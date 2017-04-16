Syntel: Lean Operator's Slowing Sales Are Destined To Reverse

Investment Thesis

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) provides IT outsourcing primarily to U.S. companies by using a large Indian workforce. The company enjoyed many years of rapid growth along with larger Indian IT outsourcers like Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY) and Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), but has recently seen its revenue decline for the first time ever. Top line performance was worse than competitors in 2016, leading investors to conclude that the company may not be as well positioned to address the evolving technology needs of customers, including investments in social media, mobile, and cloud offerings.

When Syntel reported Q416 results in February, management provided soft guidance for 2017, with revenue forecasted to be down 4.5% at the midpoint from 2016. The outlook was well below consensus expectations, and the stock has plummeted almost 30%, sending the shares to a 52-week low.

The company has a concentrated customer base, with its top 3 clients accounting for 48% of revenue. Although this introduces risk, Syntel is deeply embedded in the customers' operations. These major relationships have existed for over a decade. I believe Syntel coasted for several years on revenue growth from its biggest customers, while maintaining a very modest marketing budget. Those customers have recently trimmed spending, but the company's smaller clients did not pick up the slack. This has prompted management to increase the marketing budget for 2017. Additionally, U.S. financial and healthcare companies, which account for two-thirds of Syntel's sales, have slowed IT spending more than other industries over the past year. This should abate as regulatory uncertainty fades.

Syntel has industry-leading operating margins of 27%, which stems from its efficiency and frugality - but this penny pinching has likely been taken too far, resulting in lost sales. While the company may have underinvested in the R&D, M&A, and domestic workforce needed to fully address the burgeoning digital needs of customers, the 15% of revenue it derives from digital activities is not dramatically below peers that advertise this metric. Moreover, Syntel has experienced measurable success with its SyntBots automation platform, which is used by one-third of its customer base. The good news is that its strong margins mean it is operating from a position of strength and should be able to accelerate revenue growth back to the industry trend line with additional investments. The company's sales trajectory was comparable to peers until 2016, so Syntel should not be viewed as a chronic underperformer.

Some might believe an investment in Syntel is a risky bet against President Trump's agenda, since the company's fortunes depend on using foreign workers to perform services more cheaply than Americans. However, unlike in the hollowed-out American manufacturing sector, it is not difficult for those with technology experience to find high-paying jobs today. I believe concerns over possible impacts to IT outsourcing from an "America first" economic policy are overblown, as Syntel and its peers have several ways to address tighter legal immigration policies.

The stock is trading for 9.5x normalized free cash flow - half the multiple of the company's primary peers (Cognizant, Infosys, Wipro (NYSE:WIT), and Tata Consultancy (OTC:TTNQY)). Although Syntel's recent inferior revenue growth may justify some discount to the comp set, the 50% haircut that exists today is far too punitive given the business's attractive free cash generation. Upon the stock's initial drop last fall after Q316 earnings, insiders purchased more shares on the open market than at any point in Syntel's history. I think SYNT is worth $25 per share, equaling 14x expected free cash flow. The potential return is nearly 50%.

The Many Flavors of Outsourcing

Outsourcing comes in many shapes and sizes and has been a growth industry for well over a decade. Syntel could be viewed as a cross between a call center operator like Convergys (NYSE:CVG) and a customer care/billing software provider such as Amdocs (NYSE:DOX), but its margins are far superior to both. Syntel does not provide commoditized voice-based services, like Convergys. If an erroneous charge on your AT&T wireless bill prompts you to call customer support and you end up with foreign rep reading from a script, you may be dealing with a Convergys employee. This representative is probably using customer care and billing software created and maintained by Amdocs to examine the charge and explain its origin. On the other hand, if AT&T wanted to integrate DirecTV into its ERP system after the two companies merged, or if it wanted to equip its enterprise sales force with a custom mobile app to track customer interactions, it could hire a company like Syntel for the job.

Convergys is a pure play on labor cost arbitrage. It exists because there are large, educated, English-speaking populations in the Philippines and India that can perform basic customer service functions for a fraction of the cost of an American service rep. Amdocs is on the opposite end of the outsourcing spectrum from Convergys. It is a specialized software company that would likely still be thriving even if labor costs in India, Israel, and the U.S. were at parity.

Syntel's business model hinges on the cost advantage of using an Indian workforce (76% of billable employees); however, there is more value-added to the company's offering compared to a call center firm. Syntel hires employees with technical backgrounds that can code and work with leading software applications. They perform these services at a lower price than their U.S. counterparts. With that said, there also may not be enough U.S. citizens with these skills. Data indicates that the IT sector has one of the lowest unemployment rates of any industry, and that the projected demand for IT hires in the coming years will far outpace those graduating with college degrees in this field. Therefore, Syntel's reason for existing isn't just about lowering costs - it's also helping to address the supply/demand gap for technology jobs… at least that's the industry's position (plenty of vocal American IT workers feel differently).

Voice-based outsourcing firms like Convergys, TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC), and Sykes (NASDAQ:SYKE) and providers of billing and customer care systems like Amdocs and CSG Systems (NASDAQ:CSGS) all tend to have client concentration because they are mainly servicing Tier 1 communication companies with large market shares, like AT&T and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA). This is generally not the case with the larger IT outsourcers like Cognizant, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy, whose top customer is less than 5% of revenue. However, Syntel is much smaller than these companies, and is therefore considered to be a Tier 2 outsourcer. The company's leading customer relationships are of comparable size to the top relationships of its peers, but it has fewer of them, hence the greater customer concentration.

Syntel delivered mouth-watering operating margins of 27.1% over the trailing twelve months. In comparison, Convergys's TTM EBITA margin was 8.3%, while Amdocs' was 15.9%. While it's obvious why voice-based service providers like Convergys would have lower margins than Syntel, it's less clear why a high-value added supplier like Amdocs would show inferior profitability. I attribute Amdocs' lower margins versus Syntel to the concentrated nature of its addressable market. AT&T accounts for 34% of Amdocs' revenue, while Comcast, DISH, and Time Warner represent 49% of CSG Systems' revenue. Amdocs and CSG compete aggressively with not only each other but also against Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), and others to retain the limited number of marquee communications customer relationships. In comparison, IT outsourcers like Syntel, Infosys, and others service corporations in all sectors, ranging from financial companies to retailers. The projects they bid on are not "make or break" opportunities, so the bidding is less cutthroat. Additionally, the higher proportion of employees based in India also enhances IT outsourcing margins versus billing and customer care software providers.

Business Description

Syntel was founded in 1980 in Troy, Michigan. It originally was an IT staffing company that served auto manufacturers using employees based in Michigan. The firm went public in 1999. Management bills Syntel as the only U.S.-owned and operated company to have successfully transitioned from 100% onsite to offshore. In other words, Syntel used to work exclusively onsite in the U.S., but has adapted its delivery structure as offshore outsourcing became popular. The company characterizes itself as a global provider of digital transformation, IT, and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services to Global 2000 companies.

Knowledge process outsourcing is a clever marketing spin on business process outsourcing (BPO) to emphasize the more technical nature of Syntel's offering vis-à-vis a firm like Convergys. BPO is the transfer of business activities like HR or customer care to a third-party services provider. Syntel's solutions include digital modernization, social-mobile-analytics and cloud (SMAC) technologies, business intelligence, application development and maintenance, testing, ERP, IT infrastructure management, and business and technology consulting. If that list sounds like a bunch of nerdy gobbledygook, don't worry, I will be providing clearer examples later in the report.

Syntel's customers use outsourcing both for "Run the Business" services that feature standardized processes designed to reduce costs and "Change the Business" initiatives to drive growth and innovation. The company breaks its revenue down into 5 industry verticals: Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Insurance, Manufacturing, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom.

Banking and Financial Services

Syntel's most important industry vertical is Banking and Financial Services, which accounted for 49% of trailing revenue. Syntel serves companies providing banking, capital markets, cards and payments, investments, and transaction processing services. This vertical includes its top two customer relationships, American Express (NYSE:AXP) and State Street (NYSE:STT), which account for 22% and 14% of revenue respectively. Amex has been the company's largest customer since 2001, when it accounted for 18% of sales. State Street has been a greater than 10% customer since 2006. Revenue from customers in the vertical other than Amex and State Street represented ~13% of sales. Some of the functions Syntel assists with include card payments, consumer lending, reconciliations, fraud analysis, mobile banking, and compliance services. With Amex, Syntel is working on over 100 discrete projects across the organization under a Master Services Agreement.

The firm's KPO services to State Street (80% of total services to State Street) are provided through a joint venture where Syntel owns 49% but is entitled to all of the profits and losses. The JV is typically set for 5-year terms, and there are always many questions for management as to whether it will renew the term. The current agreement extends until September 30, 2020. State Street has the right to purchase Syntel's interest in the JV at an agreed upon formula price (not specified).

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Within the Healthcare and Life Sciences segment, Syntel serves healthcare payers, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies by helping to address regulatory requirements (e.g. Obamacare) and emerging industry trends such as Electronic Health Records. For life sciences firms, including Big Pharma, biotech, medical device firms, and others, Syntel's solutions aid in research, clinical development, manufacturing, supply chain, sales and marketing, and in handling regulatory and administrative functions.

Insurance

Global property and casualty insurers, insurance brokers, life insurers, and others utilize Syntel to improve the efficiency of policy administration, claims processing, and compliance reporting, in addition to enhancing marketing processes by using the cloud, social media, and mobile applications. Many insurers also seek to reduce expense ratios by outsourcing non-core operations.

Manufacturing

In the company's smallest vertical, it counts customers in a range of sub-sectors, including industrial products, aerospace and automotive manufacturing, and processors of raw materials, natural resources, and chemicals. These customers seek outsourcing to help further penetrate emerging markets, which involve more complex supply chains. Syntel also offers warranty management, dealer system integration, and product lifecycle management. The company does not currently provide a list of customers by vertical, but the last time it disclosed this information, in 2006, Daimler Chrysler, Freightliner, and Panasonic Automotive System were significant automotive customers.

Retail, Logistics, and Telecom

The Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segment is dominated by Syntel's relationship with Federal Express, which accounted for over 12% of the company's overall revenue and nearly three quarters of revenue for the segment. FedEx has driven more of the company's revenue growth than any other customer over the past 4 years, growing from less than $10 million of quarterly revenue in early 2013 to over $29 million in Q416; however, all of that growth occurred between early 2013 and early 2015. For logistics customers, Syntel assists with supply chain management, sales and operations planning, mobility, point-of-sale testing, and customer and retail store analytics. The company also serves retail customers such as supermarkets, department stores, and mass merchandisers and companies in the travel and hospitality industry including airlines, hotels, and restaurants. Although Syntel says it helps telecom customers transition to new network technology and improve customer service, it is a bit player in this space which is dominated by entrenched providers like Amdocs.

What Exactly Does Syntel Do?

The company's chairman has commented:"Most of Syntel's revenue comes from, what I would call, keeping the lights on kind of work... It would be things like ensuring custody on behalf of asset managers. It is ensuring that clearances for a securities trade are performed. It is ensuring claims processing and adjudication for life sciences companies or statement production for credit card companies."

Approximately two-thirds of the company's revenues are recurring from maintenance activities or KPO services. The non-recurring portion of the business is for development work, and management claims only one-third to half of that piece is discretionary. In other words, Syntel has good revenue visibility in the short run. Approximately 90% of revenue comes from the operating expense line of clients. Recently, Syntel's principal focus has been to help customers modernize back-end systems. It currently classifies its offerings as either Managed Services, Digital One, or KPO.

Managed Services include software applications development and maintenance, digital modernization testing, IT infrastructure, and cloud and migration services. These are mainly "Run the Business" services that help clients reduce costs by moving to "as-a-service" models. Application development and maintenance represents the historical core of the company's service offering - Syntel's employees create customized software to improve business efficiency, and then offer ongoing support for those applications. "Testing" services are a form of total quality management where customers use Syntel to perform tasks like ensuring that a new version of software won't conflict with existing systems (think mini-Y2K). The company's trademarked SyntBots platform delivers automation to enhance productivity.

A leading global credit rating agency enlisted Syntel to provide end-to-end testing for over 120 applications servicing complex rating systems. The applications had to be compliant with Dodd-Frank, and frequent changes in regulations required ongoing development and testing. A global logistics company (probably FedEx) hired Syntel to streamline the process of shipment number creation and tracking, so it used SyntBots to automate the shipment order process. The same company also had Syntel modernize its invoicing systems using Oracle EBS applications. Syntel developed a Check 21 solution for a Top 5 bank for the remote deposit of checks. It is processing $20 billion of checks annually. It helped a leading direct marketer of novelties and party supplies save 25% in its supply chain. An example of IT infrastructure could be Syntel helping a client migrate its legacy systems to a new ERP system. For manufacturers, the company tracks defects in product returns to improve product development. Syntel also helps facilitate the migration of customer technology from local hardware to the cloud and performs implementations of CRM solutions like Salesforce.

The Digital One offering provides consulting and implementation services built around enterprise architecture, data warehousing, and business intelligence, Enterprise Application Integration, social media, web and mobile applications, Big Data, analytics, and Internet of Things. These are frequently "Change the Business" initiatives and reflect shorter engagements than Managed Services. Digital offerings are often easier for the layperson to understand, are growing more quickly, and garner much more excitement than the boring managed services that keep systems humming along. Management says digital projects accounted for 15.8% of Syntel's revenue in Q416. In comparison, competitor Tata Consultancy said digital accounted for 16.8% of its revenue in the most recent quarter. For Cognizant, 23% of sales were digital. There does not appear to be a consistent definition of what is digital across the industry.

One of the U.S.'s largest insurance companies hired Syntel to use analytics to construct a model to predict the expected duration of a policy and identify attributes that influence premium payments. A home improvement retailer used the company's services to digitize its sales process using an iPad for paperless selling. A Big Box retailer used Syntel to track consumer spending in-store and online to use their unique profile to deliver a customized experience when they visit the stores or website. Syntel created a telematics device for insurance companies to track driving habits and help reduce rates for good drivers. A major credit card company wanted to provide location-based marketing to its customers, which was enabled by Syntel. Syntel is a preferred integration partner for Raytheon/Websense's SureView family of cybersecurity products.

Syntel's KPO service offerings encompass high value outsourced solutions to lower costs through technology, as opposed to low value, capital-intensive, or voice-based BPO services. The company focuses on the middle and back-office business processes of the transaction cycle in the capital markets, banking, healthcare, and insurance industries. State Street is the company's signature KPO relationship and likely accounts for three-quarters of its KPO revenue. Syntel offers brokerage operations, middle office reconciliation, transfer agency, fund accounting, performance and attribution, trade processing, compliance monitoring, corporate actions, custody reconciliation, hedge fund administration, and data management. For the healthcare industry, KPO services include records management, clinical data management, and claims solutions. Syntel's KPO insurance services include claims processing and policy administration.

While KPO services are significantly enhanced by the intelligent application of technology, there is also a recurring human element. Until 2013, the company used to break out its KPO gross margins, which ranged from 55% to 70%. Margins probably dropped after the company last renewed its deal with State Street. KPO margins trend higher than Syntel's overall margins because the entire business occurs offshore.

Competitors

The Indian IT export sector generates around $115 billion of revenues annually, according to NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Service Companies), the top Indian IT outsourcing industry trade organization. The sector accounts for over 5% of India's GDP and 30% of exports. Offshore IT services account for a mid-single digit percentage of the IT budgets of Global 1,000 companies, so there is room for growth.

NASSCOM ranks Syntel #7 on its list of IT service providers, although it acknowledges that "foreign" companies such as HP, Capgemini, and IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM) would have also been on the list if they specified their India-based revenues. Syntel's direct IT services competitors include large enterprises like Tata Consultancy, Infosys, Wipro, and Cognizant, and smaller firms such as Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU), which all use an integrated onsite/offshore delivery model like Syntel. Other competitors are large IT service providers such as Accenture (NYSE:ACN), EDS, and IBM. For KPO services, Syntel competes with offshore KPO vendors including Genpact (NYSE:G), HCL (OTC:HCTHY), Wipro, and WNS Holdings (NYSE:WNS), and with offshore captive units of client organizations.

(Source: NASSCOM Industry Rankings)

Most of Syntel's customers work with more than one service provider. Management says its clients use 3-5 vendors each. There are few barriers to entry in the company's markets, although it takes time to establish credibility with blue-chip customers, and it is not easy to reeducate new partners on the nuances of a company's IT systems. The business is sticky, which is why the customer mix only changes at a glacial pace.

Customers

In 2016, Syntel provided services to 137 customers across the U.S. and Europe. The company gets 10.5% of revenues from customers outside of North America. In any year, nearly all (99%) of its revenues come from existing customers. Syntel's management claims it rarely loses a client; they just go dormant. The company's top 10 customers accounted for 73% of trailing twelve-month revenue, with the top 3 at 48% of sales. American Express accounts for over $200 million of Syntel's revenue, and State Street and FedEx are both $100 million+ customers. Customers ranked 4-10 produce about $40 million apiece. Those ranked 11-30 are delivering an average of $5 million annually to Syntel.

With the exception of the multi-year State Street agreement, Syntel's engagements are usually 1-3 years in length. After a project is completed, the company typically begins a new project for the same customer. Syntel often juggles multiple projects for one customer simultaneously. It provides its services both on a fixed-price and time-and-materials basis. Fixed-price revenues from development and maintenance engagements represented 43% of total revenues in 2016.

Although I believe Syntel became a bit lazy with its outreach to smaller and midsize customers in the past few years, I am not suggesting the company's growth has been totally reliant on American Express, State Street, and FedEx. Since 2007, Syntel's customers besides Amex and State Street have grown just as fast as those top 2 customers (~190%). If you assume FedEx wasn't a customer at all in 2007 (it was too small to be disclosed) and include it with revenue from Amex and State Street, revenue from other Syntel customers still grew by 130% - not too shabby - and that's giving the company zero credit for the considerable efforts involved in growing its top 3 relationships.

Employees

The company has 23,011 full-time employees around the world and a billable headcount of 21,287, of which 81% is currently utilized. The billable headcount is down 7% from a year ago due to revenue reductions and Syntel's shift toward automation. The U.S. billable headcount is around 4,000, and Syntel has a few hundred worker bees in Europe and the Philippines.

A majority of the company's professional employees have a Bachelor's degree or higher in computer sciences, engineering, management, or finance. Syntel aggressively recruits new university graduates in India and further trains them to meet customer needs. The ratio between entry-level and experienced hires is 3:1. Management says Syntel does not recruit from prestigious Indian universities like IIT: " We've always taken the approach that we'd let the big guys recruit from the Ivy League and we'd be more happy to recruit from the Big Ten."

Wage costs in India are well below those in the U.S., but they increase much faster each year. The average employee in India probably makes about one-tenth as much as a U.S. counterpart, based on Glassdoor data I examined for Syntel and Infosys. A typical Systems Engineer working for Infosys in India can expect to make 432,229 rupees per year, which equals $6,681 USD at current exchange rates. Indian wages grew about 10% last year.

The negative margin impact from Indian wage growth has been offset by the depreciating rupee as well as a shift in the onsite/offshore mix. Over the course of an engagement, Syntel typically provides services onsite at the customer's location, offsite at its U.S. locations, and offshore at its Indian locations. In terms of billable headcount, Syntel delivers around 76% of its services from offshore centers. The company has global development centers in Pune, Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Chennai in India, as well as in Glasgow, Scotland; Krakow, Poland; and Manila, Philippines. In the U.S., Syntel's offsite development facilities are in Phoenix, Memphis, and Nashville. The Indian rupee has strengthened in recent months, which may create a headwind for IT margins until it can be reflected in customer pricing.

H-1B Visa Program

As of December 31, 2016, approximately three-quarters of Syntel's onsite billable headcount in the U.S. provided services under work visas. The H-1B visa program allows U.S. employers to temporarily employ foreign workers in specialty occupations for a duration of 3-6 years, during which time they often pursue permanent residency status (green card). Laws limit the number of annual H-1B visas to 85,000, which are awarded through a random lottery, although due to exemptions, the actual number usually exceeds 100,000. The New York Times and other organizations have noted the high proportion of H-1B visas received by firms that specialize in offshore outsourcing, like Syntel.

According to the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), the 7 Indian-based companies with the most H-1B petitions approved in 2015 received 13% of total petitions that year. These 14,610 individuals accounted for 0.009% of the U.S. labor force. Since H-1Bs can be extended for 6 years, this implies that around 1 out of every 1,500 full-time jobs in the U.S. is filled by someone on an H-1B visa from a top Indian IT firm. Other large visa users include Accenture, IBM, Deloitte, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and these multinationals have been taking an increasing share of visas in recent years. The BLS reported that unemployment in the tech sector was 2.9% in Q416, which is well below the overall unemployment rate of 4.7%.

The NFAP cites data from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) indicating that H-1B workers are paid comparably to U.S. workers in the same profession, when adjusted for location and experience. This is actually required by existing law. These findings undercut claims that H-1B visa holders perform jobs for lower wages than Americans. Undoubtedly, the offshore employees of outsourcers like Syntel cost far less than American IT workers, but there is limited evidence that onshore H-1B workers are significantly depressing wages for U.S. citizens.

Regardless of whether or not the H-1B program actually hurts Americans, the Trump administration has been vocal about reforming the program, so we have to consider the possibility that changes are coming. During his campaign, Trump's immigration policy called for higher H-1B wages (below).

After winning the election, President-elect Trump stated as part of his agenda for the first 100 days, "I will direct the Department of Labor to investigate all abuses of visa programs that undercut the American worker." There are currently several immigration bills with bipartisan support circulating in Congress, including the Protect and Grow American Jobs Act (H.R.170), the High-Skilled Integrity and Fairness Act of 2017 (H.R.670), and the H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act (S.2266). They all seek to amend the high-tech visa program to make it more difficult to hire foreign workers, either by raising the minimum annual wages paid to H-1B employees, changing from a lottery to a system where higher-paid positions receive priority, or prohibiting further visa issuances to employers who have a U.S. workforce where more than 50% are H-1B holders. The bills heavily favor U.S. technology companies like Microsoft, Google, and Apple, which hire H-1B workers but at higher average pay levels and who end up comprising a much smaller percentage of their workforce. This ulterior motive is probably why 2 of the bills are sponsored by representatives from California, home of Silicon Valley. On April 3rd, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) pledged increased scrutiny of the H-1B program through more site visits that will focus on outsourcers. This is the opening salvo from the Trump administration in what could be a contentious political battle.

Potential Changes to Visa Regulations

Increases in minimum H-1B wage levels. The goal would be to set minimum wage levels far enough above market so firms will be forced to hire locally in the U.S. This could have a rocky implementation, since wage levels differ based on the type of job, location, and years of experience the role requires. H-1B workers are often in more junior-level positions versus local hires, which magnifies the perceived pay disparity cited by the media.

The goal would be to set minimum wage levels far enough above market so firms will be forced to hire locally in the U.S. This could have a rocky implementation, since wage levels differ based on the type of job, location, and years of experience the role requires. H-1B workers are often in more junior-level positions versus local hires, which magnifies the perceived pay disparity cited by the media. Make it more difficult to procure H-1B visas. One bill seeks to deny any future issuance of visas to firms with more than 50% of U.S. employees already on visas. Others want to change the allotment system from the current random lottery to one where preference is given to employers paying higher wages or those who employ more U.S. STEM graduates.

One bill seeks to deny any future issuance of visas to firms with more than 50% of U.S. employees already on visas. Others want to change the allotment system from the current random lottery to one where preference is given to employers paying higher wages or those who employ more U.S. STEM graduates. Increases in fines and stricter governmental monitoring of the rules. The USCIS has already announced measures to this effect.

The USCIS has already announced measures to this effect. Clients reduce outsourcing because of perceived backlash. Indian IT firms claim some U.S. clients are asking about their exposure to visa workers, but have made no indications yet that they want to reduce outsourcing to manage public perceptions. Frankly, in lobbying against new rules, the IT services industry could have an ally in the substantial number of U.S. corporations that benefit from outsourcing.

Potential Remedies for Adverse Regulation

Indian IT firms could send more work offshore. Currently, around 20-30% of project headcount is onsite in the U.S. Sending more work to India and using teleconferencing would circumvent restrictions on visa issuance. Perversely, it would result in a worse outcome for the U.S., with fewer jobs created and taxes paid.

Currently, around 20-30% of project headcount is onsite in the U.S. Sending more work to India and using teleconferencing would circumvent restrictions on visa issuance. Perversely, it would result in a worse outcome for the U.S., with fewer jobs created and taxes paid. Increase local hiring. Those proposing H-1B legislation are hoping it results in more Americans filling IT jobs. Most research indicates that H-1B wage levels are already comparable to local wages. If legislation raises these minimums to uneconomic levels, the IT companies will hire U.S. residents instead. While this could benefit IT wages, it also ends up raising the cost of the service. The major Indian firms already recruit in the U.S., but they have limited relationships with U.S. universities. They all plan to increase local hiring.

Those proposing H-1B legislation are hoping it results in more Americans filling IT jobs. Most research indicates that H-1B wage levels are already comparable to local wages. If legislation raises these minimums to uneconomic levels, the IT companies will hire U.S. residents instead. While this could benefit IT wages, it also ends up raising the cost of the service. The major Indian firms already recruit in the U.S., but they have limited relationships with U.S. universities. They all plan to increase local hiring. Automate more. Most service providers are investing in automation technology. If the government artificially raises the price of labor, labor becomes easier to replace with machines and software.

Most service providers are investing in automation technology. If the government artificially raises the price of labor, labor becomes easier to replace with machines and software. Pass along higher costs. IT outsourcers may be able to increase prices to offset higher expenses, but they have to deal with competition from large U.S. companies which may be less affected by the changes, like Accenture and IBM. These firms also have many U.S. workers on visas who hail from India, but since they comprise a smaller proportion of total employees, they may be able to escape some of the new rules.

IT outsourcers may be able to increase prices to offset higher expenses, but they have to deal with competition from large U.S. companies which may be less affected by the changes, like Accenture and IBM. These firms also have many U.S. workers on visas who hail from India, but since they comprise a smaller proportion of total employees, they may be able to escape some of the new rules. Hire fewer "exempt" workers, and instead, strictly follow requirements to hire Americans first and not displace U.S. citizens. Not all of the bills mandate higher wages - they just force companies to pay higher wages if they haven't met other H-1B requirements. An "exempt" H-1B non-immigrant either receives $60,000 in annual wages or has a master's degree or higher in the intended area of employment. Employing exempt H-1B workers relieves employers from their obligation to hire Americans first. The Department of Labor's website confirms that H-1B dependent employers (more than 15% of workforce in the U.S. is on visa) must take steps to recruit U.S. workers first. H-1B workers must be paid the higher of the prevailing wage for the job in the geographic area or the employer's actual in-house wage for similar workers (Source 1, Source 2, Source 3).

Material changes to the H-1B program require Congressional approval. Less than 4% of bills become laws, but President Trump is a strong advocate for H-1B visa reform, and Republicans have a majority in the House and Senate. This increases the likelihood of something happening. On the other hand, Senator Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Paul Ryan both appear supportive of the H-1B program. In 2015, Senator Schumer said it was a "myth that the H-1B visa program takes jobs away from Americans," and apparently most Democrats agreed. Last year, Rep. Ryan stated, "I think we should give visas based on what the economy needs so that we're making sure that [illegal immigrant] people aren't taking jobs that Americans can take, that Americans can fill... then after we do that... we're still going to need [more foreign] people in this country."

Syntel's management was questioned about visa issues as far back as 2012:

<Q - Puneet Jain>: Right. And how are your clients responding to high rejection rates of visas? <A - Bharat Desai>: They're not thrilled about it but they recognize the risks and I think one of the ways that - if this continues, a natural response from companies is going to be, we'll just do the work offshore. So we'll use tools like video conferencing, telepresence to make the teams, to make sure the teams work seamlessly. And I for one, am very confident it can be done. If you look at our KPO work, it is 100% offshore and it's absolutely world class operation. So, there's no doubt in my mind it can be done. I think customers just need to be prepared and adjust to the fact that, that might be the new way for them - new operating model for them. There will be constraints with time zones et cetera but those are all things we'll have to learn to manage.

NASSCOM issued a report in September 2015, titled "Contributions of India's Tech Industry to the U.S. Economy." The report touted India's investments into the U.S. economy and cited jobs supported (410,000) and taxes paid by Indian firms. It said that U.S. tech sector unemployment is half of the national average, and that the U.S. will have a shortage of 455,000 computer professionals by 2022 (945k jobs and 500k domestic supply).

NASSCOM's analysis claimed that the Indian tech industry pays equivalent wages to U.S. nationals. As a matter of fact, the total costs of hiring visa holders is actually greater than U.S. nationals because of the incremental expenses associated with securing visas, travel, etc. The report also stated that 10 of the top 15 technology firms in India are U.S.-owned. While I'm sure the figures were distorted to maximize what the U.S. derives from its trade relationship with India, it's clear that IT outsourcers have a powerful lobbying organization behind them in NASSCOM.

The stock prices of most Indian outsourcers have underperformed the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Sensex since the election. This could be due to fears over changes in the H-1B visa program.

Financials

Syntel's functional currency is the U.S. dollar, and it receives the vast majority of revenues in dollars. Approximately 35% of the company's costs are in Indian rupees, down from 50% a few years ago. The shift toward digital services has required more onsite help, which mainly occurs in the U.S. According to the company's 10-K, cost of sales are 26% denominated in rupees, while SG&A is 80% rupee-based. In terms of billable headcount, 76% of employees are in India. This demonstrates how much less an employee located in India is paid relative to one based in the U.S. (including Indians in the U.S. on visas). Although SG&A includes client-facing sales and marketing employees who work in the U.S., a much greater portion of SG&A expenses is for finance and HR functions. Those are overwhelmingly based in India.

Over the past 5 years, the outsourcing industry has benefited from the depreciating Indian rupee, which has helped lower labor expenses in U.S. dollar terms. Conversely, as the rupee appreciates, margins are pressured. Historically, there has been a 4-to-1 impact for appreciation or depreciation in the rupee and changes in Syntel's operating margin. The rupee has appreciated 4% from the average level of 2016, suggesting a ~1% EBIT margin headwind for the company. Over longer periods of time, outsourcers reflect currency changes in their pricing to clients.

Syntel significantly increased sales and earnings from its inception through 2015. The company felt a brief slowdown after the 2008 credit crisis. Despite lots of drama at the time for American Express, the company's largest customer, Syntel never experienced a sequential decline in rolling twelve month revenues from Amex until the end of 2013. Management said at the time that Syntel's business was more affected by credit card transaction volumes than financial issues facing the parent. Syntel didn't have exposure to Bear Stearns or Lehman. Post-housing bubble, the outsourcing market continued to grow rapidly as the U.S. economy recovered.

The company's growth has materially slowed over the past 18 months. There are a few reasons, including disruption from competitor M&A, a major cost-cutting initiative by Syntel's biggest customer, and overall pressure in the two sectors where Syntel has the most exposure. In late 2014, competitor Cognizant Technology acquired TriZetto, which had historically been a long-term partner of Syntel's for healthcare projects. Additionally, Syntel has not seen collective growth from its top 3 customers for the past two quarters.

Costco's break with American Express probably didn't help matters, and Amex has relinquished additional market share beyond Costco. Amex spent 6% less on Professional Services in 2016 than 2015, in line with Syntel's revenue reduction from this customer. Syntel's Amex revenue has actually held up better than Amex's overall spending on Professional Services over the past 3 years. Amex expects further savings in 2017, which is probably partly contributing to Syntel's weak forecast for the year.

I asked the company why it shouldn't be able to keep up with industry growth, given that it's one-tenth the size of most of its public comps. The response was that Syntel is not trying to be all things to all people. Instead, it has specialized in certain areas like Banking & Finance and Healthcare in order to compete against much larger companies. These industries, accounting for 65% of revenue, have been more challenged than other areas like Retail, Manufacturing, and Telecom. Banking spending has been negatively impacted by record low interest rates. There is hope that higher rates, lower taxes, and deregulation, if they come to fruition, could improve sentiment and lead to higher IT investment by the companies in this sector. Similarly, several large healthcare companies have temporarily restrained IT expenses due to large mergers that were pending approval (Aetna (NYSE:AER)-Humana (NYSE:HUM), Cigna (NYSE:CIG)-Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)) and, more recently, uncertainty over the fate of the Affordable Care Act.

For years, Syntel's growth trajectory matched that of its peers. However, the confluence of recent issues has led to an unfavorable divergence between the company and the rest of the industry. Infosys and Tata's annual growth rates are shown alongside Syntel's below. Those firms were selected because they have mostly avoided acquisitions, like Syntel, so the growth shown is organic in nature. Although Syntel is underperforming, in 2017 the overall IT services market is expected to produce the slowest growth rate since the recession, based on forecasts from competitors and projections from NASSCOM. Nevertheless, IT outsourcing is still an expanding industry, with mid-to-high single digit expected revenue growth going forward.

Syntel's operating margins are affected by wage increases, currency changes, and utilization. The firm's 26% adjusted EBIT margins exceed all other outsourcers. Said management, "We clearly run our business efficiently." Management used to target offshore utilization between 60% and 80%. Above 80%, they felt growth became constrained. Offshore utilization is 77.7% currently, while onshore utilization is 92.2%. In prior periods of slowing growth, like 2009, Syntel experienced huge jumps in its margins, due to higher utilization and less wage pressure.

Operating margins have contracted since 2013, even as the company experienced a currency tailwind. Syntel's management claims it has invested the currency windfall into beefing up the company's intellectual property (i.e., digital investments). Analysts have asked if there is pricing pressure for legacy services, based on comments from larger competitors. Syntel's management has maintained that pricing is stable and aided by the company's investments in its software automation technology, SyntBots, which it believes provides the company with a competitive advantage. The industry is undergoing a structural shift toward digital offerings.

Arguably, some of Syntel's recent growth issues are related to its margin discipline. Its gross margins are comparable to most other industry participants, while its operating expenses are extremely lean. Gross margins have fallen over the past few years due to higher headcount and salary increases which were not fully offset by the depreciating rupee. Each 1% increase in the offshore vs. onsite mix lifts margins by 25 basis points. With customers increasingly seeking digital expertise, Syntel and others have seen a rise in the percentage of onsite labor, which pressures margins.

The company includes transaction gains and losses in its SG&A expenses. As a result of the generally depreciating rupee, it has typically reported foreign exchange gains that lower SG&A expenses (the company accrues salary expenses to pay its Indian employees, but by the time it disburses cash, the U.S. dollar value of the payments is less than the previously accrued amounts). Adjusting for these items, opex is around 12% of revenue. This is half the level of Cognizant and Virtusa, and is even better than that of Infosys, a company that is 10x Syntel's size by revenue.

Syntel operates with a culture of thrift, which is tied to its high insider ownership (>60%). In the past, management said it targeted 19-20% operating margins alongside 20% top line growth. It was very comfortable with lower margins resulting from business investments to drive revenue. Syntel's SG&A was almost 20% of revenue in 2007, fell below 13% by 2013, and has stayed down there. Management was trying to maximize profitability, which worked for a while, but it appears to have caught up to the company. Fortunately, this problem is addressable, and management's 2017 guidance reflects more resources dedicated to generating new business. I believe the combination of higher marketing spending and increased investments in digital opportunities will help reverse revenue trends. Moreover, exogenous factors like American Express or healthcare industry M&A are transitory, and their resolution should also remove recent headwinds for Syntel.

With that said, I don't want to ignore the possible impact of new regulations on the IT outsourcing industry. Currently, IT services companies are not modeling changes to U.S. visa regulations in their forward margin guidance beyond incremental planned onsite hiring. As of the last disclosure, 3,387 IT professionals representing 14.7% of Syntel's workforce provided services under visas and work permits. Subtracting those employed outside of the U.S. leaves an estimated 2,925 employees on visas in the U.S.

Let's say Congress passes a law requiring a minimum salary of $100,000 for all new H-1B visa petitions (this is the most common figure proposed). Syntel currently pays about $70,000 in salary to new visa holders. A $30,000 increase in salary for all of its U.S. visa holders would equal an $88 million increase in expenses. In my opinion, this is an aggressive estimate (it's likely to be lower, if at all), since it assumes every employee with an H-1B makes the entry-level wage. It also ignores the fact that a reasonable number of visas are L-1s, not H-1Bs. Several years ago, when the company reported the split of H-1Bs and L-1s, the L-1s represented one-quarter to one-third of the total. It's unclear whether L-1s would be equally affected by any new laws.

Syntel could raise prices by 9.5% to offset the impact of an $88 million lift to expenses. I'm not saying customers would like it, but it doesn't seem like a crazy proposition. Outsourcing would still result in meaningful savings to corporations if it cost 10% more. This analysis also ignores other potential mitigating actions, like moving more work offshore. Furthermore, if Syntel is forced to pay artificially high wages to foreigners on H-1B visas, it may hire more Americans. Presumably, there would be upward wage pressure for citizens, since other outsourcers would be drawing from the same limited pool, but wages could still shake out below $100,000 per person, since Americans performing similar jobs to H-1B recipients are currently making around $70,000. Lastly, it's unclear whether Congress can actually pass a bill on H-1Bs.

Capital Allocation

Syntel has produced a significant amount of free cash flow over the past 10 years. The firm's 2011 free cash flow was reduced by above-average capex spending as Syntel built out a new development center in India. Free cash flow in 2016 was negative because the company repatriated all of its offshore cash ($1.03 billion) to fund a $15 per share special dividend to shareholders in October. The repatriation resulted in a large tax bill, which lowered cash from operations. As a result of this corporate action, Syntel went from having $900 million of net cash to having $375 million of net debt as of September 30, 2016. The company has a $300 million term loan and a $200 million revolving credit facility with a current interest rate of 2%. It has $100 million in cash and short-term investments.

Syntel hasn't made an acquisition this century. This approach contrasts with its peers and is one reason why the company's advertised growth rates can appear less than those of competitors. Syntel's growth is all organic. I can appreciate the capital discipline. It used to pay a small regular quarterly dividend, but discontinued it in 2012. Before the monster dividend in 2016, the firm last paid a special dividend in 2012 ($106 million). Prior to that, special dividends were not uncommon.

High dividend distribution rates are typical in the Indian IT services sector, but Syntel has returned more than 100% of its cash flow to shareholders. Over the past 10 years, the company has generated $1.05 billion in free cash flow and paid out $1.46 billion of dividends, leading to debt on its balance sheet. Infosys, Tata Consultancy, and Wipro have also paid out significant dividends, whereas Cognizant has used the largest portion of its cash flow for acquisitions.

Management

The company's founder and co-chairman is Bharat Desai. Mr. Desai owns 61% of Syntel's stock and still routinely participates in sell-side conferences on the company's behalf. He stepped down as CEO in early 2009. Mr. Desai is much more involved than your typical chairman.

Desai's replacement, Keshav Murugesh, lasted for about one year in the top slot before departing to run WNS Holdings, a BPO company. Murugesh was replaced by Prashant Ranade, who served as CEO from 2010 to 2014 and is now co-chairman of Syntel. Nitin Rakesh was appointed CEO of Syntel in April 2014 and previously served as president - Americas, Business Development and Nearshoring Center. Before that, Mr. Rakesh was CEO of a financial services company, and prior to that, he developed Syntel's KPO practice. Rakesh stepped down from the CEO role in November 2016 to lead Mphasis, another IT services provider. He was replaced on an interim basis by Rakesh Khanna, who was Syntel's COO and has been with the firm since 2005.

Syntel's CFO is Anil Agrawal. He has been with the company since 2001 and was appointed acting CFO in November 2015 and official CFO in October 2016. Most of the company's senior executives were promoted internally. Of the 17 executive officers listed in the 10-K, only 2 appear to not be Indian - the General Counsel and Head of North American Sales. This wasn't the case 15 years ago, when Syntel performed more work onsite.

Executive pay seems low, but most of the executives are based in India, even though the company is headquartered in Michigan. Senior executives are typically given a 7-figure stock award when they are promoted to their role, but other than that, compensation is below what American executives make. The CEO collected $678k in total cash compensation in 2015 ($311k salary) plus received another $379k in stock. Total comp for the CEO of Cognizant was around $11 million, although Cognizant is about 11x the size of Syntel. Syntel's acting CFO earned a $117k salary, a $9k bonus, and $225k in stock awards in 2015. That steely-eyed fella (below) is based in Mumbai. The General Counsel, one of the few non-Indian execs, has the highest salary among all principal executive officers ($331k). He works out of the U.S. Syntel's relatively high executive turnover is probably tied to pay and the fact that Chairman Desai maintains a tight grip on the company.

The offshore location of Syntel's finance department may make the company more susceptible to financial fraud. However, Syntel just paid a billion dollar dividend, so its cash was real. The Indian outsourcing industry is familiar with scandal. In 2009, Satyam Computer Services admitted it had falsified its financials and that 94% of cash on the books did not exist. At the time, PwC was Satyam's auditor, and PwC's India-based affiliates were charged with fraud.

Syntel's auditor is Crowe Horwath, which isn't a Big 4 firm but does perform audit work for many other U.S. and foreign public companies, with an emphasis on small banks, financial companies, and biotechs. Examples of its U.S. clients include GrubHub and Globalstar. Apparently Crowe Horwath does have standards, as they declined to stand for reappointment at kefir producer Lifeway Foods in 2015. Syntel's audit fees for 2015 were very low at $494k. Once again, I believe this is a case of management going for the least expensive reasonable option.

Valuation

Management has guided for 2017 revenue between $900 and $945 million, with an operating margin of 24-26%. Projected EPS is $1.75-2.00. Management's comments indicate that Q1 top line results will show a similar year-over-year drop to Q4, with slow and steady improvement in subsequent quarters. There is a normal seasonal sequential decline from Q4 to Q1. I'm going to assume the midpoint of the sales forecast and the low end of margin guidance, given recent currency headwinds and my view that Syntel needs to step up its marketing spending. Syntel's tax rate will be in the mid-20%'s range. The company benefits from tax incentives from hiring employees in India. It needs to invest about $0.18 for each $1.00 of revenue growth. The resulting free cash flow is $150 million.

I value Syntel at $25.00 per share using a 14x free cash flow multiple compared to average trailing peer multiples of ~20x. I expect the company's 2017 free cash generation to add almost $2 per share to the valuation.

Elliott Management took an activist stake in Cognizant last year and pushed the firm to begin paying dividends, buy back stock, and improve margins. While there's not an opportunity for activism at Syntel due to insider control, it wouldn't surprise me if Chairman Desai eventually decided to sell the business. The ongoing extraction of cash through special dividends makes Desai very much like a private equity firm. Speaking of insiders, Syntel's senior leadership purchased almost $700k in shares on the open market at prices below $20 per share after Q316 earnings. These were the first open market insider purchase in 6 years. Four directors, Syntel's new interim CEO, CFO, and chief counsel participated in the buys.

The stock offers nearly a 50% potential return. Management's frugality may have cost Syntel revenue, so the company will face the dual challenges of reviving growth and dealing with industry headwinds from visa reforms. Management has begun to take action to improve the company's revenue trends, and there are multiple ways to address any legislative action relating to visas. There is little evidence that Syntel has lost its ability to effectively serve its blue-chip client base, since most of the factors depressing growth can be explained by unique circumstances that are likely to diminish (e.g., Amex cost savings, healthcare spending pause due to M&A, etc.).

Syntel is a good, cash-generative business. The stock is selling for a double-digit yield on expected free cash flow (twice the yield of comps), insiders are investing their modest paychecks into company stock for the first time in years, and sentiment on the company's competitive position is overly negative in light of success on the digital front with the SyntBots automation platform. Long SYNT.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYNT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.