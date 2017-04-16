ConocoPhillips: On A Path To Becoming A 'True Independent'

Without access to the industry's leading-edge sweet spots – which were scarce in COP's portfolio - competing in natural gas is a recipe for weak returns.

While a spike in natural gas prices could make the divestitures look under-priced, the divestitures appear to make financial and operational sense.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has delivered on its promise to monetize significant North American natural gas assets. Two weeks ago, COP announced the sale of its massive legacy acreage and production in the Deep Basin in Western Canada (excluding the Blueberry Montney acreage). The divestiture was part of a larger package, in which non-operated SAGD assets were of course the most significant component. However, it would be a mistake to underestimate the value of the natural gas assets sold.

Last week, COP announced the result of its San Juan sale process. The assets went to Hilcorp San Juan, an operator funded by private equity firm Hilcorp Energy in partnership with The Carlyle Group, for up to $3.0 billion of total proceeds. The consideration is comprised of $2.7 billion in cash and a contingent payment of up to $300 million. The contingency covers a six-year period beginning 1/1/2018 and is generated if the average Henry Hub price during a specific month exceeds $3.20/MMBtu.

San Juan was by far the largest contributor to COP's natural gas production in Lower 48 (accounting for roughly half of the total volume) and the only large natural gas-driven operation. The asset includes significant conventional gas production, which yields approximately 20% natural gas liquids, as well as the majority of the company's U.S. coalbed methane production.

The following are the asset's key metrics:

Approximately 1.3 million net acres of oil and gas leases held by production, including approximately 900,000 net unconventional acres of lease rights.

Full-year 2016 production from the assets was 584 MMcf/d of natural gas and 27,000 b/d of liquids.

According to COP's press release, cash from operating activities was $0.2 billion in 2016 (reflecting poor natural gas and NGL pricing during the year - average NYMEX price for 2016 was $2.46/MMBtu).

According to reports, full-year 2017 production is expected to be ~115,000 Boe/d, consisting of 80% natural gas and 20% NGLs.

Year-end 2016 proved reserves were 600 million Boe.

Based on COP's investor presentation, the assets are expected to generate ~$0.3 billion in 2017 (the slide below).

Transaction Valuation

Based on these metrics, I estimate that COP is receiving an ~8x multiple of 2017E EBITDA for the assets, using strip pricing.

Using "simpleton's" terminology, the transaction is "dilutive" to COP's multiple of 2017E EBITDA that is implied by the company's current stock price. However, the transaction is likely "accretive" on 2018-and-beyond, using strip pricing. At the same time, the company materially improves the company's liquidity and helps to improve the overall credit profile (although the credit quality is ultimately a function of the company's balance sheet strategy, not the amount of assets sold).

In terms of the price received, I view it as being as good as one could reasonably expect in the current oil price environment. It is important to take in consideration that COP is selling a mature asset with a moderate, but persistent production decline trajectory. As such, it is also an asset characterized by a relatively high (and increasing) operating cost.

A case can be made that the traditional dry gas plays in the San Juan Basin (conventional and CBM) or the Mancos unconventional play are not competitive with Marcellus Core, or even areas like Haynesville Core and Pinedale, on the cost of supply. As a result, it is difficult to think of this asset as offering significant "new money" upside on the natural gas side.

On the crude oil side, future potential may be non-trivial. The Gallup/Mancos is perhaps the most notable play that has been tested by several operators. However, somewhat higher crude oil prices are likely required to attract exploration and development capital.

While the asset's relatively shallow decline profile predicates a higher multiple of cash flow, its near-term competitiveness - as compared to the nation's most prolific plays - is debatable. As a result, it was natural to expect that bidders would be reluctant to pay much above the M&A value of the existing production. In my interpretation, Hilcorp's bid in fact gives the asset some value credit for anticipated operational optimization and cost reductions. The large acreage position held by production is likely also playing some role, albeit likely only a modest one.

Claims by some journalists and even respected sell-side analysts that COP received a poor price in the transaction (as well as claims that Cenovus overpaid massively for COP's assets in Canada) are without merit, in my view.

Hilcorp has certainly acquired an intriguing long-term option on high oil prices, but it is difficult to think of this option as the primary value factor.

To understand that the price received in the San Juan sale is quite respectable, it is sufficient to look at the following graph (and take in consideration that the auction was competitive).

No Tax Leakage

COP indicated that the net book value of the assets being sold was approximately $5.9 billion as of year-end 2016, including ~$2.8 billion of acquisition-related step-up basis. This data point has very little relevance to the question whether the price received by ConocoPhillips was attractive or not (a trap that some journalists fall into on occasion). However, the implication of the high book value is positive: no tax leakage.

Strategic Implications

First, I must comment that the San Juan divestiture is immaterial to ConocoPhillips, representing roughly 5% of the company's estimated EBITDA in 2017. Optically, however, it reveals that not all the "flowing Boe's" were equally valuable in ConocoPhillips' portfolio. While the two latest divestitures generated just $16 billion in proceeds, COP's 2017 production estimate went down by 400 Boe/d, or slightly over one-quarter.

While one may debate whether value is being lost by selling massive legacy assets for the price close to that of the existing production, ConocoPhillips does not have much of a choice.

First, the company must reduce leverage. Excessive leverage has impacted the stock price and resulted in the company not being able to sustain its dividend or weather the down cycle the same way its better capitalized peers could. Some sacrifices are inevitable.

Second, 17 operating areas in the portfolio is an indication of an unfocused asset strategy, even for a Super-Independent. By narrowing its portfolio focus, ConocoPhillips should be able to reduce overheads, improve accountability throughout the organization and accelerated the development of its priority assets.

Divestitures are an inevitability created by the legacy of a former mini-major. Value-creating or not, additional asset sales are to be expected, in my view, and, in the long run, should be a positive for the stock.

