix of stocks - and generally they are - but due to index funds putting bigger positions on stocks as market caps rise structurally, there's reason for ETFs to throw lots of money at hot momentum stocks such as LionGold or Hanergy that later collapse. An active investor using the benefit of fundamental screening would be able to avoid these pitfalls.

Or more recently, look at the Russell 2000 (IWM). While obviously no one stock is going to make a big impact on a 2,000-stock index, passive fund buying creates opportunity for unscrupulous actors to fleece well-meaning investors. Shares of Wins Finance Holdings (WINS) soared in part due to being added to the Russell 2000 index. Following negative reports such as this one showing the company's severe overvaluation, shares have plunged. WINS will likely now be removed from the Russell 2000, but its deletion will be too late to save index investors' money:

WINS data by YCharts

Gold Mining Juniors: The Road Ahead

GDXJ was facing an increasingly untenable position. While its largest holding Alamos Gold (AGI) is just a 5% portfolio position within GDXJ - that same stake amounts to 13% of Alamos' total outstanding shares. Combining holdings in other VanEck ETFs, VanEck owned more than 20% of Alamos according to recent data, getting near the threshold that might trigger a mandatory share tender under Canadian law.

With no signs that the flood of money into junior gold miners was about to end, the ETF will now be moving the goal posts. Going forward, the gold mining juniors index will start investing in significantly larger companies. By doing so, it can expand its total addressable market of stocks from the roughly $30 billion currently up to $70 billion. This should allow GDXJ to avoid concentration risk at least for the time being.

But this solution is far from perfect. For one, it distorts the ETF's reason for being. Investors want exposure to juniors, yet they have to accept a larger and larger weighting in big caps as time goes on just so the ETF can keep on running.

On top of that, GDXJ will be making a massive and sure-to-be-messy portfolio reallocation in June. According to BMO Capital Markets' research, GDXJ will add roughly 18 new component names in June. BMO suggests that GDXJ will sell more than half of its current holdings - roughly $3 billion worth - in order to fund the new positions.

This is a tragedy for ETF holders. For one, you are hit with significant tax consequences of an ETF engaging in such a high rate of portfolio turnover. Additionally, arbitrage traders are able to take advantage of forced shifts in ETF positioning by buying the new additions and shorting the deletions. With GDXJ having such huge positions, it makes it an easy target for algo-trading shops.

For investors interested in gold juniors, unless you have a very small amount of capital, it's probably better for most people to buy four or five good junior miners within the industry rather than buying this increasingly defective ETF. If you ditch the ETF, the 0.52% expense ratio that you save gives you $52/year to cover trading costs on an investment of $10,000; that should be plenty for maintaining a small gold mining juniors basket of your own.

Zooming out, while we haven't hit the point where these specialty problems within passive investing spread to bigger funds, with current trends, we'll get there sooner or later. When buying an ETF, make sure that what you're buying isn't so large as to distort the underlying market it is attempting to track. I'd note this is also a concern in volatility, some energy, and some income ETFs at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.