Yield Hunting: How We Are Positioned Today

We give several positions that we are long that conform to our macro-thesis.

The slope of the yield curve is indicative of stress and uncertainty likely due to geopolitical events.

We no longer have the case of rising interest rates on the long-end while the Fed continues to raise the benchmark rate.

The market environment continues to evolve and has changed since the start of the year.

In our first article of 2017 ("Yield Hunting: How We Are Positioned Going Into 2017"), we discussed how we successfully positioned the portfolio last summer for rising interest rates. The strategy implemented in the summer of 2016, amid record low interest rates, was a three-legged stool approach. The stool consisted of positioning our Core Portfolio towards minimal interest rate risk via:

Hedge core fixed income

Floating rate securities

Limited duration

Since the start of July, the portfolio is up 14.4% compared to the S&P 500 being up 12.8%. The more comparable Barclay's US Aggregate Index is down 2.78%. The risk of the portfolio is 8.6% on price and 5.0% on NAV which compares to the S&P at 14.7%. Today, the yield is 7.43%.

Over the trailing year, our portfolio is up 21.4% compared to 14.21% for the S&P 500, again with similar risk attributes. The Sharpe Ratio (risk-adjusted returns) for our portfolio is 2.20 on price and a very high 3.80 on NAV. This compares to the S&P 500 at 0.70.

What We Expect For The Rest of 2017:

Our call that the 10-year rate would fall back to 2.25% was attained on Wednesday. We continue to believe that interest rates will have a hard time rising much more than they already have.

Economic growth remains stuck in the 2%-2.25% range. First-quarter GDP is expected to be around 1% which means full-year GDP will have a hard time reaching the coveted 2.5%-3%+ range.

Geopolitical uncertainty is increasing given the stress in the Middle East (Syria, Russia) and in the Far-East (North Korea, China). The VIX has until very recently been under-pricing risk.

The stock market has been stagnant now for two months as it consolidates the gains made since election day.

What We Are Telling Subscribers:

There is a constant battle between being short term and tactical versus staying the course and taking the volatility on the chin. The current geopolitical environment has been on the rise as euphoria gives way to reality and current events. The VIX index remains very low which we think is under-pricing the risks in the market, both political (lack of pro-growth policies out of Washington) and geopolitical (Syria, Russia, North Korea).

The upcoming French elections are likely to be more hype than actual problems for our markets. The chance of Le Pen winning is very small. More importantly, she will not have the power to change France's position in the EU without her party's control of parliament. Their parliamentary districts are more gerrymandered than here in the U.S. so overall probabilities of that *surprise* remain low.

We remain cautiously optimistic on US growth and are nearly 94% invested. Equities are likely to stagnate for most of the rest of the year, but we do think volatility will eventually increase.

Credit Risks: In our prior update, we noted that we were managing interest rate risk through our three-legged stool approach. While we continue to utilize that strategy, we have begun shifting towards a credit-risk mitigation strategy. Here our goal is to increase the overall quality of the portfolio by reducing commodity-related exposure.

In our prior update, we noted that we were managing interest rate risk through our three-legged stool approach. While we continue to utilize that strategy, we have begun shifting towards a credit-risk mitigation strategy. Here our goal is to increase the overall quality of the portfolio by reducing commodity-related exposure. The Trump Rally: The rally since election day has clearly stalled and the reflation trade has hit the pause button. A push towards the safety trade, which had dominated markets for the last several years, has been reignited. In our prior note, we stated, "the notion that inflation was suddenly going to appear due to the election of Mr. Trump was built on hope, not fundamentals." This narrative appears to be playing out.

The rally since election day has clearly stalled and the reflation trade has hit the pause button. A push towards the safety trade, which had dominated markets for the last several years, has been reignited. In our prior note, we stated, "the notion that inflation was suddenly going to appear due to the election of Mr. Trump was built on hope, not fundamentals." This narrative appears to be playing out. Oil: Oil continues to trade in a tight range between $47 and $55 per barrel. We do think the price will ultimately be driven to the downside and make a break for $40 due to the stronger dollar and increased production in the U.S. and OPEC - as countries begin cheating.

Oil continues to trade in a tight range between $47 and $55 per barrel. We do think the price will ultimately be driven to the downside and make a break for $40 due to the stronger dollar and increased production in the U.S. and OPEC - as countries begin cheating. Inflation: It remains our contention that inflation will be much more tame than many suggest. On April 14, Core CPI fell by 0.1% compared to an expectation of +0.3%. Retail sales fell another 0.2% in March, suggesting slowing economic growth in the first quarter. We do not see much higher rates of inflation in the near term.

It remains our contention that inflation will be much more tame than many suggest. On April 14, Core CPI fell by 0.1% compared to an expectation of +0.3%. Retail sales fell another 0.2% in March, suggesting slowing economic growth in the first quarter. We do not see much higher rates of inflation in the near term. US Dollar: The administration has been talking down the dollar in the hopes that they can make US exports more attractive. However, the natural tendency for the dollar remains to the upside given central bank activity, inflation at 2%, and still relatively stronger economic growth compared to the rest of the developed world.

The administration has been talking down the dollar in the hopes that they can make US exports more attractive. However, the natural tendency for the dollar remains to the upside given central bank activity, inflation at 2%, and still relatively stronger economic growth compared to the rest of the developed world. Interest Rates: We do think interest rates remain capped at the 2.60% area and that we will likely see another run towards that during the course of the year. Meanwhile, the Fed has been raising the short-term rate causing a flattening of the curve, which is negative for any type of lender.

Portfolio Moves And Positioning

While we are still employing the three-legged stool approach, we continue to shift away from it being the primary focus for our investment strategy. Rates have moved much higher since we implemented it and our forecast calls for a slowing or even complete stop of that rise. Instead, we are patiently awaiting opportunities which tend to arise every couple of months in certain sectors of the market.

Our goal is to assess the entire spectrum of risk and hunt for the best risk-adjusted opportunities. Today, that remains in areas of the REIT sectors, municipal closed-end funds, baby bonds and preferred stock.

1. REITs: While we are avoiding certain areas of the REIT market (namely data center, storage, industrial), other areas that have been beaten down remain interesting. For example, the death of retail or the mall has been a media narrative for some time. However, we believe this is over-hyped given that 93% of all shopping is still done in brick-and-mortar stores. Also, hotel REITs have been out of favor recently.

Ashford remains cheap due to transitory reasons and has plenty of cash flow coverage for the dividend. The recent hostile bid for FelCor is unlikely to go through, and once that happens, the shares are likely to rally.

2. Core Fixed Income: Last quarter, we highlighted PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI), a 9.3% yielding closed-end fund. It is a non-agency MBS fund with a solid yield and an interest rate swap hedge on higher rates. This month, we are presenting a multi-sector core holding.

TCW Strategic Income Fund (TSI) Yield 4.10%

The fund yields *just* 4.1% but that is because they've de-levered the portfolio in order to ratchet down their risk. In addition, the true NII yield is almost 5% as coverage was 120% at year-end. Tad Rivelle, manager of the second largest bond fund MetWest Total Return, has full discretion and tends to be highly tactical managing the funds based on the current risk environment.

3. Limited Duration: We recently highlighted two Prudential funds with very short durations and decent yields. We like the funds due to the small allocation to energy which tends to increase the volatility of the sector. The funds we like have a duration of 2.50 years with yields in the high single digits. Credit quality is focused on the highest ratings of non-investment grade securities.

Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:GHY) Yield 8.00%

4. Floating Rate: The sector has become rich and we did taper a couple of positions back. However, we still believe that compared to most high yield bonds, they have a favorable risk-reward. With Libor at 1.16%, the loans are now floating. However, many are being repriced on more favorable terms to the borrower. We remain vigilant on the sector with a watchful eye on energy exposure and NAV trends.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) Yield 7.03%

5. Other Individual Equities: Additionally, we continue to hunt among high-yielding equity securities as well as asymmetric opportunities within our equity booster portfolio. Our most recent call was Rent-A-Center (RCII) which we thought was oversold given the likelihood of a go-private transaction and the return of the founder as CEO. Another special situation call that we made at the same time has yet to play out, but we are confident it eventually will.

The Bottom Line

After a strong run following the elections, the equity markets have hit the pause button as investors digest the slew of geopolitical events. However, those events will likely subside faster than people expect, which we think will help support the market. Interest rates remain capped, but the slope of the yield curve has flattened materially in the last two months, likely on those political/geopolitical concerns.

We remain nearly fully invested, though we do have some dry powder to take advantage of any volatility in the closed-end fund market.

Lastly, please see our recent Marketplace Roundtable interview with Daniel Shvartsman. Thanks again to Daniel!

Note: To get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just click on the "follow" button next to my profile and choose the "real-time alerts" option.

Marketplace Service For Those Hunting For Yield

In April 2016, we launched our marketplace service Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Investing dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid the froth associated with most of the equity market. We encourage investors to utilize the free two-week trial in order to benefit from our yield opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies, and other niche areas. Our goal is to construct a "low-maintenance portfolio" with a yield in excess of 8% on a tax-equivalent basis with capital gain optionality. The core portfolio is now up 21.4% over the trailing year through April 13 and generates a high-single-digit yield, while taking approximately half the risk of the S&P 500 on price and one-third on NAV. For safe and reliable income streams, check out our unique marketplace service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AHT, PCI, TSLF, TSI, GHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned. The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.