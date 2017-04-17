Church & Dwight: A Great Company. But Is It A Good Value?

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) is a consumer staples business offering household, personal care and specialty products. It's most recognizable brand is Arm & Hammer, especially the baking soda that sits in most refrigerators. But there is much, much more to this company. Another contributor on Seeking Alpha did a great job describing the products, markets and the company at this link. The article is a worthwhile read.

You have probably heard of the 80/20 rule, where 80 percent of sales and profits come from 20 percent of company brands or customers. In the case of Church & Dwight, the rule is more like 80/10 with 80 percent coming from its top ten brands.

The company tends to grow in three ways: organic growth of existing products in established markets (think expanding market share); acquisitions of smaller companies/products with high growth potential (one of many examples is OxiClean); and international expansion.

In the latter case of international expansion the company has plenty of room to grow since it derives only about 16 percent of total sales from this part of the business. The other good news is that it currently faces a far smaller hit to earnings from currency translations compared to its much larger competitors, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Unilever (NYSE:UL), and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL). PG, for example, is more than 22 times the size of CHD (revenue) and 18 times by market capitalization. CHD tends to trade at a premium on a P/E or market cap multiple basis. It deserves the higher value, in my opinion.

Its competitors are going through a period of declining sales while CHD is still churning out growth. This is not merely a shift in market share in favor of CHD, it is also a result in changes to consumer purchasing behaviors. Physical retail sales are in decline, both in developed economies and emerging markets. Personal care products being bought online is growing. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is meeting with several consumer staples companies to encourage them to sell directly to customers online, cutting out the need for brick and mortar retail.

I would expect Amazon to pressure companies to lower prices and squeeze margins. There is concern that this could benefit larger competitors like PG relative to CHD. I disagree. The PG business model relies much more heavily on marketing than for CHD. Church & Dwight is a lower cost provider of similar products and I believe this could work to its advantage if it decides to move more sales online.

The other two things I believe to be advantages for the company is that its customers are very loyal and it has less to lose in terms of relationships with major retailers than do its competitors. Church & Dwight already commands far less shelf space than do Procter & Gamble or Colgate-Palmolive. Those competitors may be very hesitant to shift sales away from brick and mortar retail where they already have advantages. Church & Dwight is in a favorable position, it seems to me.

If its competitors move more product sales to online, CHD could improve its relationships with retailers and gain market share. Or, if its competitors decide to hold back in order to maintain those preferential retail relationships, CHD could exploit their absence online. I like the smaller, more nimble, company here because it can wait and see what its competitors do and move in whichever direction offers the greatest benefit. It can also compete in emerging markets online to grow market share internationally.

Major companies generally make major commitments that are difficult to change. Church & Dwight has, I believe, far more flexibility in this regard to test market an online strategy without causing permanent damage to its existing business. More to the point, it can make major changes in strategy more quickly if things start to go in the wrong direction. Direct sales online of everything imaginable is coming and will continue to be a major disruptive force for retail as well as other industries.

People who conduct purchases online are far more susceptible to online advertising, which can be done at a fraction of the cost of traditional print and media ads. This significantly reduces the advantages currently held by major competitors since the deep pockets matter far less. I like the odds of a Church & Dwight being able to leverage change and disruption to its advantage over the coming years and decades.

So, now that you understand a little about why I like the company relative to competitors I should also mention why I like the consumer staples category. Virtually everything that Church & Dwight sells is of a one-time use nature, be it baking soda in the refrigerator that needs to be replaced a few times a year to condoms, toothpaste, laundry detergent, cleansers, kitty litter, pain relief, hair products, vitamins or pregnancy tests. People use its products and buy more.

There is also brand loyalty and the relatively low cost of each product. People find a brand they like and usually stick with it for years. Because cost is low there is practically no decision-making process involved. When a competitor makes a mistake (like having to recall millions of units of a product) it becomes a big story plastered all over the press and then Church & Dwight can offer an alternative, usually at a better value. Once it attracts a new customer it usually has that customer for life. This is a great business model and management executes at a very high level.

So, you now know why I think Church & Dwight is a great company. How about the dividend? It is low at a yield of 1.5 percent. This would normally be lower than I consider but we need to look at the dividend growth rate before dismissing it off hand.

The company has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years, including the recently announced increase of seven percent, and has paid a dividend every year for 116 years. That is an enviable record and show a commitment by management to consistently reward shareholders.

Over the last ten years the dividend has increased by an annual compound rate of 27 percent. The company got religion in terms of increasing the payout ratio during the Great Recession and initiated several double-digit increases beginning in 2009. The rate of increase first fell below ten percent in 2015. Over the last five years the rate has averaged 9.6 percent. Management has determined that a 40 percent payout ratio is the target to be maintained. So, from here on out increases will be dependent upon actual growth in earnings available to shareholders and cash flow.

While I believe that CHD will likely grow faster than its competitors I do not think it will return to double-digit growth. However, I do expect high single digit growth to be sustainable for a very long time. Of course, if CHD finds a way to increase market share at a faster rate due to online direct sales I could be underestimating the prospects of the company. That is still speculative in nature so, even though I believe the company to be well positioned, I will wait to see how things progress before updating my estimates.

Five years hence I expect CHD to pay a dividend of about $1; that would result in an annual compound rate of increase of about 8.3 percent. This is below the historical average but above the most recent year's rate of increase. That means that in five years an investment at today's price of $49.80/share would yield two percent. Extending that rate out to ten year results in a yield on initial investment of three percent. After twenty years that yield would be 6.7 percent on the initial investment. That is certainly better than a bond, especially when one considers the potential appreciation over that same period.

But is Church & Dwight a good value?

Finding value require patience, and lots of it. You will find that theme in many of my articles.

I use three methods to value a company: the DDM (dividend discount model), the simple P/E (price/earnings) relative to the historic PE and the Friedrich method using the FROIC (free cash flow return on invested capital).

My DDM valuation works out to be $40.34 per share. I use the growth rate of 8.3 percent and my required rate of return is ten percent. The formula is as follows: Value = current dividend / required rate of return - expected rate of growth [$0.76 / (10% - 8.3%)] = $40.03.

If we look at the historical P/E (price to earnings) ratio over the past five years it appears to be skewed upward to me, averaging about 25.2. However, if we go back to the ten years prior to 2012 to calculate the average P/E we find it to be a more normal 18.

The big variant between the two time periods is the interest rate environment. Lower interest rates tend to support higher multiple valuations. So, the average of 25.2 may seem reasonable today. But interest rates (and inflation) will not remain this low forever. If we are trying to determine a value for a company to be bought and held over the long term we should consider the possible/probable changes that will occur over the next five to ten years or more.

Interest rates may not return to the levels prior to the financial crisis of 2008-09 for some time, but eventually rates will increase, however gradual the trend may be. Inflation is likely to rear its ugly head again in the future. However, I do not expect inflation to get much above three percent for at least another five years. Assuming my expectations are correct (always a big if for any analyst), I think that an average P/E of 20 represents a reasonable long-term multiple expectation. Using an expected P/E ratio of 20 results in a current value of $35.60. I use several online tools as a check of my work, one of which is Old School Value. OSV calculates a value of $45.63 using its EBIT multiple model (very similar to a historical P/E multiple) but it assumes that the last five years is normal.

OSV also produces a valuation based upon the DCF (discounted cash flows) model of $31.99 per share. Another tool I use is AskFriedrich.com. Friedrich uses a slightly different approach to the DCF. It penalizes companies that carry more debt than desired using an algorithmic formula in the process. I have included a table (we call it a datafile) below for CHD that shows the estimated value of $33.14 per share.

Since Church & Dwight generally trades at a premium to its peers I would consider buying shares under $40, if the price drops that far. That would produce a dividend yield of 1.9 percent at the time of investment and to an 8.3 percent yield on investment after 20 years. The expected total of dividends collected over that time would amount to approximately $34.50 per share. This calculation does not include reinvesting dividends which would increase the amount to more than the original investment. And, of course, it also does not include the appreciation that would be expected either.

If the company continues to be managed consistently (it has since been around since 1846) over that period one could expect the share price to be about $165, or more than four time the original $40 investment. It would still yield only about two percent at that time, but a shareholder who bought it at $40 might not care.

Mycroft performed a 60-year back test of the DJIA from 1950-2009 is based upon the premise that using the free cash flow ratio to identify value can produce market-beating results.

The back test mentioned above demonstrated that if one can purchase a company whose shares are selling for 15 or less times its price-to-free-cash flow ratio that the probability of success will dramatically increase in most cases.

We use the price to free cash flow ratio to determine whether a stock is priced as a bargain (15 or less time free cash flow). And we use what we call FROIC (free cash flow return on invested capital) to determine if the company operates consistently at a high level. When the FROIC is above 20 percent we consider that to be excellent.

What the FROIC ratio does is tell us how much forward free cash flow the company is generating on Main Street (operations) relative to how much total capital it has employed. So, if a company invests $100 in total capital on Main Street and generates $20 in forward free cash flow, it therefore has a FROIC of 20%. When the FROIC is above 20 percent we consider that to be excellent (see legend).

Church & Dwight datafile:

In the table above you will find the Price to Free Cash flow labeled "Price to Bernhard/Buffett." At 26.8 it is too high for consideration at current levels. CHD has a FROIC ratio of 19 percent which is very good. We rate it as a strong "HOLD." The key is to find stocks that have both ratios at levels that are considered good or excellent and selling at a valuation that is reasonable.

We recently performed a similar assessment of the S&P 500 Index components and aggregated the results as a weighted average. The final results for the S&P 500 Index are:

FROIC = 12%

Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF = 38.34

The index is doing fine (but not great) in terms of FROIC but it is extremely overvalued based upon the price to free cash flow ratio. We consider anything over 30 to be overvalued. At 38.34 the ratio suggests that the Index, taken as a whole, is 28 percent above the level at which we consider as overvalued. That is not 28 percent above fair value, but above a level where we would consider selling.

Conclusion

It is my belief that free cash flow analysis is the ultimate tool when analyzing companies, and my hope is that you may consider adding these ratios to your own investor tool box in order to help you in your own due diligence. If you would like to see a detailed breakdown of the ratios with explanations for each, please consider my previous article on Procter & Gamble.

If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below and don't forget to hit the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of this article. We are now able to analyze indices and will begin the process of analyzing ETFs, Mutual Funds and certain popular portfolios managed by gurus of the investment world. That effort will, of course, be in addition to providing analysis on individual stocks.

For those who would like to learn more about my investment philosophy please consider reading " How I Created My Own Portfolio Over a Lifetime."

