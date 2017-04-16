Procter & Gamble: Expect Bigger Dividend Hikes Going Forward

PG stock is still too expensive for my liking, but if you're only here for the yield, it should work out alright.

PG has only raised the dividend by 1% and 3% over the past two years.

Procter & Gamble (PG) is a star performer among blue chip dividend growth investments. It hardly needs an introduction.

However, with its two rather diminutive dividend hikes of late, it's worth taking a look at the company's outlook more closely. Is the dividend growth machine permanently impaired, or is it simply undergoing short-term care and maintenance?

SA contributor Josh Arnold makes the first case with a recent article saying that PG's Tiny Dividend Raise Is The New Norm.

To paraphrase Arnold's argument, P&G is getting into increasing trouble here. It consistently raises its dividend, but it hasn't been able to grow free cash flow at a sufficient rate to keep up with the dividend hikes. In fact, FCF is pretty much flat since the Great Recession. Not surprisingly, P&G has sharply reduced its dividend growth rate to make up for the fact that it doesn't have much more cash flow to distribute:

Given P&G's persistently high valuation (a point Arnold and I agree 100% on), what's the appeal of buying the stock at a mere 3% yield if the dividend only barely keeps up with inflation? It's a good question.

P&G's Biggest Problem: The Strong Dollar

P&G is facing several headwinds, among them some stale brands, lack of growth opportunities, and increasing competition in some areas from generic competition.

However, the biggest problem - and one that's hit plenty of other US multinationals - is the incredibly strong US dollar. For American investors who rarely travel abroad, you don't really understand how strong the dollar is. For those of us living in emerging market countries, the spending power of our US dollars in our savings accounts has gone up 25-40% over the past couple years - and that's even after accounting for inflation.

The flip side of that, of course, is that when P&G sells to an emerging market, it generates 25-40% fewer revenues (in US dollars!) than it would have previously. I don't care how great your organic growth strategy is, it's hard to overcome that sort of headwind. Even other developed market currencies such as the euro, pound, and yen have really trailed off as compared with the US dollar in recent years.

At some point, this trend will reverse. And it may be sooner than expected; President Trump seems to have realized that an overly strong US dollar is counterproductive in accomplishing his economic goals. Combined with a recent slowdown in inflation which should cause the Fed to ease off the rate hike rhetoric, and you could see the US dollar take a decent dip.

Once the US dollar stops rising and trades back down - particularly against the especially battered emerging market currencies - you should see PG's free cash flow generation pick back up. The company's operating results look particularly weak because of currency translation effects, not because the underlying business is performing particularly badly.

For PG stock investors, it's far from all good news. The current global state of affairs has caused US stocks to become dramatically overvalued against foreign ones, in large part due to demand for US dollar-based assets. A decline in the US dollar and interest rate differentials is likely to close the valuation gap between US and foreign stocks significantly. Thus, it wouldn't be shocking to see a scenario where P&G earnings surge 25% over the next couple years as a weakening dollar supercharges earnings. However, the PE ratio would likely contract back to 18 or so, wiping out most of the advantage of the higher earnings.

Those higher earnings, even if they didn't support a higher stock price, would, however, allow for dividend growth to get back to 5%/year compounded at least. If you own P&G as a 3% bond alternative, with expectations of decent dividend hikes, I think you'll be satisfied with what happens here in coming years.

For me, 3% simply isn't a high enough starting yield for a company at this valuation and level of forward growth prospects. But I don't think you should prepare for 1-3% annual dividend hikes either, that's too pessimistic an outlook.

In Defense Of The Buyback

P&G appears to be struggling to find growth opportunities. If anything, its recent brand sales suggest the company can shrink to efficiency, rather than pursuing more growth. With interest rates this low (and seemingly set to go higher), there's no rush to de-lever the balance sheet either. Thus, the most plausible uses of free cash flow at this point are either buybacks or dividends.

For a long-term investor, buybacks are slightly preferable to dividends in general due to tax purposes. Sure, as Arnold notes, the high level of buybacks limits dividend growth in the short run. However, one commonly overlooked factor is that a buyback fuels dividend growth later.

When a company buys back stock, it permanently reduces its dividend obligation, allowing it to pay more to remaining shareholders without needing to generate more free cash flow.

A decade ago, P&G had 3.12 billion shares outstanding. Today, it has just 2.55 billion. That's a 670 million share reduction in P&G's total count. As you can imagine, 670 million shares of PG stock would pay a mean dividend - the company has reduced its dividend obligation by $1.85 billion/year due to the buyback.

Even if P&G's free cash flow merely stayed flat going forward (and it won't forever), it picks up more maneuvering room to raise the dividend as it buys out more and more of its previous stockholders. Despite P&G stock being consistently overvalued, it isn't especially overvalued lately as compared to recent times:

PG data by YCharts

In fact, it's trading less than 25% above its peak price from 2007. Management has had few chances to buy back stock at a dramatically cheaper PE ratio. Yet when cash is nearly free to borrow and they don't have better growth opportunities, what else should they do with the money? Given the situation, a buyback is a reasonable if not particularly compelling use of capital.

P&G's problem - if you want to call it that - is more that it's a mega-cap stock in an overvalued US market and that also is dealing with an overvalued US dollar. There's no great option here. But P&G is doing fine given the poor hand it has been dealt.

That said, nothing forces you to only buy US-based consumer products companies. If you want faster dividend growth, as I did, you could have purchased Unilever (UL) (UN) recently. Its stock (until the buyout rumors) was underperforming due to its weak currency, but that same weak currency caused its operating results to look better and support greater dividend growth than US-based competition. When the dollar goes back down, Unilever ADRs will go up in value due to currency effects, while PG stock will be held back by the falling dollar (even as its EPS finally goes up again). International diversification cures many ills related to currency fluctuations.

