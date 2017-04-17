Dip Buyers Anonymous

If I cook you coq au vin, will you try dip buyer's anonymous for me? Just once.

The smartest guy on Wall Street says it's time to stop buying the dips.

One time, I tried AA.

And I don't mean that like "one time I tried to learn to play the saxophone" (also true).

I mean literally I went one time.

My motivation was simple. The Heisenberg crowd will recall that I once dated an eccentric red head who was something of a Francophile.

Well, she had been working on her cooking skills and at one point had become quite adept at making coq au vin. But she would only put the effort in on special occasions. One day she promised to make it for me if I would attend an AA meeting. That was all the motivation I needed.

I liked the meeting just fine. The problem was, the meeting didn't like me very much. I made the mistake of pointing out that when you force alcoholics to "admit they have no control," you absolve them of responsibility. That is, if I "have no control," then it's by definition not my fault if I drink. The admission of no control is, by extension, its own enabler.

They didn't like that logic - at all.

Whatever. I got my coq au vin.

Well, what's happened in markets is that central banks have essentially become an enabler for the now ubiquitous "buy-the-dip" mentality. It's not your fault you keep buying stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) and other risk assets. You have no control. Central banks are in the driver's seat and as long as they're driving asset prices higher, you're officially absolved of any responsibility for irresponsible buying.

Here's a great chart from BofAML that shows you how the Fed and the ECB have actively suppressed volatility in credit markets (more here):

(BofAML)

That's irrefutable, but I don't expect most people to see it that way.

Anyway, the problem now is that central banks are pulling back. The Fed is raising rates and talking about letting the balance sheet roll off and the ECB is formulating its own exit strategy (let's just leave the BoJ out of this because there's no telling if they will ever take their foot off the proverbial pedal).

Fortunately, you can argue both sides of the coin at the moment if you're looking for reasons to stay long risk. That is, if the central bank "put" is indeed on its way out, then that must mean the global economy and inflation expectations are firming up - so "buy, buy, buy."

Alternatively, if the "hard" data reality doesn't end up catching up to the "soft" data euphoria, well then central banks will step back in - again, "buy, buy, buy."

What you can't account for, however, is geopolitical land mines. Those fall into the "tail risk" category. Which presents a problem. And as you're well aware, geopolitics is the topic du jour (to extend the French references) between North Korea, Syria, and deteriorating relations between Washington and Moscow.

Make no mistake, the jitters are readily apparent.

In the week through April 5, investors yanked $14.5 billion from US equity funds - that was the largest outflow in 82 weeks. Here's a chart (note: this consolidates US flows with other developed market flows, so you won't see the full $14.5 billion as there were offsetting inflows to other markets):

(Deutsche Bank)

As Deutsche Bank notes, "the notable shift out of US equities and back into bonds started three weeks ago with the US administration's failed attempt to push healthcare reform through Congress, persisted with the subsequent doubts over tax reform and fiscal spending plans, but accelerated last week on the back of the rollover in US macro surprises."

(Deutsche Bank)

So, now the question becomes: "should you buy the dips?"

The answer, according to the "smartest guy on the Street" (JPMorgan's quant wizard Marko Kolanovic) is "no." And the reason why you shouldn't is simple: geopolitics. Here's an excerpt from Kolanovic's latest:

Clients are now asking us if it is still our view that every dip needs to be bought. We think that would not be prudent over the next two to three weeks given the recent geopolitical developments and related tail risks. These geopolitical risks are primarily related to an escalation of tensions with Russia and North Korea, and the upcoming French elections. Before the US elections, Trump campaigned on a platform focused on domestic issues (jobs, taxes, manufacturing). Following the failure of the ACA repeal and immigration bills, focus has unexpectedly shifted to foreign policy. Strikes on Syria, shortly followed by the dispatching of Carrier Strike Group 1 to North Korea, took many by surprise. These geopolitical developments create tail risks for equities as well as for the Trump administration's domestic agenda.

There's a lot more to the note, but in the interest of brevity, I'll leave it at that.

Kolanovic also notes that volatility is increasing even as investors persist in their dip-buying habit:

(JPMorgan)

So that's something else to be cognizant of.

At the end of the day, it would probably be wise to factor everything said above in when considering whether your penchant for dip-buying might soon get you into trouble.

Especially if the economic data continues to roll over (see Friday's CPI print) and central banks decide not to immediately come to the rescue with the "don't worry, we're here" rhetoric.

The "tipping point [in economic data] could be magnified more especially when the central bank driven QE-put has reached its peak last month," BofAML wrote earlier this week, adding that "from here onwards we see the QE-put tailwind to become less supportive."

If I promise to cook you coq au vin, will you consider trying "dip-buyers anonymous"?

Just once. For me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.