One Man's Junk Is Another Man's ETF

Read this and decide whether what you see in the charts is "healthy" or "toxic".

I'm going to tell you something that amuses me about this platform.

So ostensibly, readers want writers to take a position so the "crowd" can debate the relative merits of that position in a dispassionate manner via the comments section.

That's how it's supposed to work - in theory.

In reality, it doesn't work like that. Or at least not on a lot of my posts. Instead, what you get when the author takes a position is a whole lot of tomato throwing from one side of the peanut gallery and a whole lot of "hear! hear!" from the other side. So on net, you get nothing.

Which is fine (I guess). It just never occurred to me that there are three things you don't talk about if you want a polite, measured discussion. I thought there were only two: politics and religion.

On this platform, you can add a third: investing. And that's kind of weird, right? I mean generally speaking, you only see people get fired up when they walk into a discussion they didn't expect. You know, like everyone is sitting around having some Manhattans and suddenly someone brings up politics. But on this platform it's like people click on articles and are surprised that the writer is talking about investments. It's like: "Hey! Wait a minute. You can't just talk about investing and get away with it!" It's as though readers are continually shocked that articles are about finance.

Well, sometimes I grow weary of that. So here, I'm going to give you the setup, excerpt some analysis, show you some charts, and then let you battle amongst yourselves free from any dire predictions of my own.

As you're well aware, there are some shenanigans afoot in the high yield market. See, some folks got together a long time ago and decided it was a good idea to create vehicles that democratize access to junk bonds.

To be sure, it's unclear why anyone thought that was a good idea in the first place. It's difficult to imagine what the conversation must have been like. Maybe something like this:

"How about we create ETFs so everyone can gain exposure to sub-investment grade credit?"

"Well, we could, but that creates a horrific liquidity mismatch where the illusion of intraday trading is set against a very thin market for the actual bonds."

"Yeah, but what could go wrong?"

"Hmmm. Everyone could want to sell at once in which case we'd have to try and unload the underlying junk into an illiquid, not to mention falling, secondary corporate credit market. So that's one thing."

"True. But let's do it anyway."

"Ok."

As I pointed out on Friday, attempts to explain away the inherent problem outlined satirically in those bullet points sound a lot more like obfuscation than they do like honest attempts at analysis. Citing these two charts as evidence of liquidity is just about the most patently absurd proposition I've ever heard:

(Goldman)

The argument there is basically this: junk bond ETF flows have become more volatile, but the difference between the ETF's price and the net asset value of the underlying bond portfolio has been well-behaved, so that must mean there's more liquidity.

Of course, that's not what that means. It just means exactly what the charts show. Namely that so far, these vehicles have withstood volatile flows without suffering a technical breakdown. Obviously, that proves nothing because the question is this: what happens in a technical breakdown?

So that's the setup. Now, let me highlight a couple of excerpts from Goldman and show you a few charts.

Simply put: ETF flows are pushing around (via returns) and distorting (via relative returns broken out by capital structure) the junk bond market. And I'm not entirely sure that's a good thing given that it is by no means clear that everyone who owns these ETFs is cut out to be a junk bond trader.

Here's a bit from Goldman (note: this may seem like a long quote, but I actually went through a whole lot of trouble to condense what was originally a very, very lengthy note):

We examine the relationship between weekly ETF flows and the weekly performance of the IG and HY markets. Exhibits 8 and 9 take this into perspective and plot weekly IG spread changes and HY total returns vs. weekly IG and HY ETF net flows as percentages of their respective assets under management. The solid lines in each Exhibit represent the regression lines over various subsample periods since 2010. The scatter plots shown in Exhibits 8 to 11 highlight interesting differences between the IG and HY markets. In IG, the correlation between weekly changes in spreads and the weekly net flows as a percentage of the assets under management is weak, regardless of the sample period (Exhibit 8). By contrast, the correlation between flows and performance is stronger in the HY market (Exhibit 9). The stronger correlation between flows and performance in the HY market is also visible for mutual funds (see Exhibits 10 and 11). One way to account for the possibility that the strong correlation shown in Exhibits 9 and 11 reflects omitted variables that would move flows and returns in the same direction is to examine the relationship between returns and flows after controlling for coincident changes in overall market sentiment. We do this by estimating a regression of weekly HY total returns on ETF and mutual fund flows in addition to controls for "risk appetite" that include the weekly return on the S&P 500 and WTI prices. Overall, our analysis shows that while HY ETF flows are not the primary drivers of HY total returns, they nonetheless do explain some portion of HY total returns even after accounting for broader risk sentiment. One of the frequently encountered narratives among market participants is the notion that ETF flows, and passive investment vehicles more generally, are important drivers of the relative performance of large vs. small capital structures. Two key arguments are typically used to back this claim. First, ETFs are meant to provide investors with exposure to rule-based HY bond indices, and therefore tend to heavily own large and often overleveraged capital structures. As a consequence, large ETF inflows create more demand for bonds issued by large capital structures vs. those issued by smaller capital structures. The second arguments pertains to the composition of HY bond indices which has turned increasingly skewed towards large capital structures. This compositional change should, in theory at least, amplify the impact of ETF flows on the performance of large capital structures. Exhibit 14 plots the cumulative total return of our size factor vs. cumulative flows into HY ETFs and mutual funds, respectively. The verdict from Exhibits 14 is that over the past two years, the relative performance of large capital structures vs. smaller ones has been co-moving with cumulative ETF inflows. In addition to having an impact the cross-section of HY bond returns, another widespread belief among market participants is that the higher volatility of ETF flows since mid-2014 coupled with the higher market share of large capital structures (again see Exhibit 4 and 13) have stimulated the turnover on bonds issued by large capital structures relative to those issued by smaller capital structures. We investigate this hypothesis using the bond constituents of the iBoxx HY index. We bucket bonds into various quartiles based on the issuer's capital structure size and estimate the average daily turnover. Exhibit 15 plots the difference in the average daily turnover on these two portfolios alongside our estimates of the volatility of weekly flows. The key takeaway here is that, since mid-2014, the average daily turnover on large capital structures has notably increased relative to smaller capital structures. The increase appears to have coincided with the uptick in the ETF flow volatility.

In the interest of keeping my promise regarding not saying anything too controversial and thereby contributing to some kind of free-for-all mudslinging comment competition, I will instead simply leave you with a very common sense read of that and then leave it to readers to debate.

What all of the above certainly seems to suggest is that investors in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) and the SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) are collectively moving the market they think they're passively tracking. On top of that, they're distorting it because ETF flows disproportionately impact large capital structures.

If you think too hard about that, it quickly becomes something of a mind bender. That is, "well, of course flows move markets." So to a certain extent, you could say we aren't saying much here.

But if you want to go that route, then you have to ask yourself this: then why are we not seeing the same thing going on in investment grade (see the scatterplots above)?

Talk amongst yourselves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.