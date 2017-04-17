Dividend Champion Plans Their Climb

Ghostwritten for CWMF by his apprentice; views and disclosures reflect CWMF's positions.

There is something to be said about Target (NYSE:TGT) being undervalued and awaiting a catalyst to put their stock in an upward motion. Looking at their operating margin or sales per share doesn't show any reason for them to trade at a discount to peers. Some shoppers have stopped going to Target for various reasons, but it's not necessarily because they have an inferior business plan compared to competitors. One catalyst that could help them get on track is their new discounting plan. Here's their plan straight from an earnings call:

"We'll also see continued cost pressure from the rapid shift to digital. We will invest to develop and launch new brands with marketing support to make sure that they are top of mind for our consumers. And finally, we'll make gross margin investments to ensure we are always competitively priced everywhere and every day. Unlike the last couple of years, we don't expect the margin headwinds and tailwinds to balance out this year. As we all know, we could make changes to maintain our margins through this transition. We could cut store service and cleanliness standards. We could pull back on marketing. We could stop investing in brands and cut back on their quality, and we could stop investing in our stores. Those changes would help our P&L in the short term, but they are absolutely the wrong long-term decisions. Of course, we will continue to reduce costs on those non-critical efforts, but the right path is to invest in lower margins. This will allow us to grow and gain market share in the future. Target is in a really unique position. We have a strong balance sheet and robust cash generation, both provide us the flexibility to evolve our business model rapidly. In addition to our assets, we are well-positioned for this change."

As stated, I agree they are in a strong position to move forward and see success. They are also correct in not cutting back on giving customers good service and bringing forth a strong product. Whether they can evolve or not is something which will be shown over time. I believe they can. What we can see, from the graphs below, is Target's position and how it could result in a favorable outcome.

Target's operating margin looks very competitive. There are a few competitors, for instance Ross (NASDAQ:ROST), who are more specialized and able to maintain a high operating margin. Target is still ahead of many others and it puts them in a good position to be flexible and make evolutionary plays. Target has consistently held stronger operating margins than Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) or Costco (NASDAQ:COST).

Understanding what a company does with its operating margin is vastly more important than just knowing the number. For instance, both Costco and Ross's stock are doing extremely well even though their operating margins are significantly different. In this situation we know Target is working with a higher operating margin than WMT or COST. Target is looking to spend a large sum of money moving forward with their plans. Target will be able to use their strong operating margin to fund their progress.

Target's sales per share contradict the mainstream narrative. Their consistent growth in revenues per share tells a story of a growing retailer, rather than one in the final throws of death. You can hardly read about Target without the word "bathroom" coming up at least 5 times. This time, you'll only hear it once. Until the comments - sorry, I can't help that.

There are stories about Target's demise and how they are sinking, but in reality their business doesn't show any sign of having a malfunctioning ship. Yes, Target could use some work. That was a major point on the earnings call. With all the options a strong balance sheet brings, Target should have the time necessary to reinvigorate their company.

As you've probably noticed there's been a lot of information on Wal-Mart's new discount plan. Wal-Mart has much better coverage compared to Target. Target is planning on investing for the future to grow while others companies are shrinking, such as Macy's (NYSE:M), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), and Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD). There will be a significant capital investment which will position Target for longer term, sustainable growth. In the next couple of years Target will be introducing over a dozen brands, impacting $10 billion of volume. The capital investment for 2017 alone is planned to be $2 billion.

Over the next couple years I expect Target to be eating up some of the market share from Macy's, J.C. Penney, and Sears.

Conclusion

Rolling out a discount plan should have a negative impact on the operating margin. As the operating margin declines there should be a rise in the sales per share. This plan should keep Target on track and have a positive impact on their stock price eventually. While comparable sales are negative currently, they should improve in the next year as Target laps the period (Q1 2016) when the boycott began. With Target buying back shares as part of their plan to return capital to shareholders, the growth in sales per share should accelerate.

My stance on Target is heavily bullish. They are trading at historically low valuations and this is a change which could finally start a rise in stock value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Consult a professional who knows your objectives and constraints. This article was prepared by CWMF's apprentice according to the main points CWMF outlined.