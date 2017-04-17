AMD Is Going Down

The stock will be victim to a prevailing macroeconomic climate as it transitions into a downturn as the overall semiconductor segment weakens.

AMD Arrives At Tipping Point

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has arrived at a tipping point. Out of a confluence of fundamental and technical factors, the stock will experience a marked decline. Structurally, this decline has already begun. Investors with trade equity should consider making an exit. Traders may contemplate taking a short when an entry with reduced risk presents itself upon an interim correction in the newly established downtrend.

To consider why this downturn in AMD stock has developed, it is in part a generic result of macroeconomic factors. The stock market has begun a downturn. Tech is a bellwether of the overall market. AMD, which has shown share price performance of -9.82% in the last month, is thus a victim to the prevailing economic climate as it transitions into decline.

Exemplifying the economic downturn, the semiconductor and semiconductor equipment sector has struggled in the last three months with regard to share price performance, as it reflects downward forces operating on the overall economy.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Closes Below the 50-Day Moving Average

With particular regard to AMD, the stock has not made a new high since February 28, 2017, and has twice closed below its 50-day moving average since January 17, 2017. This metric is a widely used trigger to initiate sell orders in automated trading systems, and automated trading systems account for approximately 80% of all stock trades.

(Source: Nasdaq)

The most recent of these closes below the 50-day moving average was on April 10, 2017. AMD's share price performance in the last 30 days has fallen relative to its peers. Also, the company's relative valuation places it as a speculative play, or overvalued, while the relative valuations of Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), AMD's main competitors, may be said to be higher probability value and safety plays respectively.

The market reaction to the long-awaited launch of Ryzen 7 on March 2, 2017, has been a relevant element in AMD's waning stock price. After two years of cultivated anticipation, described by AnandTech as a "whipped frenzy," AMD's first 14nm FinFET CPU was rolled out.

Reality Rarely Equals Cultivated Expectation

In most compute areas, Ryzen proved to deliver performance that was only previously available from Intel at double the cost. In gaming, however, its performance is more ordinary and does not attain the levels of Intel's higher-specification Broadwell E and Kaby Lake processors.

Perhaps epitomizing the belief that cultivated expectation is rarely equaled in the arrival of reality, AMD stock has fallen continually in the six weeks since Ryzen's launch. Further, since the launch, sale of AMD stock by insiders has considerably outweighed purchases by insiders.

Upon announcement of AMD's acquisition of wireless VR IP and key engineering capability from Nitero on April 10, 2017, the stock closed below its 50-day moving average for the second time in three months to indicate the market's lack of enthusiasm for that strategy. Revenue payoff from the Nitero IP acquisition is years away, with little evidence that VR will become a widely embraced technology within a 5-year time frame.

Recent Downward Pressure Amplified

Amplifying recent downward pressure on AMD, after great gains in trade equity since December 2015, many holders and portfolio managers have been satisfied to exit upon first hint of a downturn in order to book large profits. A Goldman Sachs downgrade of the stock to Sell may have added impetus to this process.

AMD has announced it will report 1Q 2017 results on May 1, 2017, after the close of market. Additionally, the company has two further potential catalysts on the horizon: its annual shareholder meeting on April 26 and its Analyst Day on May 16.

With these dates perhaps producing inflection points, and with historical support at around the $12.35 level, it is possible the share price may rise again before ultimately falling substantially further. If this is the case, traders wishing to take a short will be provided with low-risk entry points.

Conclusions

AMD stock has entered a downturn created by a combination of macroeconomic and market factors. These include a stock market correction, weakening of the entire semiconductor sector, and selling, firstly in the face of the launch of Ryzen 7 and subsequently upon AMD's acquisition of Nitero's VR IP.

An important technical Sell metric has been triggered twice, and portfolio managers have looked to exit to book large profits accumulated in the last 16 months, further fueling the downward inclination of the stock.

As these considerations are still largely unreflected in share price, and as the downturn in AMD stock is anticipated to be substantial, traders may await an interim correction in the newly developing downtrend to enter a profitable short at asymmetrically low risk.

Elsewhere on Seeking Alpha:

To follow this author and receive immediate alerts upon publication of future articles by this author, please click on the "Follow" button at the top of this page next to the author's name and icon, and then select "Real Time Alerts."

To improve mobile viewing, select "Request Desktop Site" in your browser.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.