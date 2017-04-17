US Foods Announces Preliminary First-Quarter Results

The 90-day lock-up period will be ending from the company's recently closed secondary offering; the company's sponsors currently own approximately 57 percent of the total shares outstanding.

Net income is expected to come in substantially higher; adjusted net income and diluted EPS are estimated to grow by 100 and 85 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be below the 7-10 percent midyear estimate, but preliminary estimates are within the reduced guidance range expected in the first quarter.

US Foods announced that the company expects its net sales to increase by 3.5 percent; this is a three percent premium to average analyst current estimates.

It is always nerve-racking when one of the companies you own announces preliminary quarterly performance estimates prior to the official date. Just this past week, Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) did this, and preliminary results were much lower than previously guided. This led to a -17.5 percent stock price decline days after the announcement.

US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) provided a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing while the market was closed this past Friday, announcing preliminary first quarter 2017 results. My feel from this announcement is cautiously positive. But the more pressing issue over the next few weeks is the recently filed S-1 preliminary prospectus. This document is an indication that US Foods sponsors will be selling a portion of their owned stock in the company.

As of today, US Foods is controlled by investment funds associated with or designated by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (CD&R) and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., L.P. (NYSE:KKR). These investment funds own approximately 125 million of US Foods 221 million shares outstanding - approximately 57 percent. This past January, a secondary public offering of 41.4 million shares of common stock by these investment funds was closed for a cool $1.1 billion.

Some investors may remember that prior to this, these investment funds were paid a dividend upwards of $625 million, and debt was taken on by US Foods in order to perform the payout. The secondary offering price was at $26 per share, US Foods currently trades at $27.38. CD&R and KKR have three times the number of shares owned currently. With close to $2 billion already earned, it is likely that these investment funds will get an overall payout close to or above $5 billion in the near-future.

For long-term investors in US Foods, there is a risk associated with these near-term stock liquidation possibilities. The perception of the majority shareholders selling a substantial amount of stock will likely be taken negatively by the market. Given this, investors are best suited focusing on the magnitude of the next sale, which will occur in the next few weeks to one month. The 90-day lock-up period is set to expire towards the end of April, from the secondary offering completed in January.

The current S-1 prospectus is preliminary and does not yet disclose the number of shares that will be sold. Personally, I would be a proponent of CD&R and KKR getting out entirely. A similar occurrence took place with The WhiteWave Foods Company (NYSE:WWAV). I am not drawing a parallel between the two for stock performance afterward, but I would much rather have institutional majority ownership, or management ownership as both will be more focused on the long-term picture.

Nonetheless, in the event there is any substantial selling pressure (which will likely be influenced by the number of shares sold), long-term investors may wish to consider getting in and/or averaging existing positions. Aside from the upcoming earnings announcement, this event will be highly important.

US Foods also filed a Form 8-K with the SEC this past week, disclosing the company's estimated preliminary first quarter results. For investors, the key information provided included net sales, net income and adjusted EBITDA. Previously, management has provided a slide depicting how net income is calculated to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income. Similar information has also been provided in the filed document.

For US Foods top-line, the company has estimated to grow net sales by 3.5 percent. This amount is three percent greater what analysts were looking for as of last week. Case volume growth is anticipated to grow greater than four percent, a marginal acceleration from the previous two quarters.

For net income, US Foods provided a range between $24 to $26 million, a substantial improvement form the $13 million earned last year. The company also provided a range of $213 to $216 million for adjusted EBITDA.

The performance for adjusted EBITDA is only estimated to improve by five to 6.4 percent. Some investors may be familiar with US Foods midyear objective of adjusted EBITDA growth between seven to 10 percent. However, during last quarter's conference call, management did guide that the first quarter's range of growth would be lower by 200-basis points (bps).

Average analyst estimates, as of this past week, were looking for $0.18 per share. In order to get at US Foods adjusted net income, investors must take adjusted EBITDA and subtract out the company's interest expense, net, income tax provision and depreciation and amortization expense. All adjustments are included in the adjusted EBITDA, so removing EBITDA adjustments is the only step.

As stated, this information was provided in the Form 8-K filing. By taking the low-point adjusted EBITDA and subtracting the EBITDA adjustments, we get an adjusted net income at $57 million. I am not clear whether US Foods will be buying back any stock, conservatively, I would assume 221 million diluted shares. This would put the company at $0.26 per share, a greater than 40 percent premium from average analyst estimates. Taking the high-end range for adjusted net income would yield an immaterial result.

A three percent net sales beat of around $170 million and a 40-percent or greater diluted EPS beat both sound like great results to justify a higher stock price move. However, the impending stock sale by US Foods majority shareholders, and the uncertainty surrounding managements guidance remain.

The sustained performance in case volume is no surprise as retail sales for food services and drinking places were at or above four percent during both January and March. Based on these circumstances, I am cautiously optimistic on US Foods. And I am highly interested in how the selling shareholder events will unfold. I would think it prudent to digest the earnings report and await the number of shares to be sold by the investment funds before taking action on US Foods.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUBG, USFD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.