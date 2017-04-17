Deutsche Post DHL Group - It's Time To Go Long, As The Company Remains Discounted Vs. Peers

Today, the price is up close to seven percent higher than last year's selling price.

Last year including dividends, the LLGP received a 14 percent return for its position taken in DHL Group - a seven and a half month holding period.

Source: Google Images

I continue to like Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY). The company is a global leader for supply chain and forwarding operating segments. Additionally, the company has strong exposure and longevity with its express and parcel and package services in Europe.

I like to compare DHL Group with both FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) and United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), as all three are large global entities. I have been criticized in the past, mostly by U.S. investors who are adamant that DHL Post has a minuscule operation here in the U.S.

But I like to point out that from a global perspective, DHL Group generated nearly $61 billion in operating revenue in 2016. This number is higher than both FedEx Corporation and UPS. Additionally, DHL Group has substantially stronger exposure to the Asia geography.

Debates aside, the primary focus for investors is both capital appreciation and dividend payments. Today, I would argue that DHL Group has the best of both worlds. FedEx has always been the higher growth play over the past decade, while UPS has traditionally paid a higher dividend. Recently both companies have offered investors capital appreciation if positions had been taken at the right opportunities.

Last year, I wrote an article soon after Brexit on DHL Group. The article was meant to inform investors regarding a buying opportunity as the U.S. stock price had dipped below $30 per share to around $28 per share. The primary catalyst for the investment thesis was management's plan in improving EBIT performance. If achieved, the trickle-down impact to diluted earnings was to be substantial.

To management's credit, DHL Group's execution in meeting its pre-set targets was flawless. DHL Group's diluted EPS performance during 2016 resulted in a 72 percent improvement from the previous year, driven largely by EBIT.

Compared to FedEx and UPS, this performance was exceptional as these companies witnessed 15.7 and 6.4 percent growth respectively for their 2016 fiscal years. FedEx did witness diluted EPS growth of 41 and 33 percent the two previous years, from the recent past, UPS's best prior year of performance was during 2015 at 13 percent.

After revisiting DHL Group's current stock price and valuation, I was amazed to find nearly the same opportunity today that originally piqued my interest in going long in March 2016.

From a technical perspective, DHL Group's stock price has not set off any alarms to buy. Recent weakness has only resulted in a -2.5 percent deviation below the company's 50-day moving average. But fundamentally, DHL Group has remained very strong.

As the company has executed on its EBIT targets, profitability has substantially improved, while leverage has remained very low, free cash flow has been stable and dividend payouts have increased. To put this into perspective, a comparison with FedEx and UPS is valuable.

Profitability has already been highlighted, but valuation multiples have painted a contrasting story. Despite DHL Group's much better performance, the stock price currently is trading less than 15 times past earnings. FedEx currently is trading 16.3 times past earnings, while UPS is trading at 18 times.

The same discount is afforded to DHL Group when considering 2017 and 2018 earnings estimates. For 2017 and 2018, DHL Group is trading at nearly 13.5 and 12.5 times earnings. FedEx is trading 15.5 and 14 times, and UPS is trading 17.5 and 16 times.

Both FedEx and UPS could be ascribed P/E ratios towards the 18 to 20 times earnings level during economic expansion cycles. Today, we are currently in an expansion cycle, but recent uncertainties have impacted valuation levels.

Globally, the same can be said as growth is expected to continue, despite criticisms of the lackluster pace. For me, the most important factor here is that DHL Group has delivered very well on its EBIT targets over the past two years. This should instill confidence for investors as the next two years appear to be promising based on global growth projections.

The other two measures I like to focus on include debt/EBITDA and enterprise value/EBITDA. DHL Group's gross debt is currently 1.2 times EBITDA. FedEx and UPS have gross debt at 2.3 and 1.7 times EBITDA. At the same time, DHL Group's enterprise value is at 8.6 times EBITDA. FedEx and UPS have enterprise values at 9.8 and 11 times EBITDA.

While not immune to the recent down-trend, DHL Group has displayed less weakness than both FedEx and UPS as well. This has been especially true when compared to FedEx from late-March where both companies were in-line for performance. This past week, all three peers have revisited yearly lows.

The key question is which company will offer the best return from these levels. I won't deny that all three companies are discounted from where they may end up at year-end. But looking at valuation multiples and excluding dividends, I have DHL Group with a $38 price target reflecting a 22 percent return from last week's close. FedEx and UPS price targets are at $220 and $113 offering upside of 19.5 and 14.5 percent respectively.

UPS has traditionally traded with a higher multiple than FedEx; I have left this in place (although I do not agree with it). I have also left DHL Group's discounted valuation multiple in place (although I do not agree with this either).

Some would think that UPS would offer the highest dividend yield at these depressed levels. This is true in comparison with FedEx; UPS current dividend yield stood at 3.2 percent versus FedEx's 0.9 percent. But DHL Group once again has all beat. Management is proposed a dividend increase to €1.05 per share, reflecting a 3.4 percent yield.

There are, of course, uncertainties across the globe, including military actions and other geopolitical tensions, U.S. reforms and economic growth, Brexit and other European reforms and economic growth, as well as many other economic factors and issues in other major geographic regions.

But as a devoted investor in DHL Group through seven months of this past year, I am shocked to find that the market has continued to value DHL Group similar to recent levels, despite the company's strong execution and continued path towards its ultimate 2020 goals.

I am so surprised that I have opened a new Roth IRA account with Fidelity, since Motif does not allow the purchase of over-the-counter (OTC) stock purchases. Funds have been added to this new account and a purchase will likely be made this upcoming week.

For more information on daily and weekly long-term management through the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP), and/or more information on what premium entails, please review this overview to sign up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we have no positions currently in DHL Group, but may initiate a long position in this company over the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.