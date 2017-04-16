PNC Financial: When Do You Buy This 6.2% Capital Return Bank?

In all, PNC currently returns 6.2% to the investor, and EPS growth will allow this to approach 7% two years out.

It's been interesting to see the comments on Seeking Alpha made in reaction to the early round of 1Q17 results from U.S. banks. We've certainly got a market with forecasts of recession mingling with optimism that the Trump trade will re-emerge once the great man has done whatever he has to do in the meantime.

One theme we've seen, exemplified by JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), is buoyant capital markets results that have compensated for soft domestic mortgage banking fee revenue. And along the same lines, Citigroup (NYSE:C) achieved a similar offset with growth in its emerging market divisions. This reminds investors that capital markets divisions are not always a source of disappointment and revenue diversity has value. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) showed the mortgage weakness too, but did post steady growth in net interest income of over 5%, confirming an important sector theme, NII growth, is underway.

PNC's (NYSE:PNC) results put the bank on course to achieving my bottom line forecast for 2017 of $4.35B and leaves investors looking at a 6.2% total shareholder return (comprising dividends of 2% and the rest in buybacks). This means the 2018 forecast of $4.6B is still in play as well unless you wish to bet on a poor economic scenario by then. Entry here would be at a 2018 PE of 11.4x EPS, and the shareholder return would be closer to 6.5%.

No question, there was some weakness in residential mortgage fees in the linked quarter. But Y/Y there was actually a recovery from 1Q'16 and PNC's Non II mix had more going for it than mortgage banking. See the chart below, from the 1Q17 presentation of the company.

Company Data

Let's not get distracted by quarterly moves in individual Non II components (as fascinating as these are). Still, it's important to note the departure from the Y/Y narrative that bank bears are favoring in this respect. PNC is right in the pocket with the operating leverage gains expected by the bulls. Here's an indexed Y/Y comparison of cost and revenue trends with 1Q16.

The balance sheet is a long slow grind at PNC. It's up, but slowly. This pace of growth leaves the bank more dependent on margin expansion to fuel NII growth.

Company data

There's some evidence that PNC is getting higher NIM now:

Company Data

This is a 3% improvement in the NIM over one quarter. PNC is measuring NIM here over average interest earning assets. The yield on interest earning assets is clearly up, to 3.22% from 3.15% a year ago, but I note that the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities by PNC is also up, from .55% TO .62%. The cost of interest bearing deposits (IBD) hasn't gone up as much, so I would expect PNC to tilt funding more towards IBD. Are we going to see some price competition on the liability side for the sector now? This is a risk factor to monitor closely; however, PNC remains of the view that higher fed funds will equal a higher NIM and I would gravitate there myself for now.

Cost of credit remains very low at 10 bps and currently isn't a factor for the stock. With real rates still very low, I don't see a marked step up in credit costs without a marked slowdown in the economy. The core picture then is one of steadily improving operating profit in this name through 2017-18.

The sedate growth in risk weighted assets at PNC means it generates a lot of free cash and returns most of this to investors. I think PNC could think about a higher dividend distribution as of right now, the company is on 1.3x BV, for ROE of 9.5%. I think ROE goes to ~10.4% by 2018, warranting a higher P/B. But this isn't a particularly strong driver of value. Perhaps investors should stick out their hands for the cash. How does a 6.2% dividend yield sound for a very steady bank with good income diversity and a strong balance sheet?

Conclusion

PNC can easily return you double digits through its capital return and bottom line growth, which in terms of core items should be around 6%-8% as NIM improves. The stock is moving in line with the sector, but should be relatively defensive if people become seriously worried about asset impairment. Outside its energy exposures, its lower asset growth means it should have lower elasticity to the downside in that scenario.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, WFC, C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.